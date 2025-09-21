Take 5: Five quick takeaways from the Falcons’ loss to the Panthers

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons offense struggled in a 30-0 loss to the Panthers, marking the first time since 2021 that the Falcons were shut out. (Rusty Jones/AP)

It would have been hard for anyone to see this type of performance coming.

After the victory over the Vikings last week on national TV, there was some optimism that the Falcons had found their rhythm following their opening loss to the Buccaneers.