Kemp trip to Asia to include Korea stop, adds Hyundai meeting after ICE raid

Euisun Chung, executive chair, Hyundai Motor Company, left, stands with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as Chung signs an IONIQ 9 EV vehicle during a media tour and grand opening at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, March 26, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Economic development trip was in the works before the Sept. 4 immigration raid. But plans to meet Hyundai were expedited amid the fallout, emails show.

Emails obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal Kemp and other Georgia officials finalized the long-planned trip to Seoul days after the high-profile immigration raid at Hyundai’s factory site near Savannah. The federal operation detained 475 workers, mostly Korean nationals, and prompted a diplomatic crisis between the U.S. and South Korea.

Gov. Brian Kemp is set to make his third trip to South Korea since taking office, but this economic development mission will have a distinctly different tenor than previous visits.

Emails in both English and Korean, sent four days after the Sept. 4 raid, reference Gov. Brian Kemp’s request to meet with Hyundai executives. The messages note that the automaker “is an important investor and partner of our state.” Specific details, including the dates of the meeting, were redacted for security purposes.

The trip was etched out long before the raid of Hyundai's massive auto campus in southeast Georgia raised questions about the fate of the largest economic development project in state history.

“This travel, as with any economic development mission, was scheduled well before the events of Sept. 4, with the logistics required to organize such a mission taking months to finalize,” a Kemp spokesperson said.