Kemp trip to Asia to include Korea stop, adds Hyundai meeting after ICE raid
Economic development trip was in the works before the Sept. 4 immigration raid. But plans to meet Hyundai were expedited amid the fallout, emails show.
Euisun Chung, executive chair, Hyundai Motor Company, left, stands with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as Chung signs an IONIQ 9 EV vehicle during a media tour and grand opening at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, March 26, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Mike Stewart/AP)
Gov. Brian Kemp is set to make his third trip to South Korea since taking office, but this economic development mission will have a distinctly different tenor than previous visits.
Emails obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal Kemp and other Georgia officials finalized the long-planned trip to Seoul days after the high-profile immigration raid at Hyundai’s factory site near Savannah. The federal operation detained 475 workers, mostly Korean nationals, and prompted a diplomatic crisis between the U.S. and South Korea.
Emails in both English and Korean, sent four days after the Sept. 4 raid, reference Gov. Brian Kemp’s request to meet with Hyundai executives. The messages note that the automaker “is an important investor and partner of our state.” Specific details, including the dates of the meeting, were redacted for security purposes.
“This travel, as with any economic development mission, was scheduled well before the events of Sept. 4, with the logistics required to organize such a mission taking months to finalize,” a Kemp spokesperson said.
It comes at a pivotal moment, as both Kemp and President Donald Trump try to navigate tensions from the raid, which turned into an international flashpoint and raised broader concerns about the stability of foreign investment well beyond Georgia’s multibillion-dollar project.
This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via DVIDS shows manufacturing plant employees being escorted outside the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)
It’s the most significant overseas trip that Kemp will take this year, and it also includes a stop in Tokyo for a Southeast U.S./Japan meeting where he’ll join other Southern governors and international leaders at a summit. The meeting in Japan takes place Oct. 28-29.
The Kemp spokesperson said the governor’s attendance provides “an opportunity to strengthen Georgia’s economic, educational and cultural ties with partners in one of the world’s largest economies.”
Like other recent overseas ventures, organizers say it’s more than a ribbon-cutting tour. It’s a stress test of Georgia’s “economic hub of the South” strategy in a moment of tariff whiplash and currency volatility.
With new U.S. tariff terms reshaping economic ties between Georgia, Korea and Japan, the governor is tasked with selling Georgia to Asian executives who are recalculating supply chains, financing and U.S. market access in real time.
The visits also come at a key moment for Kemp’s political future. In the twilight of his second term as governor, he’s still keeping a door open for a potential White House bid as he works to build a foreign policy portfolio and burnish his national profile.
Gov. Brian Kemp met with then-South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during a trade mission to South Korea in 2024.
Trips like this allow him to showcase leadership and economic results beyond Georgia — material for both his final years as governor and any post-2026 ambitions. But it also leaves him vulnerable to attacks that he’s taking his eye off the ball, at a time when his adversaries in both parties try to paint him as a lame duck.
Trip Tollison, the top economic development official for the Savannah area, is also included on the Seoul travel plans, according to the emails. He said the routine visits to meet Korean leadership “have played an important role in strengthening the relationship between our community and Hyundai, and the upcoming trip will serve the same purpose.”
Hyundai Chief Executive José Muñoz told the AJC on Thursday that Georgia leadership has been supportive in the aftermath of the raid, which will delay the battery plant’s completion by two or three months.
Hyundai Motor Co. CEO and President José Muñoz announced the second phase of construction and investment at the automaker's Georgia Metaplant on Sept. 18, 2025. This is a screenshot of Hyundai's annual investor meeting presentation in New York City. (Courtesy of Hyundai Motor Co.)
Kemp, meanwhile, has sought to tamp down tensions while emphasizing Georgia’s long-standing ties with South Korea, the state’s third-largest international trading partner. He even suggested the raid could pave the way for a streamlined visa process that would allow more South Korean employees to help build and operate U.S. facilities.
“I’ve had good conversations with companies that are here doing business in Georgia — companies that are looking to do business here,” Kemp said. “And I’ve had good conversations with people in the White House about the visa issue.”
