AP Top 25: Georgia stands pat heading into Alabama game

Georgia stays put at No. 5 in the latest AP poll. The Bulldogs were off this week and will face No. 17 Alabama on Saturday, which also did not play this week. (Jason Getz/AJC)

No. 17 Crimson Tide will visit Athens to play No. 5 Bulldogs next week. Other top matchups include No. 6 Oregon traveling to No. 3 Penn State and No. 4 LSU going to No. 13 Ole Miss.

Georgia was off, keeping the Bulldogs at No. 5 in this week’s poll.

There was not much movement at the top of this week’s AP Poll Top 25 rankings , as the only top 10 to lose was Illinois, who fell to a ranked Indiana team.

Their next opponent also had the week off, as No. 17 Alabama prepares to visit Sanford Stadium.

Alabama has dominated its matchups against Georgia of late, as the Bulldogs have lost nine of the last 10 games against Alabama. Most of those came when Nick Saban ran Alabama, but Kalen DeBoer did beat the Bulldogs last season when Georgia visited Alabama. The Crimson Tide came away with a 41-34 win, with wide receiver Ryan Williams scoring the game-deciding touchdown.

The key difference with this year’s game is that it will be played at home for Georgia. Only two of those 10 games against the Crimson Tide were at home for Georgia. The Bulldogs however lost both of those contests.

This will be the first time since 2015 that Alabama visits Athens. It’s a game that Georgia players understand they have to come out and play well in.