Miami restaurateurs find fertile ground in Atlanta
These new restaurants offer better-than-average food in attractive spaces, but their prices can bring on sticker shock
Ghee Indian Kitchen in the Miami neighborhood of Wynwood. Chef and co-owner Niven Patel said the design and decor was nearly identical to Atlanta's West Midtown location. (Felipe Cuevas/Courtesy of Ghee Indian Kitchen)
Even local chefs have found inspiration in Miami, seen in the Grant Park restaurant Birdcage and the chicken dinner pop-up Wyld Bird, which takes over some evenings at Home Grown in Reynoldstown.
So why have we seen such a large influx of South Florida flavor? And is this influence good for the local restaurant scene?
So why have we seen such a large influx of South Florida flavor? And is this influence good for the local restaurant scene?
All-day restaurant and coffee shop Necessary Purveyor has opened on the ground floor of Ponce City Market's hotel, Scout Living. (Courtesy of Jamestown)
Commonalities between Atlanta and Miami
I had the Miami invasion of Atlanta on my mind when I went to South Florida for vacation in March. The similarities between the two cities immediately became obvious as I stared at taillights on I-95 after leaving the Fort Lauderdale airport and heading south to Miami.
The Atlanta and Miami metro areas are almost identical in terms of population — about 6.4 million people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Both are driving cities with a serious car culture, where intense traffic is a fact of life. And both are vibrant, diverse, multicultural hubs that have been steadily growing for years.
From a business perspective, it’s not a stretch to see Atlanta as Miami without the beach. Alan Roth, operating partner of the Restaurant People, said his team decided to invest in Atlanta without knowing that other South Florida groups had made the same move.
I had the Miami invasion of Atlanta on my mind when I went to South Florida for vacation in March. The similarities between the two cities immediately became obvious as I stared at taillights on I-95 after leaving the Fort Lauderdale airport and heading south to Miami.
The Atlanta and Miami metro areas are almost identical in terms of population — about 6.4 million people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Both are driving cities with a serious car culture, where intense traffic is a fact of life. And both are vibrant, diverse, multicultural hubs that have been steadily growing for years.
From a business perspective, it’s not a stretch to see Atlanta as Miami without the beach. Alan Roth, operating partner of the Restaurant People, said his team decided to invest in Atlanta without knowing that other South Florida groups had made the same move.
The Silver Tongue cocktail at the Jagger Suite. (Ruben Pictures/Courtesy of Jagger Suite)
“It felt like there’s a lot of momentum, specifically in downtown,” Roth told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I think that got us kind of excited — the idea of everything happening for the World Cup and around Centennial (Olympic) Park. … It’s a big market, it’s one of the big cities in the country.”
But the Atlanta dining scene has traditionally been hostile toward celebrity chefs and external restaurateurs. Natives view Atlanta as a cultural capital in its own right; we’re sensitive to any out-of-towners with an attitude that says, “Let me show you how it’s done.”
Among this new crop of Miami-based chefs and restaurateurs, I’m happy to say that I haven’t caught a whiff of that pretentious outlook. At all three places I recently reviewed, the restaurant leadership had boots on the ground in Atlanta. They source local ingredients and have built relationships with Georgia farmers. They’re excited about Georgia’s diverse local agriculture and more varied seasonal produce.
But the Atlanta dining scene has traditionally been hostile toward celebrity chefs and external restaurateurs. Natives view Atlanta as a cultural capital in its own right; we’re sensitive to any out-of-towners with an attitude that says, “Let me show you how it’s done.”
Among this new crop of Miami-based chefs and restaurateurs, I’m happy to say that I haven’t caught a whiff of that pretentious outlook. At all three places I recently reviewed, the restaurant leadership had boots on the ground in Atlanta. They source local ingredients and have built relationships with Georgia farmers. They’re excited about Georgia’s diverse local agriculture and more varied seasonal produce.
The centerpiece of the Jagger Suite is a 12-foot tall disco unicorn. (Orion Media Co./Courtesy of the Jagger Suite)
What do Miami restaurants bring to the table?
The group of recently opened, Miami-bred restaurants hardly overlap in terms of cuisine, but they all share a certain vibe. Each has a highly designed, intentionally curated atmosphere that fits their dining style. Their interiors imply that these restaurants are places to see and be seen.
The group of recently opened, Miami-bred restaurants hardly overlap in terms of cuisine, but they all share a certain vibe. Each has a highly designed, intentionally curated atmosphere that fits their dining style. Their interiors imply that these restaurants are places to see and be seen.
“There’s probably nowhere else in the world that has a 12-foot disco unicorn,” Roth said with a laugh, referring to the centerpiece sculpture at the Jagger Suite.
But the designs of Ghee, Füm and Necessary Purveyor are more than skin deep; they’re as thoughtful as they are beautiful. Each establishmentmoved into new buildings as the first occupant of their space. Necessary Purveyor is set up to function as a market, sandwich counter and sit-down restaurant. Ghee’s open kitchen allows the scent of the kitchen’s custom spice blends to waft into the dining room. Füm gives diners a full view of their dry-aging chamber, pasta-making chefs and live-fire grill, all amid a stunning dining room.
“There’s probably nowhere else in the world that has a 12-foot disco unicorn,” Roth said with a laugh, referring to the centerpiece sculpture at the Jagger Suite.
But the designs of Ghee, Füm and Necessary Purveyor are more than skin deep; they’re as thoughtful as they are beautiful. Each establishmentmoved into new buildings as the first occupant of their space. Necessary Purveyor is set up to function as a market, sandwich counter and sit-down restaurant. Ghee’s open kitchen allows the scent of the kitchen’s custom spice blends to waft into the dining room. Füm gives diners a full view of their dry-aging chamber, pasta-making chefs and live-fire grill, all amid a stunning dining room.
Füm has an inviting, modern design with soaring windows. (Courtesy of Füm)
Such investment is a double-edged sword: All three of these restaurants are relatively expensive. In each of their reviews, my main criticism focused on value.
High restaurant prices are the norm in South Florida: Miami was ranked as the most expensive city in the U.S. for dining out last year, NBC6 South Florida reported. In Atlanta, those Miami prices cause sticker shock.
High restaurant prices are the norm in South Florida: Miami was ranked as the most expensive city in the U.S. for dining out last year, NBC6 South Florida reported. In Atlanta, those Miami prices cause sticker shock.
Necessary Purveyor is open for dinner Thursdays-Saturdays. (Courtesy of Jamestown)
Miami influence: Good or bad for Atlanta?
So far, the recent crop of restaurants with Miami connections appear to be a net positive for Atlanta’s dining scene. The three I’ve reviewed serve better-than-average food in attractive spaces. They’re bringing fresh ideas and new talent to town. My main complaint is about their Miami pricing.
In my conversations with this group of restaurateurs, I’ve been impressed with their conscientious approach to Atlanta diners. They have each taken the city seriously and spent real time here. These aren’t copy-and-paste cash-grabs; there seems to be real effort behind each restaurant.
Roth said Atlanta had not been on the Restaurant People’s radar until a property developer approached them about opening a concept here. The owners of Ghee, Füm and Necessary Purveyor were each similarly encouraged by developers to open in Atlanta.
Perhaps those developers are good at spotting uncommonly thoughtful restaurateurs. Or, maybe Atlanta has gotten lucky. Either way, the Atlanta-Miami connection seems to be a positive for our dining scene — not because these new restaurants come from Miami, but because the people behind them care.
So far, the recent crop of restaurants with Miami connections appear to be a net positive for Atlanta’s dining scene. The three I’ve reviewed serve better-than-average food in attractive spaces. They’re bringing fresh ideas and new talent to town. My main complaint is about their Miami pricing.
In my conversations with this group of restaurateurs, I’ve been impressed with their conscientious approach to Atlanta diners. They have each taken the city seriously and spent real time here. These aren’t copy-and-paste cash-grabs; there seems to be real effort behind each restaurant.
Roth said Atlanta had not been on the Restaurant People’s radar until a property developer approached them about opening a concept here. The owners of Ghee, Füm and Necessary Purveyor were each similarly encouraged by developers to open in Atlanta.
Perhaps those developers are good at spotting uncommonly thoughtful restaurateurs. Or, maybe Atlanta has gotten lucky. Either way, the Atlanta-Miami connection seems to be a positive for our dining scene — not because these new restaurants come from Miami, but because the people behind them care.
Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.
Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.