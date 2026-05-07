Miami restaurateurs find fertile ground in Atlanta

All-day restaurant and coffee shop Necessary Purveyor has opened on the ground floor of Ponce City Market's hotel, Scout Living. (Courtesy of Jamestown)

I had the Miami invasion of Atlanta on my mind when I went to South Florida for vacation in March. The similarities between the two cities immediately became obvious as I stared at taillights on I-95 after leaving the Fort Lauderdale airport and heading south to Miami.

The Atlanta and Miami metro areas are almost identical in terms of population — about 6.4 million people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Both are driving cities with a serious car culture, where intense traffic is a fact of life. And both are vibrant, diverse, multicultural hubs that have been steadily growing for years.

From a business perspective, it’s not a stretch to see Atlanta as Miami without the beach. Alan Roth, operating partner of the Restaurant People, said his team decided to invest in Atlanta without knowing that other South Florida groups had made the same move.

I had the Miami invasion of Atlanta on my mind when I went to South Florida for vacation in March. The similarities between the two cities immediately became obvious as I stared at taillights on I-95 after leaving the Fort Lauderdale airport and heading south to Miami.

The Atlanta and Miami metro areas are almost identical in terms of population — about 6.4 million people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Both are driving cities with a serious car culture, where intense traffic is a fact of life. And both are vibrant, diverse, multicultural hubs that have been steadily growing for years.