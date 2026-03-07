Food & Dining Glitzy rooftop bar now open downtown and more from metro Atlanta’s restaurant scene More than a handful of openings and closings were announced this week. Caviar in the Clouds, the caviar service at the Jagger Suite. (Ruben Pictures/Courtesy of Jagger Suite)

This week on the Atlanta restaurant scene, a local ice cream shop introduced a limited-edition sundae benefiting a nonprofit organization for Black moms, McDonald’s announced a major charitable effort across all of North Georgia (and had a video of its CEO goes ultra-viral) and more than a handful of openings and closings were announced. The centerpiece of the Jagger Suite is a 12-foot tall disco unicorn. (Orion Media Co./Courtesy of the Jagger Suite)

A glittery rooftop bar debuted Friday The Jagger Suite, a new rooftop bar at the Moxy Atlanta Downtown hotel, is now open, complete with a 12-foot tall “disco unicorn” sculpture. The restaurant and bar is run by a Miami-based group called The Restaurant People, the company behind Rosa Sky in Miami and Nubé in Fort Lauderdale, according to a news release. The Jagger Suite features both indoor and outdoor spaces, flashy decor and “immersive lighting,” the announcement said. The Silver Tongue cocktail at the Jagger Suite. (Ruben Pictures/Courtesy of Jagger Suite) The cocktail menu features drinks like the Bombshell, a spin on a spicy margarita with pineapple, and the Silver Tongue, a martini garnished with olives stuffed with goat cheese and caviar.

The food menu “balances indulgence and playfulness,” the announcement said, including items like tuna cannoli garnished with truffle and the Powder Room Mirror, an espresso martini mousse dessert.

Tuna cannoli at the Jagger Suite. (Ruben Pictures/Courtesy of Jagger Suite) Restaurant representatives strongly encouraged guests to make reservations, which can be found on Tock. The restaurant’s hours are 4 p.m. - 2 a.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and 4 p.m. - midnight on Sundays. 329 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 470-961-9998, jaggersuite.com Big Softie locations are serving a banana pudding sundae in March 2026 benefitting the charitable organization Black Mamas Matter. (Courtesy of Big Softie)

Charitable bites Big Softie, the local soft-serve ice cream chain, is serving a banana pudding sundae at all locations throughout March. Proceeds from the sundae, which features soft-serve ice cream layered with banana butterscotch sauce and vanilla wafer crumble, will benefit the Black Mamas Matter Alliance. Multiple locations. bigsoftieatl.com More than 300 McDonald’s locations around metro Atlanta and North Georgia will donate 20% of all sales made from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 11 to Ronald McDonald House Atlanta. The charitable effort is one of the largest single-day percentage donations McDonald’s has ever made in the region, according to a news release. Not a bad time to check out the Big Arch, the new burger that was the subject of a recent viral video featuring the fast food chain’s CEO. Multiple locations. mcdonalds.com Meals on Wheels Atlanta was honored for its 60 years of service in the Georgia state legislature this week, the organization announced in a news release. The nonprofit delivers more than 500,000 meals a year to seniors and others in the metro Atlanta area.

mowatl.org The city of Avondale Estates recently received an anonymous $1 million donation which noted it was given “thanks to Waffle House,” Rough Draft Atlanta reported. Jamie Cubias was appointed as executive chef of the Epicurean Atlanta hotel in Midtown. (Courtesy of Epicurean Atlanta) Other items of interest The Epicurean Hotel in Midtown appointed Jamie Cubias as its new executive chef this week, according to a news release. Cubias takes over the top kitchen role at the culinary-focused hotel, part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, after moving from the same position at a nearby property, Hotel Grenada. Cubias formerly worked as the executive sous chef at Superica Dunwoody and held positions at the Optimist and the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead. 1117 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 833-248-1670, marriott.com

Lo Kee will offer a special, prix fixe menu throughout March in honor of Women’s History Month. The $50 menu highlights several prominent women who have made significant contributions to Atlanta’s culture. The menu includes a choice of four appetizers (named after celebrities Monica, Latto, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burress) and one of four entrees (Tamar Braxton, Keri Hilson, Mariah the Scientist and Ciara). The dessert, a thai tea crème brûlée, is named after NeNe Leakes. 2 Interlock Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-963-1228, lokeeatl.com Pittsburgh Yards, a housing and retail development in southwest Atlanta, recently placed its final restaurant shipping container in its business courtyard. The development will host six restaurants or other food-related businesses when it’s complete, Rough Draft Atlanta reported. 352 University Ave. SW, Atlanta. 470-890-5030, pittsburghyards.com Destination Tea, the Atlanta-based company that maintains the United States Afternoon Tea Directory, is giving away tea-themed gifts for the next 10 months in celebration of its 10-year anniversary.

destinationtea.com A steak and martini at Ashland, the new signature restaurant at the Loews Atlanta Hotel in Midtown. (Courtesy of Ashland) Restaurant openings and announcements Ashland, a new centerpiece restaurant at the recently renovated Loews Atlanta Hotel in Midtown, is now open. The restaurant combines “classic American steakhouse craftsmanship” with “the refined precision of Japanese sushi,” according to a news release. 1065 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-745-5745, ashlandatlanta.com From the Well, a bakery, coffee shop and wine retailer from the team behind Fellows Cafe is now open in Roswell.

1094 Green St., Roswell. 678-301-0178, fromthewell.com The bar at the newly renovated Rumi's Kitchen in Sandy Springs. (Courtesy of Rumi's Kitchen) Rumi’s Kitchen reopened its original Sandy Springs location Friday. 6112 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 404-477-2100, rumiskitchen.com Stillfire Brewing will hold a grand opening celebration at its second location in Smyrna on March 13, the brewery announced on social media.

2725 King St. SE, Smyrna. stillfirebrewing.com Sample photo provided by SPICE Atlanta. (Courtesy of SPICE Atlanta) SPICE, a restaurant from Charlotte, N.C., is expanding to Atlanta in April, according to a news release. The new location, billed on its website as a “sophisticated fusion restaurant,” will move into a space on the ground floor of Hanover Midtown, a luxury apartment tower in Midtown. 1230 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. spiceatl.com Owens & Co., formerly known as Owens & Hull, will expand into the Reformation Brewery space next door with additional seating and a cocktail program, according to a news release. The Smyrna barbecue restaurant will also update its menu with new items as it targets an opening date in the summer.