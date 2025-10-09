Necessary Purveyor at Ponce City Market pairs Miami style with local substance

Surprisingly, one of the best dishes was the fried chicken. The quality began with the chicken itself; Necessary Purveyor uses smaller chickens with more flavorful meat than the flabby, inflated birds often found at the grocery store. The breading was light, with a delicately flaky crispness, and the pieces were cooked to the right temperature. The meat retained its juiciness but released easily from the bone, and the joints separated with little effort.

The chicken was served with honey, hot sauce and a simple slaw made with both red and green cabbage, adding color to the plate.

The service was excellent during both of my visits — quick, professional and courteous. For first-timers, it might not be clear where to get in line and place an order for lunch or brunch, but the staff gently corrals the crowd into place. After you order from the counter, staffers check in regularly and don’t forget about their customers. Dinner, which is available just three nights a week, is a full-service experience.

It also was a breath of fresh air that servers at both dinner and brunch encouraged me and my guests not to rush out of the restaurant. We’re in an era of timed reservation windows, and during my research for the Atlanta 50, there were too many restaurants where I felt hustled out the door.

At Necessary Purveyor, the welcoming service is even more impressive when you consider that the restaurant serves food to the entire Scout Living building, which is a bit like an upscale, extended-stay hotel. The street-level restaurant and its local customers easily could be treated as an afterthought, but they’re not.

Necessary Purveyor might be a sleek Miami import, but it’s not a soulless cash-grab.

Surprisingly, one of the best dishes was the fried chicken. The quality began with the chicken itself; Necessary Purveyor uses smaller chickens with more flavorful meat than the flabby, inflated birds often found at the grocery store. The breading was light, with a delicately flaky crispness, and the pieces were cooked to the right temperature. The meat retained its juiciness but released easily from the bone, and the joints separated with little effort.

The chicken was served with honey, hot sauce and a simple slaw made with both red and green cabbage, adding color to the plate.

The service was excellent during both of my visits — quick, professional and courteous. For first-timers, it might not be clear where to get in line and place an order for lunch or brunch, but the staff gently corrals the crowd into place. After you order from the counter, staffers check in regularly and don’t forget about their customers. Dinner, which is available just three nights a week, is a full-service experience.

It also was a breath of fresh air that servers at both dinner and brunch encouraged me and my guests not to rush out of the restaurant. We’re in an era of timed reservation windows, and during my research for the Atlanta 50, there were too many restaurants where I felt hustled out the door.

At Necessary Purveyor, the welcoming service is even more impressive when you consider that the restaurant serves food to the entire Scout Living building, which is a bit like an upscale, extended-stay hotel. The street-level restaurant and its local customers easily could be treated as an afterthought, but they’re not.