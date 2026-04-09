Füm brings Miami style, solicitous service and steep prices to west Midtown

Food: contemporary Italian
Service: knowledgeable and attentive, if occasionally overbearing
Recommended dishes: pane, pesto trapanese, oysters, tuna carpaccio, Cesare, grilled wild head-on prawns, AFM, trofie, trout, lamb, bistecca, pistachio gelato, blackberry sorbet
Vegetarian dishes: pane, stracciatella, pesto trapanese, crostata di tartufo, AFM, ravioli, trofie (without bone marrow), oyster mushroom
Alcohol: full bar with excellent cocktails, natural Italian wines and grower Champagnes
Price range: $75-$150 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Monday and Wednesday-Thursday, 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: valet and paid street parking available
Nearest MARTA station: none
Reservations: recommended, available on OpenTable
Address, phone: 660 11th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-975-0969
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
Food: contemporary Italian
Service: knowledgeable and attentive, if occasionally overbearing
Recommended dishes: pane, pesto trapanese, oysters, tuna carpaccio, Cesare, grilled wild head-on prawns, AFM, trofie, trout, lamb, bistecca, pistachio gelato, blackberry sorbet
Vegetarian dishes: pane, stracciatella, pesto trapanese, crostata di tartufo, AFM, ravioli, trofie (without bone marrow), oyster mushroom
Alcohol: full bar with excellent cocktails, natural Italian wines and grower Champagnes
Price range: $75-$150 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Monday and Wednesday-Thursday, 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: valet and paid street parking available
Nearest MARTA station: none
Reservations: recommended, available on OpenTable
Address, phone: 660 11th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-975-0969
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.