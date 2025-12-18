Miami-based Ghee Indian Kitchen finds warm welcome in Atlanta

Ghee Indian Kitchen in the Miami neighborhood of Wynwood. Chef and co-owner Niven Patel said the design and decor was nearly identical to Atlanta's West Midtown location. (Felipe Cuevas/Courtesy of Ghee Indian Kitchen)

It’s easy to understand why Ghee has been quickly embraced. The restaurant is attractive and warm with a buzzing atmosphere and irresistible aromas emanating from the open kitchen. The menu samples broadly from across India and leans into modern, almost fusion-like, interpretations of traditional foods.

The Miami-based team behind the acclaimed, modern Indian restaurant might miss the temperatures in South Florida, but they’ve loved having a full dining room at their restaurant’s third location, its first outside of the greater Miami area, chef and co-owner Niven Patel told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Patel and fellow co-owner Mohamed “Mo” Alkassar are impressively ambitious and detail-oriented, but a few growing pains were evident.

Some aspects of the service at Ghee don't quite match the restaurant's thoughtfully curated ambience and menu, particularly on the periphery. Like many other restaurants, Ghee has encountered hiring challenges, Patel said. On one visit, the host escorted us to the bar, located in the rear corner of the restaurant, to wait for our table. Though we had a reservation, we ended up lingering at the bar for about half an hour, and it took much of that time for our three-person party to get our first round of drinks. Just as I was about to head back to the front to ask about our table, our host reappeared and, with a look of surprise, asked if anyone had told us our table was ready yet.

Chef Niven Patel (left) and Mo Alkassar, co-owners of FEAL Hospitality, the group behind Ghee Indian Kitchen. (Felipe Cuevas/Courtesy of Ghee Indian Kitchen)

The service was much better on another visit, when my party was seated immediately and the manager came to our table when one of the items we ordered turned out to be unavailable. He gracefully handled the explanation and was ready to suggest other dishes.