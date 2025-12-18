Miami-based Ghee Indian Kitchen finds warm welcome in Atlanta

One of the standout fusion-style dishes is the yellowfin tuna bhel, an upscale take on bhel puri, another classic Indian street food of crispy puffed rice mixed with vegetables and multiple chutneys. Generously topped with cubes of high-quality, uncooked tuna (similar to a nice ceviche), the dish was a riot of exciting textures and flavors that could only last for a few minutes before the crispy rice becomes sodden. The bhel also has a little heft, making it surprisingly filling compared to many other tuna appetizers out there.
Purists may find fault with Ghee’s food philosophy, which gathers together dishes from disparate regions of India and clearly features the influences of other cuisines. But the approach is made with care and rooted in Patel’s Indian heritage; the restaurant feels like a melting pot, not a hodgepodge.
Patel and Alkassar may have a rough spot or two to smooth over at their new Atlanta restaurant, but I would not bet against the ambitious business partners, and I won’t be surprised to see more Ghee Indian Kitchens opening elsewhere.
2 out of 4 stars (very good)
Service: solid but tinged with inexperience
Recommended dishes: crispy broccoli, yellowfin tuna bhel, samosa chaat, backyard patra, pani puri, short rib dosa, saag paneer, tandoori chicken, beef korma, smoked lamb neck, brie and truffle naan
Vegetarian dishes: green papaya salad, crispy broccoli, charred corn, mushroom momo, samosa chaat, farm patra, pani puri, potato samosas, hakka noodles, potato dosa, saag paneer, saffron channa masala, vegetable kofta, dal makhni, seasonal vegetables, paneer jalfrezi, ghost pepper cheddar naan, ghee naan, garlic naan, brie and truffle naan, whole wheat roti, grilled papadum, chutney platter
Alcohol: full bar with an interesting cocktail list and a few wines from India and Lebanon
Price range: less than $50 — $100 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 5-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: three-hour validated parking at Sentral West Midtown
Nearest MARTA station: none
Reservations: recommended, available on OpenTable
Outdoor dining: patio opening in spring
Takeout: in-restaurant orders only, with plans to add more takeout options later
Address, phone: 1050 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-201-2581
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
