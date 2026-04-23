At 1678 Omakase, price is the hook. Does the sushi tasting menu land?

But, to paraphrase modern-day philosopher Katt Williams, a Chrysler 300 only looks like Rolls-Royce Phantom until a Phantom pulls up.

One of the primary issues with 1678 Omakase is inconsistency. My two visits could have been at two different restaurants, even though the courses and the fish were nearly identical.

The first took place in the rear dining area, with the sushi bar packed end-to-end with about 10 diners. With the edges of everyone’s stools touching, the tight quarters made it difficult to repeatedly reach for each piece of nigiri placed in front of me. By the end of the meal, my dining companion had almost edged around the corner of the bar for extra space.

On that occasion, our chef was quiet and businesslike, hardly interacting with the diners. There were a couple of clear mistakes with the service: A round of nigiri miscounted, a bit of connective tissue left in a piece of hirame, also known as fluke.

At times, I felt guilty that this was my friend’s first omakase experience. The meal felt impersonal and a bit rushed at times, like we were terminals on a sushi assembly line.

My second visit was much more enjoyable, when my wife and I were seated in comfortably spaced stools at the forward-located sushi bar. Our chef, serving only six diners, was much more engaging and personable. There were no obvious missteps.

The cocktails proved to be one of the most consistent, tasty aspects of both meals. They tended to be sophisticated and balanced, especially the Norito, a savory, slightly sweet drink made with nori-infused vodka and sesame oil, topped with bubbles. The Ume-Rita was another pleasantly balanced choice, made with tequila and umeshu, a Japanese plum liqueur. There’s also a well-curated selection of wine, sake and Japanese whisky, though the drink prices are not the same bargain as the sushi menu; cocktails are priced between $17 and $22.

One of the primary issues with 1678 Omakase is inconsistency. My two visits could have been at two different restaurants, even though the courses and the fish were nearly identical.

The first took place in the rear dining area, with the sushi bar packed end-to-end with about 10 diners. With the edges of everyone’s stools touching, the tight quarters made it difficult to repeatedly reach for each piece of nigiri placed in front of me. By the end of the meal, my dining companion had almost edged around the corner of the bar for extra space.

On that occasion, our chef was quiet and businesslike, hardly interacting with the diners. There were a couple of clear mistakes with the service: A round of nigiri miscounted, a bit of connective tissue left in a piece of hirame, also known as fluke.

At times, I felt guilty that this was my friend’s first omakase experience. The meal felt impersonal and a bit rushed at times, like we were terminals on a sushi assembly line.

My second visit was much more enjoyable, when my wife and I were seated in comfortably spaced stools at the forward-located sushi bar. Our chef, serving only six diners, was much more engaging and personable. There were no obvious missteps.