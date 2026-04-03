3 new coffee shops where culture is as strong as the brew

Harazi Mufawar is a coffee preparation native to Yemen that includes cream and cardamom, while Maleki is a lighter brew made with ginger and cinnamon. The spices in each cup of coffee were distinct, but the underlying brews once again tasted weak.

Harazi Mufawar is a coffee preparation native to Yemen that includes cream and cardamom, while Maleki is a lighter brew made with ginger and cinnamon. The spices in each cup of coffee were distinct, but the underlying brews once again tasted weak.

Haraz works well as a basic coffee shop, and customers who prefer American-style espresso drinks are likely to be satisfied. But it doesn’t quite deliver on the Yemeni connection that should make it special.

Opened in December in East Atlanta, Raani Coffee Roasters is a bare-bones shop that serves South Indian coffee with amazing depth of flavor.

Raani is sparsely furnished but brimming with character. Its relatively short beverage menu includes several Indian coffee preparations, beginning with Madras kaapi. The lightly sweetened, creamy drink made with filtered coffee is expertly brewed and served with a light, frothy head. It has the texture of a decadent cup of hot cocoa and flavor to match, with very little bitterness and fruity, tropical highlights.

Raani, a common Indian name that also means “queen,” focuses on South Indian coffee beans, but the shop remains approachable for anyone looking for a cup of Joe. The knowledgeable baristas craft American-style espresso drinks with just as much care as they put into the Indian headliners. And most drinks are available with a variety of different milk options, hot or iced. Raani’s options should be able to satisfy all but the most esoteric coffee orders.

The food selection is also tightly curated, with options that lean into Indian flavors. Offerings include kaapi cake, a jaggery chocolate chip cookie and biscuits in flavors like Marsala cheddar and sun-dried tomato with curry leaf. The vegan golden milk oatmeal cream pie is destined to be a star on Instagram with its brightly colored filling, but a savory roll filled with haloumi and topped with za’atar and hot honey was my personal favorite.

Opened in December in East Atlanta, Raani Coffee Roasters is a bare-bones shop that serves South Indian coffee with amazing depth of flavor.

Raani is sparsely furnished but brimming with character. Its relatively short beverage menu includes several Indian coffee preparations, beginning with Madras kaapi. The lightly sweetened, creamy drink made with filtered coffee is expertly brewed and served with a light, frothy head. It has the texture of a decadent cup of hot cocoa and flavor to match, with very little bitterness and fruity, tropical highlights.

Raani, a common Indian name that also means “queen,” focuses on South Indian coffee beans, but the shop remains approachable for anyone looking for a cup of Joe. The knowledgeable baristas craft American-style espresso drinks with just as much care as they put into the Indian headliners. And most drinks are available with a variety of different milk options, hot or iced. Raani’s options should be able to satisfy all but the most esoteric coffee orders.