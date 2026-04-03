3 new coffee shops where culture is as strong as the brew

I tried the banana pudding matcha, a beverage that felt wildly adventurous compared to my typical latte. Against my expectations, the drink was impressively balanced — sweet, but not overly so, with the distinctive banana flavor serving as a surprising complement to the grassy matcha.
Considering how unrestrained and creative the menu is, Schāf Shop’s light touch with sweeteners is commendable. Beverages that could have tasted like candy retained clear flavors, like the strawberry matcha I tried. Your standard espressos, along with drinks like cappuccinos and cortados, are made with real competence.
The food menu is limited to bagels (from Brooklyn Bagels), croissants, muffins, Danishes, treats and bites. The treats include a couple of doughnuts, including a gluten-free option, while the bites offer a savory selection of quiches and mini pizzas.
One corner of the coffee house is devoted to the skate shop, where customers can buy skateboard parts or assemble a complete board. Schāf Shop even offers its own signature skateboard deck for sale.
I tried the banana pudding matcha, a beverage that felt wildly adventurous compared to my typical latte. Against my expectations, the drink was impressively balanced — sweet, but not overly so, with the distinctive banana flavor serving as a surprising complement to the grassy matcha.
Considering how unrestrained and creative the menu is, Schāf Shop’s light touch with sweeteners is commendable. Beverages that could have tasted like candy retained clear flavors, like the strawberry matcha I tried. Your standard espressos, along with drinks like cappuccinos and cortados, are made with real competence.
The food menu is limited to bagels (from Brooklyn Bagels), croissants, muffins, Danishes, treats and bites. The treats include a couple of doughnuts, including a gluten-free option, while the bites offer a savory selection of quiches and mini pizzas.
One corner of the coffee house is devoted to the skate shop, where customers can buy skateboard parts or assemble a complete board. Schāf Shop even offers its own signature skateboard deck for sale.
This is no temple to coffee purity; it’s clear that was never the goal at Schaf Shop. It’s a fun, buzzy space where customers can kick back for a while, and where keeping an open mind to new flavors is rewarded. Married owners Lindzey and Taylor Schaffer first planted the seed for Schaf Shop at a dark, desperate time; thanks to their perseverance, that seed has borne fruit in Midtown.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Roundup Reviews consist of first impressions and may not involve multiple visits, but critics always pay for their meals and never accept complimentary food or drink. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
This is no temple to coffee purity; it’s clear that was never the goal at Schaf Shop. It’s a fun, buzzy space where customers can kick back for a while, and where keeping an open mind to new flavors is rewarded. Married owners Lindzey and Taylor Schaffer first planted the seed for Schaf Shop at a dark, desperate time; thanks to their perseverance, that seed has borne fruit in Midtown.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Roundup Reviews consist of first impressions and may not involve multiple visits, but critics always pay for their meals and never accept complimentary food or drink. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.