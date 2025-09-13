Smorgasburg Atlanta announces 40 vendors for 1st season — and more from metro Atlanta’s dining scene

Smorgasburg Atlanta announced more than 40 vendors for its first season, including Mexican restaurant El Ponce (food on left) and viral pizza restaurant Phew's Pies (food on right). Image credits (left to right): Chris Hunt for the AJC; handout courtesy of Smorgasburg Atlanta; handout courtesy of Drew Amandolia.

Two Falcons offensive linemen introduced a new food item available at the stadium, and more dining news.

Two Falcons offensive linemen introduced a new food item available at the stadium, and more dining news.

The weekly food festival Smorgasburg Atlanta has announced the 40 vendors that will populate its first season, which will begin Oct. 18 and take place each Saturday until Dec. 20. The initial lineup includes several well-known names from the metro Atlanta restaurant scene, like the Mexican restaurant El Ponce , viral pizza restaurant Phew’s Pies , Decatur Indian restaurant Zyka and the Peruvian pop-up Hermanita from the chef behind Tio Lucho’s .

The weekly food festival Smorgasburg Atlanta has announced the 40 vendors that will populate its first season, which will begin Oct. 18 and take place each Saturday until Dec. 20. The initial lineup includes several well-known names from the metro Atlanta restaurant scene, like the Mexican restaurant El Ponce , viral pizza restaurant Phew’s Pies , Decatur Indian restaurant Zyka and the Peruvian pop-up Hermanita from the chef behind Tio Lucho’s .

This week on the metro Atlanta dining scene, Smorgasburg’s first-season lineup came into focus, a teenage entrepreneur opened his second hot dog restaurant and a renowned Florida steakhouse announced an exclusive, one-night takeover of a Midtown restaurant.

The list also features many newcomers to the restaurant scene, a key part of the Smorgasburg experience.

“Smorgasburg Atlanta is more than a food festival, it’s an incubator for chefs and food entrepreneurs. Much of my experience has been focused on creating spaces where small businesses can take risks and grow, which is exactly what we’re building here,” general manager Paris Jeffcoat said in a press statement. “Our goal is to give guests a pleasing variety worth coming back for every week while simultaneously providing chefs with a platform to reach new audiences and be discovered. Atlanta is a city that supports its own, and Smorgasburg is here to amplify that spirit by highlighting the incredible food and people behind the heart of the experience.”

Smorgasburg Atlanta will be open Saturdays from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. beginning Oct. 18.