Mushi Ni finds a permanent home for its melting pot of Asian flavors

The vibe alone could pull in crowds from the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail, which has a spur into Inman Park that practically touches Mushi Ni’s front door. But the prices — fantastically low for this level of cooking — will almost guarantee the restaurant’s seats are filled.

Cocktails are $12, and these aren’t college bar vodka-sodas.

A jasmine-ginger highball has all the sophistication of similar drinks at much more expensive Japanese restaurants, while the Thai tea martini has a balanced sweetness that doesn’t overwhelm the tea’s depth. A lychee mojito fizzes with refreshing flavor, and it’s served in a pint glass — Mushi Ni does not mess around with small pours.

Many of the restaurant’s appetizers are less than $10, including several absolute gems.

I loved a dish called “midnight snack,” a bowl of creamy green curry gravy served with seared, delightfully flaky roti for dipping. The name evokes the image of someone sneaking a few leftovers from the fridge and finding a deeply satisfying combination of items that they wouldn’t have considered for a regular meal. There’s no animal protein in the dish, so it’s fully vegan — what might be a guilty pleasure at midnight feels sinless and tastes divine at dinner.

The vibe alone could pull in crowds from the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail, which has a spur into Inman Park that practically touches Mushi Ni’s front door. But the prices — fantastically low for this level of cooking — will almost guarantee the restaurant’s seats are filled.

Cocktails are $12, and these aren’t college bar vodka-sodas.

A jasmine-ginger highball has all the sophistication of similar drinks at much more expensive Japanese restaurants, while the Thai tea martini has a balanced sweetness that doesn’t overwhelm the tea’s depth. A lychee mojito fizzes with refreshing flavor, and it’s served in a pint glass — Mushi Ni does not mess around with small pours.

Many of the restaurant’s appetizers are less than $10, including several absolute gems.