Mushi Ni finds a permanent home for its melting pot of Asian flavors

The menu’s final section is its heaviest: chop suey, a Chinese American culinary term that has fallen out of favor in modern times (though Le implied it might also reference a popular System of a Down song from 2001).
At Mushi Ni, these are heavily seasoned rice bowls topped with vegetables and meat. It’s hard to go wrong with the smoked beef or the pork belly, but there’s also a vegan tofu and cauliflower option. Brown rice gives these bowls extra texture and heartiness, and each could easily serve as a complete meal. They’re the most expensive items on the menu; the carnivorous chop suey bowls each cost $18.
Mushi Ni offers a few desserts, but one is an absolute must-try masterpiece of simplicity: soy sauce ice cream.
The menu’s final section is its heaviest: chop suey, a Chinese American culinary term that has fallen out of favor in modern times (though Le implied it might also reference a popular System of a Down song from 2001).
At Mushi Ni, these are heavily seasoned rice bowls topped with vegetables and meat. It’s hard to go wrong with the smoked beef or the pork belly, but there’s also a vegan tofu and cauliflower option. Brown rice gives these bowls extra texture and heartiness, and each could easily serve as a complete meal. They’re the most expensive items on the menu; the carnivorous chop suey bowls each cost $18.
Mushi Ni offers a few desserts, but one is an absolute must-try masterpiece of simplicity: soy sauce ice cream.
Garnished with more granulated soy sauce, the creamy dessert allows the familiar condiment to bloom across its full range of rich flavor. The combination of sweetness and umami hits the same satisfying notes as salted caramel, but with even more depth. Le said Mushi Ni actually uses tamari rather than soy sauce for the ice cream and throughout the kitchen menu, keeping many dishes gluten-free.
Mushi Ni is a delightful restaurant that feels like the kind of passion project that’s become increasingly rare as rents along the Beltline have risen. Its admirable dedication to low prices, quick service and constant menu may keep it off some fine-dining lists, but those qualities also make Mushi Ni accessible, fun and exciting.
I don’t know if Mushi Ni will attract recognition beyond Atlanta, but to me, it represents a class of casual yet interesting restaurants that elevate the city’s food scene beyond so many others.
For that, Mushi Ni is an AJC Critic’s Pick.
Garnished with more granulated soy sauce, the creamy dessert allows the familiar condiment to bloom across its full range of rich flavor. The combination of sweetness and umami hits the same satisfying notes as salted caramel, but with even more depth. Le said Mushi Ni actually uses tamari rather than soy sauce for the ice cream and throughout the kitchen menu, keeping many dishes gluten-free.
Mushi Ni is a delightful restaurant that feels like the kind of passion project that’s become increasingly rare as rents along the Beltline have risen. Its admirable dedication to low prices, quick service and constant menu may keep it off some fine-dining lists, but those qualities also make Mushi Ni accessible, fun and exciting.
I don’t know if Mushi Ni will attract recognition beyond Atlanta, but to me, it represents a class of casual yet interesting restaurants that elevate the city’s food scene beyond so many others.
For that, Mushi Ni is an AJC Critic’s Pick.
Service: fast and efficient
Noise level: moderate to loud; volume increases on busy nights
Recommended dishes: (menu changes frequently, dishes are subject to availability) chili pork pot stickers, Mushi-Ni fried chicken, midnight snack, shrimp dim sum, beef “lasagna,” eggplant + Brussels sprouts, soft-shell crab bao, cauliflower bang-bang bao, smoked brisket bao, smoked beef chop suey, pork belly chop suey, soy sauce ice cream
Vegetarian dishes: veggie dumplings, smoked shishitos, midnight snack, Mushi Ni salad, eggplant + Brussels sprouts, umami fries, ginger garlic rice, cauliflower bang-bang bao, tofu sisig bao, tofu and cauliflower chop suey
Alcohol: full bar with very good cocktails and a curated selection of wine, beer and Asian brews like sake, soju and makgeolli
Price range: $25 or less per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: limited free street parking nearby; multiple paid parking decks in neighborhood
Nearest MARTA station: three-quarters of a mile from Inman Park/Reynoldstown station
Outdoor dining: yes, sidewalk patio
Takeout: available most days, excluding Friday and Saturday
Address, phone: 337 Elizabeth St. NE, Atlanta. 404-975-3312
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
Service: fast and efficient
Noise level: moderate to loud; volume increases on busy nights
Recommended dishes: (menu changes frequently, dishes are subject to availability) chili pork pot stickers, Mushi-Ni fried chicken, midnight snack, shrimp dim sum, beef “lasagna,” eggplant + Brussels sprouts, soft-shell crab bao, cauliflower bang-bang bao, smoked brisket bao, smoked beef chop suey, pork belly chop suey, soy sauce ice cream
Vegetarian dishes: veggie dumplings, smoked shishitos, midnight snack, Mushi Ni salad, eggplant + Brussels sprouts, umami fries, ginger garlic rice, cauliflower bang-bang bao, tofu sisig bao, tofu and cauliflower chop suey
Alcohol: full bar with very good cocktails and a curated selection of wine, beer and Asian brews like sake, soju and makgeolli
Price range: $25 or less per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: limited free street parking nearby; multiple paid parking decks in neighborhood
Nearest MARTA station: three-quarters of a mile from Inman Park/Reynoldstown station
Outdoor dining: yes, sidewalk patio
Takeout: available most days, excluding Friday and Saturday
Address, phone: 337 Elizabeth St. NE, Atlanta. 404-975-3312
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.