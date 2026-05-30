Food & Dining Avize named to North America’s 50 Best Restaurants list and more from Atlanta’s dining scene Chef Mashama Bailey of The Grey in Savannah was also named North America’s Best Female Chef of 2026. Chef Karl Gorline in the kitchen at Avize, which was named No. 29 on North America's 50 Best Restaurants in 2026. (Courtesy of Avize)

By Henri Hollis 7 minutes ago Share

A global dining awards program recognized a Georgia chef as well as a restaurant, a Fulton County distillery faces bankruptcy, a Latin cafe opened downtown and more of this week’s food and dining happenings around metro Atlanta. In addition to cocktails and wine, Avize offers a few beers from Alpine countries and a selection of nonalcoholic cocktails. (Courtesy of Avize)

North America’s 50 Best Restaurants honors two in Georgia Avize earned a place among North America’s 50 Best Restaurants this week, according to a news release. Chef Karl Gorline and his team were honored at an awards ceremony held by the 50 Best organization in New Orleans on Thursday night. Ranked No. 29, Avize was the only Georgia restaurant on the list, but the state’s culinary scene claimed another honor. Chef Mashama Bailey of The Grey in Savannah earned North America’s Best Female Chef Award for 2026. Earlier this year, Bailey was named to the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. Business partners Mashama Bailey (elft) and Johno Morisano, the duo behind The Grey in Savannah and L'Arret by The Grey in Paris. (Alice Casenave/Courtesy of L'Arret by The Grey) The 50 Best brand is a widely watched culinary awards organization that began nearly 25 years ago to highlight the top 50 “once-in-a-lifetime” dining experiences around the world. It has expanded to cover bars, vineyards and specific global regions.

Avize, which was No. 10 on last year’s Atlanta 50, was one of five restaurants in the Southeast to earn a spot on the 50 Best list. Dakar NOLA was highest-ranking Southern restaurant at No. 4, joined by fellow New Orleans restaurants Emeril’s (No. 20) and Acamaya (No. 30). Charleston’s Chubby Fish rounded out the Southeastern selection at No. 21.

Gorline said he and his team were humbled to be included in the list. “We are a very small team who are hopelessly in love with hospitality. We live for the satisfaction and positive feedback from our customers, but an award like this is incredibly meaningful because we’re judged against the best of our industry peers,” Gorline said in a press statement. Avize. 956 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-879-1713, avizeatlanta.com Cumming distillery faces bankruptcy Legends Distillery in Cumming has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy but plans to remain open, Channel 2 Action News reported this week. The distillery has made tequila, gin, liqueurs and bourbon in its current location since 2020, according to its website.

“Contrary to Google, we are not permanently closed and do not plan on it,” Legends wrote in a Facebook post on May 21. According to Channel 2, the distillery owes tens of thousands of dollars in back taxes as well as money to private creditors. The business must submit a bankruptcy plan by Aug. 13, the news station reported. 210 Industrial Park Dr., Cumming. 470-695-7926, legendsdistillery.us Restaurant openings and announcements Mendoza Cafe y Vino opened in downtown Atlanta earlier this week, the cafe announced on social media. The Latin coffee shop and wine bar has a large, industrial space in the Giant Lofts building at the corner of Marietta Street and Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard. 426 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-590-3055, mendozacafevino.com

ScentTok Craft Cafe is now open in Johns Creek after a soft opening period that began May 6, the shop shared on social media. The business offers a full menu of Asian-themed dishes and a dizzying array of beverages, including coffee, tea, kopi, smoothies and more. But ScentTok’s main differentiator is its crafting service, offering customers the opportunity to make simple projects like bracelets, key chains and sand wax candles. 6000 Medlock Bridge Pkwy. Unit B600, Johns Creek. 678-696-7888, scenttokcraft.com Bottle Rocket Fine Food and Beverage, known for serving both poke bowls and burgers, reopened this week in South Downtown after relocating from Castleberry Hill, Rough Draft Atlanta reported. 231 Mitchell St. SW, Atlanta. 404-574-5680, bottlerocketatl.com PopUp Bagels plans five locations in Georgia, with the first set to open along the Atlanta Beltline's Eastside Trail. (Courtesy of PopUp Bagels)

PopUp Bagels opened its second Atlanta location in Buckhead Landing on Friday, the franchise chain announced on social media. 3330 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 855-747-6347, popupbagels.com The Gelatist is now open in Sandy Springs after holding a grand opening celebration Friday. The sweet shop serves traditional Italian gelato. 220 Sandy Springs Cir., Atlanta. 404-975-3488, thegelatistatl.com Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opened another metro Atlanta location with a grand opening celebration in Roswell on Saturday, according to franchise representatives.

580 E. Crossville Rd., Roswell. 678-404-7681, jeremiahsice.com Jolene Jolene, the women’s sports bar taking over the space formerly occupied by The Argonaut in Kirkwood, announced it would hold a grand opening celebration June 6. The former pop-up is in a soft-opening phase with weekend-only hours until its official opening next month. 1963 Hosea L. Williams Dr. SE, Atlanta. jolenejoleneatl.com Magic Tacos will replace the Korean fried chicken restaurant Chicken on Fire in Grant Park, according to the Schumacher Group, a local restaurant brokerage. The announcement did not provide additional details about the incoming taqueria. 275 Memorial Dr. SE, Atlanta.