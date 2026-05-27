Nando’s Peri-Peri to open at Krog Street Market in early June

South African chicken chain Nando’s Peri-Peri is opening its first intown Atlanta location at Krog Street Market on June 9.
Nando’s has taken over the former Bar Mercado space, which closed its Krog Street-facing storefront in December 2022.
South African chicken chain Nando’s Peri-Peri is opening its first intown Atlanta location at Krog Street Market on June 9.
Nando’s has taken over the former Bar Mercado space, which closed its Krog Street-facing storefront in December 2022.
This will be the third metro Atlanta location of Nando’s in addition to a flagship outpost in Dunwoody’s High Street development and the Forum at Peachtree Corners, according to a news release.
Nando’s at Krog Street Market will offer its usual menu of flame-grilled chicken paired with spicy peri-peri sauce, which is made with the African Bird’s Eye Chili. Diners can expect chicken plates, chicken sandwiches, bowls and sides like Portuguese rice, garlic bread and corn.
It also offers a beverage menu with a limited selection of cocktails, beer and wine, including sangria and a spiked mango limeade.
The design of the restaurant features an outdoor terrace with string lighting, planters and a bar that has indoor and outdoor seating and access, according to a news release. The interior includes bold colors, a terrazzo-topped bar wrapped in textured African woven panels, graphic wall patterns, exposed brick and artwork on one wall from the Nando’s African Art Collection, a collection of contemporary South African art and design the brand displays in restaurants around the world.
“We’ve really been looking forward to opening in Atlanta proper, and Krog Street Market is the perfect place to bring the energy, flavor and spirit of Nando’s,” Kimberly Grant, chief executive officer at Nando’s, said in a prepared statement.
Nando’s will join Krog Street Market tenants including Superica next door, and nearby food hall stands like Little Tart Bakeshop, Fred’s Meat and Bread and Soul: Food & Culture.
This is the latest in a string of several other restaurant changes in the Krog District, including the closure of vegan restaurant Planta last summer, the opening of viral chain PopUp Bagels earlier this year and the recent closure of BrewDog, which will be temporarily replaced by a 120-day pop-up called LikeMinds featuring live music, food, events and sports brewing parties.