Food & Dining

Nando’s Peri-Peri to open at Krog Street Market in early June

This marks the South African chicken chain’s first intown Atlanta location.
This rendering shows the third metro Atlanta location of Nando's Peri-Peri, which will open at Krog Street Market on June 9. (Courtesy of Fusion Design & Architecture)
This rendering shows the third metro Atlanta location of Nando's Peri-Peri, which will open at Krog Street Market on June 9. (Courtesy of Fusion Design & Architecture)
By
45 minutes ago

South African chicken chain Nando’s Peri-Peri is opening its first intown Atlanta location at Krog Street Market on June 9.

Nando’s has taken over the former Bar Mercado space, which closed its Krog Street-facing storefront in December 2022.

This will be the third metro Atlanta location of Nando’s in addition to a flagship outpost in Dunwoody’s High Street development and the Forum at Peachtree Corners, according to a news release.

Nando’s at Krog Street Market will offer its usual menu of flame-grilled chicken paired with spicy peri-peri sauce, which is made with the African Bird’s Eye Chili. Diners can expect chicken plates, chicken sandwiches, bowls and sides like Portuguese rice, garlic bread and corn.

Nando's Peri-Peri features bowls, salads, wraps and other items made with chicken. (Courtesy of Nando's Peri-Peri)
Nando's Peri-Peri features bowls, salads, wraps and other items made with chicken. (Courtesy of Nando's Peri-Peri)

It also offers a beverage menu with a limited selection of cocktails, beer and wine, including sangria and a spiked mango limeade.

The design of the restaurant features an outdoor terrace with string lighting, planters and a bar that has indoor and outdoor seating and access, according to a news release. The interior includes bold colors, a terrazzo-topped bar wrapped in textured African woven panels, graphic wall patterns, exposed brick and artwork on one wall from the Nando’s African Art Collection, a collection of contemporary South African art and design the brand displays in restaurants around the world.

This rendering shows the inside of the newest location of South African chicken chain Nando's Peri-Peri, which will open in Krog Street Market on June 9. (Courtesy of Fusion Design & Architecture)
This rendering shows the inside of the newest location of South African chicken chain Nando's Peri-Peri, which will open in Krog Street Market on June 9. (Courtesy of Fusion Design & Architecture)

“We’ve really been looking forward to opening in Atlanta proper, and Krog Street Market is the perfect place to bring the energy, flavor and spirit of Nando’s,” Kimberly Grant, chief executive officer at Nando’s, said in a prepared statement.

Nando’s will join Krog Street Market tenants including Superica next door, and nearby food hall stands like Little Tart Bakeshop, Fred’s Meat and Bread and Soul: Food & Culture.

This is the latest in a string of several other restaurant changes in the Krog District, including the closure of vegan restaurant Planta last summer, the opening of viral chain PopUp Bagels earlier this year and the recent closure of BrewDog, which will be temporarily replaced by a 120-day pop-up called LikeMinds featuring live music, food, events and sports brewing parties.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a reporter on the lifestyle team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

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