Nando’s Peri-Peri to open at Krog Street Market in early June

This rendering shows the third metro Atlanta location of Nando's Peri-Peri, which will open at Krog Street Market on June 9. (Courtesy of Fusion Design & Architecture)

This marks the South African chicken chain’s first intown Atlanta location.

This marks the South African chicken chain’s first intown Atlanta location.

Nando’s has taken over the former Bar Mercado space, which closed its Krog Street-facing storefront in December 2022 .

South African chicken chain Nando’s Peri-Peri is opening its first intown Atlanta location at Krog Street Market on June 9.

This will be the third metro Atlanta location of Nando’s in addition to a flagship outpost in Dunwoody’s High Street development and the Forum at Peachtree Corners, according to a news release.

Nando’s at Krog Street Market will offer its usual menu of flame-grilled chicken paired with spicy peri-peri sauce, which is made with the African Bird’s Eye Chili. Diners can expect chicken plates, chicken sandwiches, bowls and sides like Portuguese rice, garlic bread and corn.

Nando's Peri-Peri features bowls, salads, wraps and other items made with chicken. (Courtesy of Nando's Peri-Peri)

It also offers a beverage menu with a limited selection of cocktails, beer and wine, including sangria and a spiked mango limeade.