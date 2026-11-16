The 2027 Grammy nominations are here, with the Recording Academy announced the impressive roster Monday morning via its YouTube channel.
Although Georgia didn’t have a strong showing, country singer Megan Moroney, rapper T.I., and soul singer Durand Bernarr have two nominations each — leading an overwhelmingly male list of honorees from the state.
Overall, however, female artists dominated the nominees.
British singer-songwriter Raye led the way with 11 nominations, followed by Spanish singer Rosalía with nine. Olivia Rodrigo, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert and Phoebe Bridgers are next in line with seven nominations each. All nabbed honors for song, record and album of the year.
The 69th Grammy Awards will air live on ABC from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 7. It’ll also be streamed on Disney+ and Hulu.
Below are some of the 2027 Grammy nominees with Georgia ties.
Atlanta rap legend T.I., with his single “Let ‘Em Know” is nominated for best rap performance and best rap song, nearly 20 years after his last Grammy win. In 2009, he won best rap performance by a duo or group for “Swagga Like Us.”
Country singer Moroney, a University of Georgia alumna born in Savannah and raised in Douglasville, scored her first Grammy nominations for best contemporary country album (“Cloud 9″) and best country song (“Beautiful Things”).
Atlanta resident and soul singerBernarr is nominated for best progressive R&B album (“Bernarr”) and best traditional R&B performance (“I Found Myself”). Last year, his project “Bloom” won the former category.
Atlanta band Mastodon is up for best metal performance for “Your Ghost Again.” Its first and only Grammy win is in the same category, for the 2017 single “Sultan’s Curse.”
Atlanta-born, Nigeria-raised singer Davido is nominated for best global music album for “Oriadé.” This is his sixth consecutive Grammy nomination.
Georgia-based Zac Brown Band is nominated in the best country duo/group performance for “Butterfly,” a collaboration with Dolly Parton.
Gospel rapper Lecrae, an Atlanta resident and four-time Grammy winner, is up for best contemporary Christian music performance/song for “Living Water.”
Lil Jon, Atlanta’s crunk maestro, is nominated for best audio book, narration and storytelling recordingfor“Remix Meditation,” an album that turns his crunk hits into meditation songs.
Atlanta hitmaker Theron Thomas will face off against Raye and Amy Allen for songwriter of the year, nonclassical.
The hit Netflix series “Stranger Things,” which was shot in metro Atlanta, is nominated for best compilation soundtrack for visual media.
Two notable Atlanta rappers are nominated as featured artists: JID, as a guest on Jill Scott’s “To B Honest,” is up for best R&B collaboration or duo/group performance; Quavo, as a guest on Angélique Kidjo’s “Bando (Orchestral),” is up for best global music performance. Last year, JID was nominated for two Grammys, including best rap album and best melodic rap performance.