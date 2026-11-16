Quavo (left) and T.I. perform during halftime of Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Both were nominated Monday for Grammys. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Raye, Rosalía and Olivia Rodrigo are among the acts with the most nominations for the Feb. 7 ceremony.

Raye, Rosalía and Olivia Rodrigo are among the acts with the most nominations for the Feb. 7 ceremony.

The 2027 Grammy nominations are here, with the Recording Academy announced the impressive roster Monday morning via its YouTube channel.

Although Georgia didn’t have a strong showing, country singer Megan Moroney, rapper T.I., and soul singer Durand Bernarr have two nominations each — leading an overwhelmingly male list of honorees from the state.

Overall, however, female artists dominated the nominees.

British singer-songwriter Raye led the way with 11 nominations, followed by Spanish singer Rosalía with nine. Olivia Rodrigo, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert and Phoebe Bridgers are next in line with seven nominations each. All nabbed honors for song, record and album of the year.