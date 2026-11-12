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Morgan Wallen to perform two shows at Sanford Stadium in 2027

The country music star’s concerts will be the third music event at the Bulldogs’ stadium in a year in a half.
Georgia natives Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan joined Zach Top and Lauren Alaina for the first Live Between the Hedges concert at Sanford Stadium in April. It was just the second concert in the stadium’s nearly 100-year history. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess/EyeAkili Media)
Georgia natives Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan joined Zach Top and Lauren Alaina for the first Live Between the Hedges concert at Sanford Stadium in April. It was just the second concert in the stadium’s nearly 100-year history. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess/EyeAkili Media)
Connor Riley
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Georgia is adding another major nonsports event at Sanford Stadium next year.

The home of the Georgia Bulldogs football program will host a two-night Morgan Wallen stop in 2027, Wallen announced Thursday.

Noah Kahan previously announced he will host a concert in Sanford Stadium on April 24.

Related Story

The Morgan Wallen concerts, part of the Last Time I Checked Tour, is set for July 16-17.

The July 16 concert will feature Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty, while the second night will have Brooks & Dunn, Swindell and Lefty.

Presale tickets for the event go on sale Tuesday at 11 a.m. Click here to register.

Wallen has performed in a number of football stadiums in the South in recent years, including Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks has made it a point to find new revenue streams in this current age of college athletics. In April, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan performed at Sanford Stadium after over a decade since hosting one.

A third concert in the stadium in a year and a half shows only further commitment to that idea.

“We’ll be very, very focused on how we do that in the future, grow areas to grow that, but also we have to be respectful of campus,” Brooks said in May. “Because we do an event like this, it puts a lot of pressure on campus, because our stadium is in (the) center of campus, so we always have to be mindful about that, and how that’s going to affect it.”

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Georgia natives Jason Aldean (right) and Luke Bryan perform together for the first "Live Between the Hedges Concert Presented by PruittHealth" at Sanford Stadium, home to the University of Georgia football team, on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Athens. This is just the second concert in the stadium’s nearly 100-year history. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess/EyeAkili Media) (Akili-Casundria Ramsess/EyeAkili)