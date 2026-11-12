Georgia natives Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan joined Zach Top and Lauren Alaina for the first Live Between the Hedges concert at Sanford Stadium in April. It was just the second concert in the stadium’s nearly 100-year history. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess/EyeAkili Media)

The country music star’s concerts will be the third music event at the Bulldogs’ stadium in a year in a half.

The country music star’s concerts will be the third music event at the Bulldogs’ stadium in a year in a half.

Georgia is adding another major nonsports event at Sanford Stadium next year.

The home of the Georgia Bulldogs football program will host a two-night Morgan Wallen stop in 2027, Wallen announced Thursday.

Noah Kahan previously announced he will host a concert in Sanford Stadium on April 24.

The Morgan Wallen concerts, part of the Last Time I Checked Tour, is set for July 16-17.

The July 16 concert will feature Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty, while the second night will have Brooks & Dunn, Swindell and Lefty.

Presale tickets for the event go on sale Tuesday at 11 a.m. Click here to register.