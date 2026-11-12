Georgia is adding another major nonsports event at Sanford Stadium next year.
The home of the Georgia Bulldogs football program will host a two-night Morgan Wallen stop in 2027, Wallen announced Thursday.
Noah Kahan previously announced he will host a concert in Sanford Stadium on April 24.
The Morgan Wallen concerts, part of the Last Time I Checked Tour, is set for July 16-17.
The July 16 concert will feature Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty, while the second night will have Brooks & Dunn, Swindell and Lefty.
Presale tickets for the event go on sale Tuesday at 11 a.m. Click here to register.
Wallen has performed in a number of football stadiums in the South in recent years, including Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium.
Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks has made it a point to find new revenue streams in this current age of college athletics. In April, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan performed at Sanford Stadium after over a decade since hosting one.
A third concert in the stadium in a year and a half shows only further commitment to that idea.
“We’ll be very, very focused on how we do that in the future, grow areas to grow that, but also we have to be respectful of campus,” Brooks said in May. “Because we do an event like this, it puts a lot of pressure on campus, because our stadium is in (the) center of campus, so we always have to be mindful about that, and how that’s going to affect it.”