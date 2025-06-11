Arts & Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment

This Grammy-winning Atlantan’s next act? Making music with son.

Sumo’s World is the musical partnership of Theron and Amir Thomas.
Theron Thomas (right) has written songs for music's biggest stars. Now, he's collaborating with his 12-year-old son, Amir "Sumo" Thomas to make children's music. Handout.

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Theron Thomas (right) has written songs for music's biggest stars. Now, he's collaborating with his 12-year-old son, Amir "Sumo" Thomas to make children's music. Handout.
By
1 hour ago

As a notable songwriter and producer for two decades, Theron Thomas has worked with Katy Perry, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj. He co-wrote Lizzo’s 2022 single “About Damn Time,” which won record of the year at the 2023 Grammys. He’s also has credits with Beyoncé’s “All Night” and “I Been On.”

Last year, he won his first Grammy — songwriter of the year (non-classical).

Now, Thomas’ 12-year-old son Amir “Sumo” Thomas can add himself to the list of his father’s esteemed collaborators.

The pair have joined forces for children’s music partnership Sumo’s World, on which. Amir sings and raps to songs his dad co-writes and produces. Since debuting the project earlier this year, Theron and Amir have released two EPs. On Friday, they’ll release new single “Koala.”

“It just brings me so much joy, so this wasn’t really work to me,” Theron, 43, said about the new venture. “It was more like I’m hanging with my son, making music.”

Grammy-winning songwriter Theron Thomas (right) and his son Amir have teamed to make kids' music under their musical outfit Sumo's World, a Republic Records signee. Handout

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Theron, a native of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, has lived in Atlanta since the early aughts. Amir is the second-youngest of Theron’s six children. Though Theron underscores that most of his children are musically inclined, Sumo’s World marks the first time he’s made music with any of them.

When Amir was born, Theron nicknamed him “Sumo” because “he was a big, chubby baby, so I called him my little sumo wrestler.”

Theron noted Amir’s musical talents from the time he was a toddler, thanks to the 2014 Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson smash “Uptown Funk.” He remembers Amir singing along to every part of the song after only listening to it twice.

“He’s got something,” Theron recalls telling his wife at the time.

By the time he turned 3 , Amir informed his dad he wanted to sing. Theron initially didn’t take the request seriously because he felt “you’re too little to know what you want to do.”

For the next three years, Amir remained persistent with the request, growing more inspired by his father’s work — and even teasing him about it.

“Dad, I know why we haven’t worked on my music yet. ... because you’re afraid that I’ll steal all of your fans,” Theron remembers, chuckling.

The remark signaled to Theron that Amir was serious about making music. For the next six years, the pair recorded songs that’d become Sumo’s World, at the same time Amir was attending school.

The father-and-son duo eventually signed to Republic Records Kids & Family. “Count It Up,” their first single, dropped in March.

“Sumo’s World will completely disrupt the landscape of kids’ music,” Bree Bowles, vice president of Republic Records Kids & Family, said in a prepared statement. “My only question about this project is who is going to love it more, parents or kids?”

That was Theron’s goal for crafting Sumo’s World — making music that parents and kids would enjoy.

In turn, Sumo’s World songs sound like a trap and R&B-inspired version of children’s music. Take “Clean Hands." Backed by booming synths and percussion, Amir raps a catchy verse that sounds like a direct descendant of the 2010’s golden era of Atlanta rap. But the lyrics encourage kids to wash their hands.

“Left hand/Right hand/ Put ‘em in, in, in/Left hand/Right hand/shake ‘em out, out, out,” Amir raps on the song.

Theron (pictured at the top) and his 12-year-old son Amir formed the children's musical partnership Sumo's World, which debuted in March. Their next single, "Koala" drops on June 13, 2025. Handout

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Amir said he’s enjoyed working with his dad. He enjoys the attention he’s received from it, too.

“My friends like to listen to my songs and they say I’m the best rapper of all time,” Amir said with pride.

The 12-year-old, who’s a fan of Australian rapper The Kid Laroi, said one of the most challenging parts of the partnership is learning the art of songwriting, acknowledging it’s “harder than it looks.”

But Theron, who notes that Amir is already proficient at memorizing notes and melodies, said his son learning how to write his own songs will help take the music to next level.

“He’s understanding as he’s getting older (that) you can give me an idea and I execute it, but it’s even better when he can execute the idea that he has in his head. We’re just working on getting him there,” Theron said.

For Theron, the idea of having his son in the spotlight felt scary. He’s adamant about protecting Amir’s childhood, and didn’t want his son to feel any pressure to make music.

“It’s not work....it’s like, OK, come down to record this, then go play,” he said.

ExploreHow an Atlanta-born songwriter helped Beyoncé and Doechii win Grammys

Now, Theron and Amir are focused on refining their recordings and releasing music for all occasions. For example, for Mothers’ Day this year, they dropped a 4-track EP titled “Mommy’s Boy.”

They plan on making a project for Halloween, but first up is their new single “Koala,” one of the first songs they recorded. The pop-infused track features Amir pleading about his desire for a pet koala.

“For me, as a parent and someone that makes music, it was driving me crazy that a kid is gonna make you play something like 170 times and not be tired of it,” Theron said. “So, the goal was to try to make well- produced music for children that parents would be like, ‘Yeah, it’s for kids, but I don’t mind the beat while I’m riding, driving them to school on the road trip.’”

About the Author

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

Follow DeAsia Paige on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Host Cynthia Erivo performs during the 78th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Tony Awards draw best audience in 6 years for CBS

CONCERT REVIEW

Lil Baby’s star-studded concert is a long — too long — love letter to Atlanta

Atlanta native Lil Baby returned to State Farm Arena for his WHAM Tour, with Rob49, Loe Shimmy and Pluto, as well as surprise performances by YFN Lucci and Sexyy Red

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex says she joined 'cuckold' sex marathons to feel loved by him

The Latest

Hayde Chen, 8, walks through an exhibit featuring work by Salvador Dalí at the Computer Museum of America in Roswell, Thursday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

30 Salvador Dalís are tucked away inside a Roswell strip-mall museum

This show has insatiable fans of David Bowie and Kate Bush covered

Husband-and-wife stunt performers help martial artists transition into TV and film

Featured

Demonstrators retreat from DeKalb County police and tear gas during a protest against immigration raids and deportations on Buford Highway in metro Atlanta on Tuesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘We are not California or New York,’ Georgia AG warns amid protests

A big election with a tiny turnout: Few voters show up for Georgia PSC primary

Turnout in Georgia's statewide elections for the Public Service Commission is so low that several counties might close polling places for the runoffs.

30 years later, teenage girl found dead behind Atlanta home is identified

In 1995, children made a horrific discovery behind a southwest Atlanta home: A girl had been buried in a shallow grave. She has now been identified thanks to a Texas DNA lab.