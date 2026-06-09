Concert Review Megan Moroney flaunts country charm, sing-along hits at Atlanta concert The emo cowgirl will continue her Cloud 9 Tour in Atlanta tonight. Georgia country star Megan Moroney performed the first of a two-night tour stop at State Farm Arena on June 8, 2026. Photo credit: Miranda McDonald

By DeAsia Paige 17 minutes ago Share

Megan Moroney’s meteoric rise is one to be studied. Six years ago, the Savannah-born, Douglasville-raised singer graduated from the University of Georgia. Four years ago, after moving to Nashville on a whim, she dropped her breakout single “Tennessee Orange.” Awards, magazine covers, historic benchmarks and a loyal fandom followed.

Now, she’s headlining her first arena tour, supporting her first No. 1 album “Cloud 9.” On Monday, the first of her two-night stop in her home state, the singer turned Atlanta’s State Farm Arena into a pink party where the highs and lows of falling in love felt communal. The show was a testament to the fans’ unyielding love for a 28-year-old country star whose humility and honesty fuels her fast-paced stardom. “I think this is the craziest Monday night I’ve ever had in my life,” Moroney told the crowd, many dressed in a mix of pink cowboy boots and dresses (honoring the softer, romantic themes of her latest album). “I’m trying to process that this is really happening.” By 8:30 p.m., the lights went down and Moroney’s version of “The Best of Both Worlds” (the “Hannah Montana” theme song) blared throughout the crowd. Initially, the song choice felt slightly odd, especially with no one on stage, but it proved to be a fitting opener for a singer who’s grappling with her newfound fame while maintaining her authenticity.

Moroney, wearing a glittery pink romper and white cowboy boots, appeared five minutes later to the tune of “Stupid,” a fan favorite from “Cloud 9,” which dropped in February. For the first 20 minutes, she swiftly transitioned through other crowd-pleasers like “Medicine” and “I’m Not Pretty.”

In 2026, Megan Moroney achieved her first No. 1 album with "Cloud 9." For her third project, the singer and UGA alumna chose a pink theme to symbolize themes of confidence and maturity when falling in love. (Miranda McDonald/Courtesy) But she didn’t fully hit a groove until “No Caller ID,” a standout from her 2024 sophomore album “Am I Okay?” The song expertly details the liminal space of wanting to move on from a toxic lover but not being quite ready. When performed live, Moroney’s romantic frustrations became their own character, anchored by a raspy alto that outlined the depths of her big heart. At the end of the song, her voice broke. “In 2013, my mom took me to one of my first concerts to see Justin Bieber right here,” she told the roaring audience. “I just feel so grateful, and I can’t believe this is real.” Over two hours and 24 songs, the State Farm Arena crowd ensured she wasn’t dreaming. For songs like “Wonder,” “Who Hurt You?,” “Wedding Dress” and “Traitor (Roles Reversed),” fans sang along to each lyric as if it were their religion.

The set design was another highlight of the show. For a concert without any dancing, Moroney made good use of the stage, which was in the shape of the number 9 and adorned with a pink rosy staircase. For “Liars, Tigers & Bears,” she stood on a rising platform. With “Bells & Whistles,” she performed in a makeshift dressing room, revealing a handheld mirror with a picture of UGA coach Kirby Smart, prompting thunderous barking from fans. In an intimate moment during “Waiting on the Rain,” Moroney sat down next to a violinist at the center of the stage. Later in the show, with fake clouds descending from above, Moroney ran into the crowd. She eventually appeared in a floating window that glided her across the arena. Looking triumphant, Moroney, with guitar in hand, sang “Georgia Girl,” a special song for the Atlanta crowd that wasn’t on the tour’s previous setlists. In early 2026, Megan Moroney and fellow country star Ella Langley made history as the first pair of women in country music to simultaneously top the Billboard Hot 100 and 200 chart. (Miranda McDonald/Courtesy) She followed that with “Tennessee Orange,” the song that changed her life. “I hope that my story inspires any dreamers out there to dream uncomfortably big,” Moroney shared.