Arts & Entertainment T.I. drops his final album today. Here are 6 moments that shaped his career. The Atlanta rapper releases his ‘Kill the King’ album on Friday. Rapper T.I. performs during halftime as the Hawks take on the Magic at State Farm Arena on Monday, March 16, 2026, in Atlanta. On Friday, the legendary rapper released his long-awaited final album, “Kill the King.” (Jason Getz/AJC)

By DeAsia Paige 54 minutes ago Share

T.I. is saying goodbye to his rap career — at least for now. In a recent interview with 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club,” T.I. said that while he could release soundtracks and joint albums in the future, he solely wants to focus on film, television, real estate and other ventures (including a recent foray into comedy). “I can’t ask for no more than (what) the game already gave me,” he said about his music career. On Friday, the legendary Atlanta rapper, born Clifford Harris, released his long-awaited final album, “Kill the King.” The 18-track LP features Usher, NBA YoungBoy, Summer Walker, Anderson .Paak and The-Dream. His kids (including Heiress Harris, Zonnique Pullins and Messiah Harris aka Buddy Red) are also included on the project.

T.I. performs during the 20th anniversary celebration of “ATL” and “King” at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in Atlanta. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) Further promoting his musical brood, T.I. will embark on a tour with his rapper sons Domani and King next month, but not before performances at Sunday’s BET Awards and Essence Festival on July 5. In honor of the trap pioneer’s musical farewell, here are a few moments that defined his rap career. ‘Never Scared’ T.I. scored his first hit on a Southern rap classic. Along with Killer Mike, he made a guest appearance on Bone Crusher’s single “Never Scared.” The 2003 song didn’t only become a crunk staple; it was also T.I.’s first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first of many hits for the rapper.

Starting Grand Hustle Records Early in his solo career, T.I. found success as a label executive. After his 2001 debut album “I’m Serious” failed to garner commercial appeal, he was dropped by his label Arista Records. Consequently, he formed Grand Hustle Records and released several mixtapes with DJ Drama, boosting his popularity as a solo artist. He later secured a joint deal with Atlantic Records while sustaining his Grand Hustle imprint. His second album, “Trap Muzik,” debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Grand Hustle, which now operates independently, has signed artists like Young Dro, B.O.B. and Iggy Azalea. ‘King’ album and ‘ATL’ film Jason Weaver (from left), T.I. and Jackie Long star in the hit 2006 film “ATL,” now considered a cult classic. (Courtesy of Warner Bros.) In 2006, T.I. was arguably the hottest rapper on the planet. He had a No. 1 album (his fourth project, “King”) and starred in a hit film (the cult classic “ATL”). The former yielded several hits, including the Grammy-winning “What You Know.” The latter solidified T.I. as a movie star, and he later appeared in films like “American Gangster” and “Ant-Man.” He also made his foray into reality television with VH1’s “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.” With both projects, T.I. fueled Atlanta’s rise as a global rap and film force. Legal trouble T.I. has faced a string of legal issues that have tainted his legacy. One of his most notable blunders occurred in 2007, when he was arrested on a weapons charge hours before he was slated to perform at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. He was later sentenced to a year in prison. In 2021, T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, were accused of sexual assault by a military veteran. A judge dismissed the case in 2024. Mainstream crossover T.I. has collaborated with pop music’s biggest stars, from Beyoncé to Justin Timberlake. With the latter, he created two major hit songs (“My Love,” T.I.’s first No. 1, and “Dead and Gone”). He scored more hits with Rihanna (“Live Your Life”); Jay-Z (“Swagga Like Us”); and Robin Thicke (“Blurred Lines”), deepening his crossover appeal. In 2008, he nabbed his first solo No. 1 hit with “Whatever You Like.”