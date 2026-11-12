Concert Review Olivia Rodrigo flaunts rockstar reign, crisp storytelling at Atlanta concert The singer will perform again at State Farm Arena Thursday night. Share Olivia Rodrigo brought her Unrivaled Tour to Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Nov. 11-12, 2026. (Christopher Polk)

By DeAsia Paige 20 minutes ago

With “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,” Olivia Rodrigo undoubtedly has one of the best albums of the year. On its surface, it sounds like a breakup project. But upon further listening, its narrative arc conveys something more meaningful: that being happily in love while feeling eternally empty can coexist, even when the latter isn’t is the result of the former. At Rodrigo’s Atlanta show Wednesday night, her first of a two-night run at State Farm Arena, the 23-year-old visually and sonically captured that duality, captivating a packed crowd with crisp storytelling and a rockstar edge that made you want to scream, dance and cry at the same time.

Olivia Rodrigo last performed in Atlanta in 2023 for her Guts World tour, promoting her second studio album of the same name. The former Disney star released her third album, "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love" in June 2026. (Christopher Polk) By 7 p.m., at the concert’s billed start, there was still a long line of fans seemingly waiting to buy tickets for the show at the arena’s box office outside. Inside, a sea of pink-clad concertgoers, matching the color scheme of Rodrigo’s recent project, invaded the venue, while pink and white flowers circled the stage. These are the dainty aesthetics of Rodrigo’s Unraveled Tour, which began in September in Connecticut and ends next year in London. At 8:03 p.m, Rodrigo, wearing a white mini dress while lying in a bed of flowers, opened the show with “Drop Dead.” It’s the first track on her latest album, encapsulating all the bliss of a new romance. She followed with “U + Me= <3,” walking across the stage and grooving along with her eight-piece band. The songs were part of the show’s first act, aptly titled Spring, reflecting the happiness of a new beginning. The show featured five more acts named after the seasons: Summer, Summer Twilight, Autumn, Winter and Spring again—because everyone deserves a happy ending.

Related Story Usher and Chris Brown deliver a very late, underwhelming concert in Atlanta November 11, 2026 During the Summer act, Rodrigo aligned with the unbridled self-possession the season brings. For “Serena Joy,” a single she released for the all-female Daisy Chain Fields Festival she hosted this summer, she danced so hard with her guitarists that she seemed to want to ditch her singing duties altogether. Same with her 2023 song “Bad Idea, Right?,” when she briefly filmed each member of her band with a handheld camera.

Rodrigo sat in the upper-right corner of the stage for “Purple,” a ballad that illustrates the warm feeling that comes after being immersed in your partner’s life. The track’s sound seemed to cut out for a bit, with the crowd having to sing some of the chorus. Earlier this year, Olivia Rodrigo, pictured here during her Unraveled Tour, hosted the inaugural Daisy Chain Fields Festival in California. The event featured an all-women lineup, including Doechii and Chappell Roan. Photo credit: Christopher Polk “Stupid Song” was a better moment. Rodrigo walked through the crowd and screamed while greeting thousands of fans doing the same. The yelling peaked for “Lacy,” the surprise song of the night (she adds one new song to her setlist on every tour stop), which provided an outlet for the Gen-Z angst the song offers. With “Honeybee,” another shining moment of the night, Rodrigo played the piano as fake snow fell on her, adding to the lovey-dovey charm of the romantic lullaby. The tour visuals hit a high note for “The Cure.” The rock- and folk-tinged track, among the best on Rodrigo’s latest album, provides a profound lesson for any generation—that romance isn’t the solution to personal tribulations.

To illustrate this, Rodrigo stood center stage in a white dress. Minutes later, she was doused in water as her dress melted into a red leotard, seemingly conveying a spiritual baptism, the Olivia Rodrigo way. It was a captivating sight.

For the show’s finale, she returned to the stage wearing a T-shirt and jeans. She performed earlier hits like “Deja Vu” and “All-American B----,” encouraging the crowd to sing as loud as they could. “Let’s go f------ crazy,” Rodrigo demanded. With "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love," Olivia Rodrigo, pictured here during her Unraveled Tour, is a clear front-runner in the main categories at next year's Grammys. Nominations will be announced Monday. (Christopher Polk) She ended the show at 10 p.m. For nearly 30 songs over two hours, Rodrigo’s piercing voice, when paired with vivid visuals and poignant storytelling, echoed the freedom and vulnerability of a pop superstar who’s a stone-cold lover girl.