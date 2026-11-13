Usher Raymond (pictured) and Chris Brown kicked off the first of five nights of “The R&B Tour” on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Throughout the opening night, Usher and Brown never performed together nor acknowledged each other. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)

Usher and Chris Brown made history this week in Atlanta with their “R&B Tour.” The Grammy-winning superstars performed five nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this month, the most for an act on a single tour.

But the historic feat wasn’t without drama.

A delayed start, rumored feud and canceled shows marred some of the run — which occurred Nov. 5, 6, 8, 10 and 11. There were also loads of surprises and more amicable moments.

In case you missed any of the action, below are a few standouts:

A very rough opening night

Chris Brown started the concert, which had no opening act, around 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, with “Party.” There were loads of surprises and amicable moments during the Atlanta shows. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)

Chris Brown and Usher began their Atlanta run on a rocky note, opening the Nov. 5 show nearly 2½ hours late. Brown started the concert, which had no opening act, around 10 p.m. with “Party,” a song he and Usher had performed together since the tour began in June.