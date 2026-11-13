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Usher, Chris Brown ruled Atlanta for 5 concerts. Here are the highs — and lows.

R&B stars cap historic run at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for their joint tour.
Usher Raymond (pictured) and Chris Brown kicked off the first of five nights of “The R&B Tour” on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Throughout the opening night, Usher and Brown never performed together nor acknowledged each other. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)
Usher Raymond (pictured) and Chris Brown kicked off the first of five nights of “The R&B Tour” on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Throughout the opening night, Usher and Brown never performed together nor acknowledged each other. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)
DeAsia Paige
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Usher and Chris Brown made history this week in Atlanta with their “R&B Tour.” The Grammy-winning superstars performed five nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this month, the most for an act on a single tour.

But the historic feat wasn’t without drama.

A delayed start, rumored feud and canceled shows marred some of the run — which occurred Nov. 5, 6, 8, 10 and 11. There were also loads of surprises and more amicable moments.

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In case you missed any of the action, below are a few standouts:

A very rough opening night

Chris Brown started the concert, which had no opening act, around 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, with “Party.” There were loads of surprises and amicable moments during the Atlanta shows. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)
Chris Brown started the concert, which had no opening act, around 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, with “Party.” There were loads of surprises and amicable moments during the Atlanta shows. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)

Chris Brown and Usher began their Atlanta run on a rocky note, opening the Nov. 5 show nearly 2½ hours late. Brown started the concert, which had no opening act, around 10 p.m. with “Party,” a song he and Usher had performed together since the tour began in June.

Minutes later, Usher opened his set on a different stage, telling the crowd, “Welcome to my show.” The next day, TMZ, citing unnamed sources, reported that the pair’s alleged backstage argument caused the severe delay.

Throughout the opening night, Brown and Usher never performed together nor acknowledged each other. Because of the late start, the concert was also rushed, devoid of prominent fan-favorite moments that made the tour a highlight on previous stops (like Usher’s cherry routine and Brown’s sultry “Take You Down” performance, where he serenades a woman from the audience). It ended at midnight.

Consequently, fans were upset — so much so that two Change.org petitions (with over 4,000 signatures between them) are demanding refunds and a make-up show, among other things. Neither Usher, Chris Brown nor Live Nation addressed the opening night issues.

None of their reps responded to a request from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more information.

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Improved performances

Usher opened his set on a different stage, telling the crowd, “Welcome to my show.” A delayed start, rumored feud and canceled shows marred some of the tour’s Atlanta run. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)
Usher opened his set on a different stage, telling the crowd, “Welcome to my show.” A delayed start, rumored feud and canceled shows marred some of the tour’s Atlanta run. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)

Luckily, the remaining four shows weren’t delayed. All began around a more reasonable 8:45 p.m. Usher and Brown performed together and actually acknowledged each other. Brown referred to Usher as “my brother” and Usher referred to Brown as a “killa.”

They opened and closed Wednesday night’s show together, with “Party” and “New Flame,” respectively. For other shows, they performed “Back to Sleep,” and “It Depends (the Remix).”

Many special guests

R&B singer Chaka Khan performs during the “The Queens Tour” at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Atlanta. Khan was one of several guests to perform during Chris Brown and Usher's “The R&B Tour.” (Natrice Miller/AJC)
R&B singer Chaka Khan performs during the “The Queens Tour” at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Atlanta. Khan was one of several guests to perform during Chris Brown and Usher's “The R&B Tour.” (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Opening night attendees didn’t only feel robbed by the delayed start time. The other shows had significantly more special guests. Night 1 featured T.I. and Young Dro (as well as singer Eric Bellinger, who’s a supporting act on the tour but not an opener, so his presence wasn’t a surprise).

The following nights had roughly five to eight guests each day, including Chaka Khan, Keri Hilson, Summer Walker, Latto, 21 Savage, Belly Gang Kushington, Keith Sweat, Xscape, Monica, Jeezy, Tyrese, Da Brat, Bow Wow and Amerie.

Georgia’s Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms, from her suite, was honored for her historic victory on multiple nights of the tour.

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More canceled shows

On Wednesday, “The R&B Tour” quietly canceled two upcoming shows: Nov. 16 in Inglewood, California, and Dec. 6 in Miami.

Reps for Brown, Usher and Live Nation didn’t respond to requests for comment about the canceled dates. Neither Brown nor Usher addressed it on stage Wednesday.

The news followed four cancellations in October (shows in Baltimore; Columbia, South Carolina; Cincinnati and Indianapolis). A Live Nation rep told the AJC that the cancellations were to sustain the well-being of the tour staff and crew. The dates coincided with Brown’s Oct. 26 hearing for a London nightclub attack, for which he received an eight-month suspended prison sentence.

Usher and Brown’s next show is Sunday in Inglewood, California. The tour ends Dec. 12 in Tampa, Florida.