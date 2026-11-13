In case you missed any of the action, below are a few standouts:
A very rough opening night
Chris Brown and Usher began their Atlanta run on a rocky note, opening the Nov. 5 show nearly 2½ hours late. Brown started the concert, which had no opening act, around 10 p.m. with “Party,” a song he and Usher hadperformed together since the tour began in June.
Minutes later, Usher opened his set on a different stage, telling the crowd, “Welcome to my show.” The next day, TMZ, citing unnamed sources, reported that the pair’s alleged backstage argument caused the severe delay.
Throughout the opening night, Brown and Usher never performed together nor acknowledged each other. Because of the late start, the concert was also rushed, devoid of prominent fan-favorite moments that made the tour a highlight on previous stops (like Usher’s cherry routine and Brown’s sultry “Take You Down” performance, where he serenades a woman from the audience). It ended at midnight.
Consequently, fans were upset — so much so that two Change.org petitions (with over 4,000 signatures between them) are demanding refunds and a make-up show, among other things. Neither Usher, Chris Brown nor Live Nation addressed the opening night issues.
None of their reps responded to a request from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more information.
Luckily, the remaining four shows weren’t delayed. All began around a more reasonable 8:45 p.m. Usher and Brown performed together and actually acknowledged each other. Brown referred to Usher as “my brother” and Usher referred to Brown as a “killa.”
They opened and closed Wednesday night’s show together, with “Party” and “New Flame,” respectively. For other shows, they performed “Back to Sleep,” and “It Depends (the Remix).”
Many special guests
Opening night attendees didn’t only feel robbed by the delayed start time. The other shows had significantly more special guests. Night 1 featured T.I. and Young Dro (as well as singer Eric Bellinger, who’s a supporting act on the tour but not an opener, so his presence wasn’t a surprise).
Reps for Brown, Usher and Live Nation didn’t respond to requests for comment about the canceled dates. Neither Brown nor Usher addressed it on stage Wednesday.
The news followed four cancellations in October (shows in Baltimore; Columbia, South Carolina; Cincinnati and Indianapolis). A Live Nation rep told the AJC that the cancellations were to sustain the well-being of the tour staff and crew. The dates coincided with Brown’s Oct. 26 hearing for a London nightclub attack, for which he received an eight-month suspended prison sentence.
Usher and Brown’snext show is Sunday in Inglewood, California. The tour ends Dec. 12 in Tampa, Florida.