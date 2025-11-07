Things to do

JID, Teddy Swims among 2026 Grammy Award nominees with Georgia ties

The Marias and Lecrae also received nods.
The 68th Grammy awards will be held Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 2022)
The 68th Grammy awards will be held Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 2022)
By
42 minutes ago

The 2026 Grammy Award nominees were announced Friday, and several artists and songwriters with Georgia ties are in the running for the big prize.

The 68th Grammy Awards ceremony will be held Feb. 1, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Georgia nominees include the following:

Ink's song “Luther,” which she co-wrote with Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Sam Dew, was nominated for record of the year and song of the year. (Courtesy of Matty Vogel)
Ink's song “Luther,” which she co-wrote with Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Sam Dew, was nominated for record of the year and song of the year. (Courtesy of Matty Vogel)
The Marías, an LA-based band that includes Atlanta-raised lead singer María Zardoya, is nominated for best new artist. (Courtesy of Nice Life/Atlantic Records 2024)
The Marías, an LA-based band that includes Atlanta-raised lead singer María Zardoya, is nominated for best new artist. (Courtesy of Nice Life/Atlantic Records 2024)
Chart-topper Teddy Swims, whose real name is Jaten Dimsdale, is a Conyers native, nominated in the best pop vocal album category for “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)." (Courtesy of Claire Marie Vogel)
Chart-topper Teddy Swims, whose real name is Jaten Dimsdale, is a Conyers native, nominated in the best pop vocal album category for “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)." (Courtesy of Claire Marie Vogel)
Atlanta-born rapper JID is nominated in the best rap album category for "God Does Like Ugly,” and in the best melodic rap performance category for “Wholeheartedly.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Atlanta-born rapper JID is nominated in the best rap album category for "God Does Like Ugly,” and in the best melodic rap performance category for “Wholeheartedly.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
GloRilla was nominated twice in the best rap song category for “TGIF” and “Sticky,” as well as for her album "Glorious." (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)
GloRilla was nominated twice in the best rap song category for “TGIF” and “Sticky,” as well as for her album "Glorious." (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)

JID was also nominated in the best melodic rap performance category for “Wholeheartedly” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 6Lack and GloRilla was nominated twice in the best rap song category for “TGIF” and “Sticky.”

Summer Walker received two Grammy nominations for “Heart Of A Woman." (Tyson Horne/AJC)
Summer Walker received two Grammy nominations for “Heart Of A Woman." (Tyson Horne/AJC)
Lecrae got two Grammy nominations in the contemporary Christian music category. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Lecrae got two Grammy nominations in the contemporary Christian music category. (Jason Getz/AJC)

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and food and dining teams before joining the arts & entertainment team.

More Stories

The Latest

OUTKAST ANDRE 3000 BIG BOI

Outkast enters the Rock Hall on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know.

Veterans Day vs. Memorial Day: Do you know the difference?

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Keep Reading

K-pop, The Weeknd, Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish: All the 2026 Grammy nom snubs and surprises

1h ago

Kendrick Lamar leads 2026 Grammy nominations, followed by Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Cirkut

1h ago

The Grammys invited all Latin Grammy voting members to the Recording Academy: Why it matters

Featured

Fulton County Jail
AJC EXCLUSIVE

Fulton County, sheriff nine months late on required jail implementation plan

Flight affected by FAA cuts? Here’s what to do.

Arctic blast bringing cold shot to metro Atlanta, snow possible in mountains