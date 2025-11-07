JID, Teddy Swims among 2026 Grammy Award nominees with Georgia ties

Chart-topper Teddy Swims, whose real name is Jaten Dimsdale, is a Conyers native, nominated in the best pop vocal album category for “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)." (Courtesy of Claire Marie Vogel)
Conyers native Teddy Swimsis a nominee in the best pop vocal album category for his sophomore album, “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2).”
Atlanta-born rapper JID is nominated in the best rap album category for "God Does Like Ugly,” and in the best melodic rap performance category for “Wholeheartedly.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Atlanta resident GloRilla and Atlanta native JID were both nominated in the best rap album category for their albums “Glorious” and “God Does Like Ugly,” respectively.
GloRilla was nominated twice in the best rap song category for “TGIF” and “Sticky,” as well as for her album "Glorious." (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)
JID was also nominated in the best melodic rap performance category for “Wholeheartedly”featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 6Lack and GloRilla was nominated twice in the best rap song category for “TGIF” and “Sticky.”
Summer Walker received two Grammy nominations for “Heart Of A Woman." (Tyson Horne/AJC)
Atlanta native Summer Walker was nominated in the best R&B performance and best R&B song categories for “Heart Of A Woman.”
Atlanta poet Queen Sheba was nominated for best spoken word poetry album.
Lecrae got two Grammy nominations in the contemporary Christian music category. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Atlanta gospel artist Lecrae was nominated in the best contemporary Christian music performance/song category and best contemporary Christian music album categories.