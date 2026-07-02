Georgia Entertainment Scene V-103 host Francesca Amiker sues Big Tigger’s wife, claiming defamation Alicia Brown accuses Amiker of an inappropriate relationship with Tigger. Francesca Amiker — after four years with 11Alive and several more as an E! News correspondent, joined V-103 in May. (Courtesy of E! Network)

By Rodney Ho 56 minutes ago Share

V-103 morning host Francesca Amiker has filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Alicia Brown, the wife of her co-host, Big Tigger. In the lawsuit filed June 30, Amiker said Brown falsely accused her on social media of engaging in an affair with Big Tigger, whose real name is Darian Morgan, damaging her reputation as a journalist and media personality. Tigger was arrested June 20 after Sandy Springs police investigated a May 9 incident that happened at Tigger’s home, where he and Brown allegedly got into a verbal and physical dispute that caused Brown injuries, according to the police report.

He was charged with felony aggravated battery and child cruelty, a misdemeanor, because a child in the house overheard the dispute. Tigger, who joined V-103 in 2013 and became a morning host in 2020, has been off the air since the arrest. Frank Ski is subbing in, working alongside Amiker, who joined the show May 11. An Atlanta native, she previously worked at 11Alive as a reporter before spending several years at E! News. Big Tigger (left) — pictured with singer Elmiene at One Musicfest in 2024 — arrested June 20 after Sandy Springs police investigated a May 9 incident with his wife, Alicia Brown, at Tigger’s home. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) In the lawsuit, Amiker provided public Instagram messages posted May 12 on accounts she believes were “controlled” by Brown. The posts accuse Amiker of an inappropriate relationship with Tigger.

The lawsuit alleges that Brown “made these knowingly false and defamatory statements about Amiker negligently and with actual malice.”

On June 6, Brown posted a since-deleted video on her Instagram revealing injuries on her face with the caption, “Someone ask my husband why my face happened @francescaamiker.” According to a Sandy Springs police report, Brown told investigators that on May 9, she got into a dispute with Tigger regarding texts with a co-worker. She said Tigger grabbed her from behind and shoved her into a door when she tried to get away, causing lacerations on her forehead that required stitches and a hospital stay. This was all captured on a Ring camera video, according to the police report. The lawsuit states that Brown’s allegations have been seen by millions across multiple social platforms. As a result, “Amiker’s personal and professional reputation, character, and standing within the entertainment industry became synonymous with Defendant’s knowingly false and defamatory claims,” the lawsuit said. The suit further stated that “calculated plan and campaign of publishing false and defamatory statements and impressions about Amiker have caused Plaintiff to be subject to incessant public and private harassment, humiliation, ridicule, and threats to her safety.” The lawsuit also includes a June 30 protective filing by Brown against Tigger cleared by a judge that prohibits him from interacting directly with Brown or her three children, including a son they had together in 2025.

Brown, in response to queries from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the defamation suit, sent the AJC a settlement demand and request for mediation letter she previously delivered to Amiker and her attorney. She requested Amiker’s “text messages, direct messages, emails, social media communications, photographs, videos, call logs, employment-related communications, and any electronically stored information concerning your relationship or interactions with him (Tigger).” In the letter, Brown said she believes the relationship between Amiker and Big Tigger “exceeded appropriate professional boundaries” and “caused me serious concern as a wife. Among those communications were statements such as ‘I miss you too, babe’ and my husband’s response, ‘I would love to see you.’ These are not the types of messages a reasonable wife would view as purely professional, especially when they are exchanged between a married man and a woman seeking opportunities through him.” Brown also said that at professional and social events, “I personally observed behavior that I found disrespectful and inappropriate. On multiple occasions, you hugged my husband and took photographs with him directly in front of me without so much as acknowledging my presence or offering a greeting. While any single act may appear minor on its own, the totality of the conduct contributed to discomfort, tension, and strain within my marriage.” In summary, Brown wrote, “I believe your actions played a role in interfering with my marital relationship and contributed to the emotional distress, loss of trust, and damage suffered by me and my family.”