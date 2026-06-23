V-103’s Big Tigger arrested on charge of aggravated battery against his wife

Tigger, who came to V-103 as an afternoon host in 2012 and took over mornings from Ski in 2020, has not responded to emails seeking comment. Neither has a spokesman for Audacy, the media company that owns V-103, or an attorney for Tigger.
She argued with him over text messages from an unspecified co-worker. He allegedly called Brown “psycho” and began videotaping her with his smartphone, the warrant said. She tried to grab the phone from him and he allegedly tackled her to retain possession, causing a small bruise on her lower lip, according to the court record.
Brown allegedly then went to the basement office and began unplugging a computer she said she helped purchase for the two of them, the warrant said. He pushed her and “the victim stumbled and landed headfirst into the door which left a deep laceration over the victim’s left eye,” according to the warrant.
The altercation in the office was captured on a Ring camera.
Brown’s 13-year-old son was in the home and “heard everything that occurred between the victim and the offender from his bedroom above the basement office,” the warrant said. That led to the third-degree child cruelty charge.
Brown went to Peachtree Immediate Care in Dunwoody to be treated for her head wound. “Due to the severity of the wound, Urgent Care contacted Dunwoody Police Department,” the warrant said. When they discovered the incident happened in Sandy Springs, police from that city were dispatched.
Brown was later transported to Grady Medical Center for medical assistance and observation, the warrant said.
On June 9, she met with a Sandy Springs officer at police headquarters about what happened. According to the warrant, she said she did not cooperate with police on May 9 because “I was afraid of what the offender might do to me and because he is a well-known celebrity and nobody would believe me.”
The officer, M.P. Burson, wrote in the warrant that, “Based on written audio/video recorded statements from the victim, the captured video footage of the altercation and photos of the wound leaving permanent disfigurement one month later, your affiant has probable cause to charge the offender with aggravated battery.”
A judge signed a warrant June 18 for Tigger’s arrest.
The issues between Tigger and his wife first came to light June 7 when she posted a video on her verified Instagram page where she is seen crying while revealing what appear to be multiple stitches above and below her left eyebrow.
Brown, in a text to the AJC earlier this month, clarified that she never called her husband an abuser and to “let the police investigate.” She did not respond to a text Tuesday seeking comment since the arrest.
After the video came out, Audacy pulled Tigger off the air until Friday, June 12. He returned and made a brief statement on-air that said in part: “I want to say categorically that these allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false.”
He also denied rumors he was having an affair with Amiker and apologized to her for the situation.