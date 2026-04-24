Georgia Entertainment Scene V-103 changes: Frank Ski’s return, Big Tigger’s new female co-host A replacement for Lil Bankhead was also named. V-103 has added a new morning co-host for Big Tigger Francesca Amiker (right), a new weekend show featuring Frank Ski (center) and a new night host DJ Sturgess. (Courtesy V-103/Frank Ski/Francesca Amiker)

By Rodney Ho 7 minutes ago Share

Atlanta radio station V-103 announced several changes this week, including a new co-host for Big Tigger’s morning show, the return for a third time of former morning host Frank Ski and a replacement for Lil Bankhead at night. The shifts go into effect May 11.

V-103 has been a powerful force in Atlanta radio for decades. During the most recent March Nielsen ratings, V-103 was No. 1 among 25-to-54-year-olds and No. 4 overall. The morning show was top five among all listeners and the 25-to-54-year-old demo. Its longevity plays behind the scenes as well: Rick Caffey has been overseeing the station since 1994, while program director Reggie Rouse has been at the helm since 2005. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spoke to each host about their new roles: Francesca Amiker recently joined V-103 as a morning host after leaving E News. (Courtesy of Francesca Amiker)

Francesca Amiker Hometown: Metro Atlanta. Born at Crawford Long Hospital, she grew up in Decatur and graduated from Chamblee High School.

How she got the gig: She’s known Rouse and Big Tigger for many years. This will be her first radio job where she’ll get to step out of her journalistic role and become an on-air personality. Her reaction to being part of V-103: “I’m thrilled. I was born and raised in Atlanta. I listened to Frank Ski. I listened to Greg Street. I now get a chance to put my own sauce on it and be part of this legacy.” Her personality: “My energy will always be at 10. At 6 a.m. every day, I’ll be ready to trend!” Her hopes for the show: “Big Tigger and I have this organic chemistry. We also have opposing views on a lot of things. I want us to have elevated conversations. I want to bring that into the community. I also want this to be a one-stop shop for the latest in business, education and entertainment. Atlanta is at the intersection of culture and influence. I want Atlanta to feel even more connected. I want this to sound like a podcast where people feel this is their show.” DJ Frank Ski in 2026 has returned to V-103 for a third round. (Courtesy of Katie Parker)

Frank Ski Residence: Buckhead Age: 61 Marital status: Married New job: Sunday host on V-103, noon to 4 p.m. He will also provide short commentaries and politician interviews during the week called “Frankly Speaking”. He will be heavily embedded on V-103’s social media platforms and plans to do a podcast. On his show, he will do his long-running segment “The Inspirational Vitamin,” his faith-based motivational message he is turning into a book. Former Atlanta jobs: Ski, who grew up in Miami and broke into radio in Baltimore, came to Atlanta in 1998 as a new morning host and became a ratings juggernaut with Wanda Smith for the next 14 years. He left in 2012 to pursue syndication, but came back in 2016 and hosted mornings from 2018 to 2020 while juggling a radio gig in D.C. He left V-103 again over a salary dispute, landing at rival Kiss 104.1 as a morning host until 2024. He has been doing a syndicated radio show ever since in 15 smaller markets.

Why return to V: “There’s no better place for the brands I have to be back at V-103. Rick and Reggie understand star power. They understand the brand. They need big names like Tigger and Greg Street. I fit right in there. It’s a perfect fit.” The power of radio: “Some feel radio may not be as relevant as it used to be, but it’s still the desired choice for the community when it comes to getting information and being on top of the culture and everything that’s happening.” Still DJing: “I’m still working the clubs like it’s 2000. I did five parties last week. Being a club DJ is part of my DNA. It helps me keep my ear on the street. But I don’t DJ until 2 a.m. anymore. I’m usually done by midnight. My recovery time is longer.” Rivals no more: “Me and (Majic afternoon host) Ryan Cameron are now very close friends. We used to compete like dogs. I talked to Ryan yesterday and asked him advice. I think as you grow and mature, even though we’re different, we’re in this together.” DJ Sturgess has worked with V-103 for 13 years in various roles but now has his own nighttime show. (Courtesy of DJ Sturgess)

DJ Sturgess Grew up: Clayton County (Morrow High School, Clayton State University graduate) Residence: Clayton County Age: 38 New job: Night host 7-10 p.m., replacing Lil Bankhead, who cited a “budget cut” on his Instagram despite strong ratings. Former Atlanta job: He has been with V-103 since landing an internship while in college in 2013. He has produced shows for Big Tigger, Kenny Burns, then Greg Street. He has had an overnight show at V-103 and has been a regular fill-in.