Georgia Entertainment Scene Dyron Ducati has left Kiss 104.1; Ramona DeBreaux added to weekdays And East Cobb native Corey Calhoun joins 94.9/The Bull. Dyron Ducati (left) has left Kiss 104.1 as midday host and its assistant music director. Ramona DeBreaux is doing part-time work as afternoon host. (Courtesy of Kiss 104.1)

By Rodney Ho 17 minutes ago Share

Kiss 104.1 midday host Dyron Ducati has left the R&B station while former V-103 host Ramona DeBreaux has been given a weekday gig after working weekends. Friends of Georgia Radio, a nonprofit organization, broke the news in its newsletter Wavelengths. Ducati, who joined the station in 2019, confirmed with Wavelengths he is no longer with the station and said he will keep working on his DJ and voice-over businesses. The reason for his departure was not detailed. He did not respond to a text, Instagram message and email from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution seeking comment. Kiss program director Michael Saunders, who came to the station in 2024, also did not answer queries about the changes.

With Ducati gone, afternoon host and Grammy-nominated rap star Monie Love, who also came to Kiss in 2019, has been moved to middays. DeBreaux is now host during the afternoons. DeBreaux, who came to Kiss in 2025 as a weekend host, told the AJC her job at the station remains part time while she produces movies. “But I love the programmer Michael Saunders,” she wrote in a text. “He’s got big market experience. Even the music has elevated and changed. Reminds me of my first radio days except with 12 times the reach. Until then, I love hanging with my ATL listener family.” Before coming to Atlanta, Saunders for eight years coordinated urban radio programming for iHeartMedia, the nation’s largest radio owner.

DeBreaux spent 12 years on air at Hot 107.9 from 1995 to 2007, then another 16 years as host at V-103 until 2023.

On Kiss, Ducati ranked third among all listeners in May, according to the latest Nielsen monthly ratings, behind only fellow Cox Media Group stations news/talk 95.5/WSB and Rock 97.1/The River. He was also assistant music director for Kiss. A Marietta native, Ducati began his radio career at Q93 in New Orleans, then returned to Atlanta and worked as a traffic reporter on multiple stations. He came up with the nickname “The Voice of God” while building his business recording commercials. New afternoon host at 94.9/The Bull In other radio news, country station 94.9/The Bull has added afternoon personality Corey Calhoun. He replaces veteran afternoon host Kristen Gates, who left in April without explanation after 18 years.