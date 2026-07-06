Georgia Entertainment Scene Big Tigger stepping away from V-103 morning duties amid legal issues He was arrested June 20 for alleged aggravated battery against his wife, who was sued for defamation in June by his co-host. Big Tigger, pictured at the One Musicfest in 2018, has been off the air since his arrest by Sandy Springs police June 20, 2026. (AJC FILE)

By Rodney Ho 57 minutes ago Share

Beleaguered V-103 radio host Big Tigger said he is leaving his morning show to deal with personal legal issues involving his recent arrest for alleged aggravated battery against his wife. In a note posted on his official social media accounts Sunday evening, Tigger ― whose real name is Darian Morgan ― wrote, “I’ve decided to step away from the mic for a while to focus on my family and give my legal team the room they need.” Tigger has been off the air since his arrest by Sandy Springs police June 20. On Monday morning, Frank Ski said on air he was “sitting in for Big Tigger” on the show with regular co-host Francesca Amiker. Ski, who previously worked at V-103 from 1998 to 2012 and from 2018 to 2020, rejoined the station in May as a weekend and fill-in host.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Tigger (@bigtiggershow) A spokesman for Audacy, which owns V-103, did not return a text seeking comment about what this means for Tigger’s long-term status with the station. Tigger’s show, which is still identified as “The Big Tigger Morning Show” on V-103, ranked No. 3 during the May 2026 monthly Nielsen ratings, behind only Steve Harvey’s syndicated show on Majic 107.5/97.5 and Chris Chandler on news/talk 95.5 WSB. In Tigger’s Sunday social media statement, he did not directly address his arrest or issues related to his wife, Alicia Brown, who accused him on social media of having an inappropriate relationship with Amiker.

Instead, he said, “I unequivocally deny every allegation, and I am looking forward to clearing my name.”

Tigger, a 53-year-old New York native, has been in media for more than 30 years, building his early radio experience at 95.5 WPGC in Washington, D.C. and on TV on BET’s “Rap City” as a video jockey. For several years, he worked in New York City. In 2007, he returned to DC’s WPGC for a few years before coming to V-103 as afternoon host in 2013. He moved to mornings in 2020 and has cycled through multiple co-hosts. Amiker joined the show in May, replacing Jazzy McBee after working as a reporter at E! News and before that, 11Alive. Tigger over the years has largely kept his private life to himself, though he did publicize a relationship with “Cosby Show” actress Keshia Knight Pulliam for a time more than a decade ago. In his note Sunday, he wrote, “For as long as I’ve been in the industry, my focus has always been to keep the spotlight on the culture and the incredible people I get to interview. But right now, my personal life is in the public eye and has become the subject of overwhelming speculation and misinformation.” Tigger said what hurts him most “is being away from my son. Nothing is more important to me than being a great father.” He had a child with Brown last year.