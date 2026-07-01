Georgia Entertainment Scene Where is Dagmar Midcap? She’s been off CBS Atlanta for more than a month. The meteorologist is still employed by the station, but both it and Midcap are mum. Dagmar Midcap joined CBS Atlanta in late 2025 as a meteorologist more than 15 years after leaving Atlanta after a personal tragedy. (CBS Atlanta)

By Rodney Ho 10 minutes ago Share

Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap came back to Atlanta TV last November, a surprise move after a 15-year absence. But she has not appeared on CBS Atlanta for the past few weeks, with no explanation. On Wednesday, Midcap declined to comment to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. CBS Atlanta news director Shawn Hoder referred Midcap questions to Elita Fielder Adjei, a spokeswoman for all CBS-owned news stations. Adjei said Midcap is still employed at CBS Atlanta but did not respond to a follow-up question regarding her absence. Midcap’s photo and bio remain on the website. Midcap joined CBS Atlanta late last year as an evening meteorologist soon after CBS launched its new news operation on its WUPA-TV signal. CBS decided to build a new newsroom after Gray TV’s WANF-TV relinquished its CBS affiliation last summer to go independent.

Dagmar Midcap gives the weather forecast during the CBS Atlanta 6 p.m. newscast Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (CBS Atlanta) When Midcap first arrived in Atlanta in 2008 as a weather forecaster, she caught fire as a bubbly, charismatic presence at what was then called CBS 46 WGCL-TV. Viewers liked her so much that station management gave her promotional billboards. But Midcap left the station and the city abruptly in 2010 after her boyfriend took his own life. She said she was haunted by his presence in Atlanta and needed to escape. The native Canadian spent a year in Los Angeles, then procured a weather forecasting job at NBC 7, a San Diego television station, where she stayed for 12 years. In 2024, she began spending months at a time traveling overseas independently chronicling illegal animal trafficking, using metro Atlanta as her home base.

Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap has a special interest in saving trafficked animals. She is photographed at Zoo Atlanta on Thursday, March 12, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC) In an interview in March with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Midcap said she was intrigued by a job listing in 2025 for CBS Atlanta’s new station and applied. Ultimately, she was drawn to the station because of the culture Hoder was building.

“I might be the weakest link, but they actually hired non-jerks,” she said. “That makes the biggest difference.” Hoder at the time said he hired Midcap because he “always liked the way she interacted through the lens being herself. Dagmar on camera is Dagmar in person. That stands out. The way she cares comes out on screen.” Midcap told the AJC earlier this year that she had some issues with the usability of the new augmented reality technology CBS Atlanta had implemented at launch, but she said she hoped the station would soon improve its systems. She also said she was looking forward to doing more than just weather. In San Diego, she was able to do occasional stories about the environment, climate change and animal rights, three subjects she‘s passionate about. But during her first six months on air on CBS Atlanta, Midcap stuck to basic weather forecasting.