Georgia Entertainment Scene John Kincade returns to Atlanta radio at 93.7/680 The Fan after 6 years Also, the Friends of Georgia Radio announces 2026 inductees, including Greg Street. John Kincade is returning to his old stomping ground The Fan. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

By Rodney Ho 1 hour ago Share

John Kincade is coming back to sports talk station 93.7/680 The Fan after six years in Philadelphia, he announced on social media Friday morning. “I will be returning to 680 The Fan this fall and am honored I’m coming back to the station I worked at for over 20 years,” he said in a brief statement. “Thank you for welcoming me back.” The station, in a press release, said his exact role and return date will be revealed at a later date. David Dickey, who runs the station, texted that he had nothing more to add beyond the press release. Kincade did not return calls and texts for comment.

Kincade last month announced he was leaving 97.5/The Fanatic, a sports station in his hometown of Philadelphia. His final day there will be July 31. “After a great deal of thought, I’ve decided that this summer will be the right time for me to step away from mornings at The Fanatic,” Kincade said in a statement last month. On The Fan, Kincade was paired with Buck Belue for 20 years in the afternoons until September 2020 when Dickey cut him and Stephen “Steak” Shapiro, citing pandemic-related cost-cutting moves. Kincade found a gig at The Fanatic in 2021.