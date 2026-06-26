Georgia Entertainment Scene

John Kincade returns to Atlanta radio at 93.7/680 The Fan after 6 years

Also, the Friends of Georgia Radio announces 2026 inductees, including Greg Street.
John Kincade is returning to his old stomping ground The Fan. (Rodney Ho/AJC)
John Kincade is returning to his old stomping ground The Fan. (Rodney Ho/AJC)
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John Kincade is coming back to sports talk station 93.7/680 The Fan after six years in Philadelphia, he announced on social media Friday morning.

“I will be returning to 680 The Fan this fall and am honored I’m coming back to the station I worked at for over 20 years,” he said in a brief statement. “Thank you for welcoming me back.”

The station, in a press release, said his exact role and return date will be revealed at a later date.

David Dickey, who runs the station, texted that he had nothing more to add beyond the press release. Kincade did not return calls and texts for comment.

Kincade last month announced he was leaving 97.5/The Fanatic, a sports station in his hometown of Philadelphia. His final day there will be July 31.

“After a great deal of thought, I’ve decided that this summer will be the right time for me to step away from mornings at The Fanatic,” Kincade said in a statement last month.

On The Fan, Kincade was paired with Buck Belue for 20 years in the afternoons until September 2020 when Dickey cut him and Stephen “Steak” Shapiro, citing pandemic-related cost-cutting moves.

Kincade found a gig at The Fanatic in 2021.

In 2022, Shapiro moved to rival station 92.9/The Game, where he hosts from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Belue is now on The Fan with Kelly Crull from 6 to 8 p.m. weekdays when the Atlanta Braves are not playing.

In a press release, The Fan noted it’s now investing more in talent at a time when other companies are reducing costs, including iHeartMedia, which made cuts this week across the country. iHeartMedia owns multiple stations in Atlanta including 94.9/The Bull and 96.1/The Beat.

Hip-hop DJ and radio personality Greg Street (right), talks with Jathiya Majeed (left) and Gordon Robinson (foreground) at a V-103 tent before an Atlanta Falcons pep rally at Atlantic Station, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Hip-hop DJ and radio personality Greg Street (right), talks with Jathiya Majeed (left) and Gordon Robinson (foreground) at a V-103 tent before an Atlanta Falcons pep rally at Atlantic Station, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

New Georgia Radio Hall of Famers

The Friends of Georgia Radio Friday announced five inductees to its hall of fame this year including New Country 101.5 host Dallas McCade, retired 95.5/WSB newscaster Marcy Williams and V-103 afternoon host Greg Street.

McCade, who landed her first job in radio at age 13 in Alabama, has been on Atlanta airwaves since 1989. She worked for many years as a morning host on Y106 (then Eagle 106.7) with the late Rhubarb Jones. After Eagle changed its format in 2008 to oldies, McCade was moved to Kicks to co-host with Cadillac Jack, who died last year. She now hosts with J.J. Kincaid on New Country, which changed names in 2019.

J.J. Kincaid (left) and Dallas McCade host the morning show for New Country 101.5. (Courtesy of New Country 101.5)
J.J. Kincaid (left) and Dallas McCade host the morning show for New Country 101.5. (Courtesy of New Country 101.5)

Street has been a V-103 staple since 1995 who ruled the evenings until he moved to afternoons in 2022.

Marcy Williams worked at WSB from 1992 until she retired in 2023. She began at WSB as an overnight anchor and eventually joined Scott Slade on the morning show.

The other two inductees are Joel Williams, morning host at country station My Country 99.3 (WCON-FM) in Cornelia and University of Georgia broadcaster Loran Smith.

Tickets for the Aug. 22 induction dinner at City Springs Performing Arts Center in Sandy Springs are on sale on the Friends of Georgia Radio website .