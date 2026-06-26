John Kincade returns to Atlanta radio at 93.7/680 The Fan after 6 years

In a press release, The Fan noted it’s now investing more in talent at a time when other companies are reducing costs, including iHeartMedia, which made cuts this week across the country. iHeartMedia owns multiple stations in Atlanta including 94.9/The Bull and 96.1/The Beat.
Hip-hop DJ and radio personality Greg Street (right), talks with Jathiya Majeed (left) and Gordon Robinson (foreground) at a V-103 tent before an Atlanta Falcons pep rally at Atlantic Station, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
McCade, who landed her first job in radio at age 13 in Alabama, has been on Atlanta airwaves since 1989. She worked for many years as a morning host on Y106 (then Eagle 106.7) with the lateRhubarb Jones. After Eagle changed its format in 2008 to oldies, McCade was moved to Kicks to co-host with Cadillac Jack, who died last year. She now hosts with J.J. Kincaid on New Country, which changed names in 2019.
J.J. Kincaid (left) and Dallas McCade host the morning show for New Country 101.5. (Courtesy of New Country 101.5)
Street has been a V-103 staple since 1995 who ruled the evenings until he moved to afternoons in 2022.
Marcy Williams worked at WSB from 1992 until she retired in 2023. She began at WSB as an overnight anchor and eventually joined Scott Slade on the morning show.
The other two inductees are Joel Williams, morning host at country station My Country 99.3 (WCON-FM) in Cornelia and University of Georgia broadcaster Loran Smith.