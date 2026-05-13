See Atlanta hip-hop legend Jermaine Dupri’s Atlanta Braves bobblehead

Atlanta hip-hop producer and rap star Jermaine Dupri is the latest local musician to land an Atlanta Braves bobblehead.
The first 15,000 ticketholders who arrive at the Braves game against the San Diego Padres July 22 will receive the bobblehead, the fourth in a series that has featured Outkast,Ludacris and Usher.
Dupri, founder of So So Def Records, was a key player in the 1990s, building the careers of R&B and hip-hop acts like Kris Kross, Da Brat, Xscape, Jagged Edge and Bow Wow. The 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee also produced hits for Usher, Mariah Carey, Monica and Jay-Z.
His hit 2001 song “Welcome to Atlanta” also became a city anthem.
“This is far far beyond something I ever thought would happen,” Dupri said in an exclusive statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’m super excited to see it and for the message I believe it sends to the young, aspiring producers, entertainers, entrepreneurs and taste makers. I live and breathe Atlanta and nothing says Atlanta more than the Braves!”
On July 22, Dupri will deejay a pregame block party at the Assembly pavilion outside Truist Park. There will be a special So So Def food truck featuring items like “Welcome to Atlanta” lemon pepper wings. And Dupri will throw out the first pitch at 7:15 p.m.
“He’s considered the mayor of Atlanta hip hop,” said Jori McMurtrey Palmer, Braves senior director of marketing and advertising. “It should be a fun night.”
Jermaine Dupri's bobblehead was based on this photo from an Atlanta Braves game in 2024. (Courtesy of Atlanta Braves)
The Braves have been giving away bobbleheads for a quarter century. The first two in 2001 were future Hall of Famers Andruw Jones and Chipper Jones. Until 2023, the team stuck with Braves-related bobbleheads, primarily ballplayers, though they have honored the team mascot Blooper, longtime usher Walter Banks and two beloved Braves icons who died last week: former owner Ted Turner and the team’s winningest manager Bobby Cox.
But Palmer said fellow Braves marketing exec Eugene Brooks won the staff over with the idea of expanding into the music world.
“So many music figures in town are big Braves fans,” Palmer said.
The OutKast bobblehead, featuring duo Big Boi and Andre 3000, is shown on the field before the Atlanta Braves host the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
“He’s been wonderful to work with,” Palmer said. “He was very involved in the design and concept.”
Creating a bobblehead is an intricate process, she said, noting that the Braves need six to nine months of lead time for every bobblehead promotion. Each bobblehead, she noted, is hand-carved from clay in China.
Palmer added that there may be at least one other musician honored later this season with a bobblehead.
For collectors, these particular bobbleheads hold modest value.
Usher comes by the Braves-Mets game to celebrate his bobblehead and throw out a first pitch as well as ceremonially "open the gates" to fans on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (Atlanta Braves, Rodney Ho/AJC)
This season, the Braves are planning a major freebie promotion 26 times out of 81 home games.
Many of those are bobbleheads or combo bobbleheads and trading cards. Among current players, they’ve already created a replica of ace pitcher Chris Sale April 29, while upcoming bobbleheads include outfielder Michael Harris II May 13, outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. June 16, first baseman and early MVP candidate Matt Olson July 6 and shortstop Ha-Seong Kim July 21
The Braves are also honoring four past greats with fresh bobbleheads: outfielder David Justice June 2, new Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Andruw Jones July 30, catcher Javy López Aug. 12 and outfielder Andrés Galarraga Aug. 14.
The Braves are also trying a couple of new items: a Hawaiian shirt for the May 12 game and a series of upcoming “crossover” jerseys: a Drake Baldwin hockey jersey June 3, a soccer jersey June 17, a Harris football jersey Aug. 10 and an Acuña basketball jersey Sept. 24.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.