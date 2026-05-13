Georgia Entertainment Scene See Atlanta hip-hop legend Jermaine Dupri’s Atlanta Braves bobblehead Giveaway happens July 22: ‘I live and breathe Atlanta and nothing says Atlanta more than the Braves!’ says Dupri. Jermain Durpi is seen at Truist Park during the Atlanta Braves game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 14, 2024 in Atlanta. (Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

By Rodney Ho 44 minutes ago Share

Atlanta hip-hop producer and rap star Jermaine Dupri is the latest local musician to land an Atlanta Braves bobblehead. The first 15,000 ticketholders who arrive at the Braves game against the San Diego Padres July 22 will receive the bobblehead, the fourth in a series that has featured Outkast, Ludacris and Usher.

Dupri, founder of So So Def Records, was a key player in the 1990s, building the careers of R&B and hip-hop acts like Kris Kross, Da Brat, Xscape, Jagged Edge and Bow Wow. The 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee also produced hits for Usher, Mariah Carey, Monica and Jay-Z. His hit 2001 song “Welcome to Atlanta” also became a city anthem. “This is far far beyond something I ever thought would happen,” Dupri said in an exclusive statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’m super excited to see it and for the message I believe it sends to the young, aspiring producers, entertainers, entrepreneurs and taste makers. I live and breathe Atlanta and nothing says Atlanta more than the Braves!” On July 22, Dupri will deejay a pregame block party at the Assembly pavilion outside Truist Park. There will be a special So So Def food truck featuring items like “Welcome to Atlanta” lemon pepper wings. And Dupri will throw out the first pitch at 7:15 p.m.

“He’s considered the mayor of Atlanta hip hop,” said Jori McMurtrey Palmer, Braves senior director of marketing and advertising. “It should be a fun night.”

Jermaine Dupri's bobblehead was based on this photo from an Atlanta Braves game in 2024. (Courtesy of Atlanta Braves) The Braves have been giving away bobbleheads for a quarter century. The first two in 2001 were future Hall of Famers Andruw Jones and Chipper Jones. Until 2023, the team stuck with Braves-related bobbleheads, primarily ballplayers, though they have honored the team mascot Blooper, longtime usher Walter Banks and two beloved Braves icons who died last week: former owner Ted Turner and the team’s winningest manager Bobby Cox. But Palmer said fellow Braves marketing exec Eugene Brooks won the staff over with the idea of expanding into the music world. “So many music figures in town are big Braves fans,” Palmer said. The OutKast bobblehead, featuring duo Big Boi and Andre 3000, is shown on the field before the Atlanta Braves host the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

The first choice in 2023 was rap duo Outkast, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2025. The design features Big Boi and André 3000 in a red Cadillac convertible and was so popular that the Braves held a second Outkast bobblehead giveaway in 2024. “After that, we had other artists call us and raise their hand,” Palmer said. The Braves marketing team approached Dupri with the idea of making him a bobblehead when he was working with them at last year’s All-Star game. The final result is inspired by an outfit Dupri wore during a 2024 Braves game when he was promoting the intersection of sports, culture and fashion. “He’s been wonderful to work with,” Palmer said. “He was very involved in the design and concept.” Creating a bobblehead is an intricate process, she said, noting that the Braves need six to nine months of lead time for every bobblehead promotion. Each bobblehead, she noted, is hand-carved from clay in China.

Palmer added that there may be at least one other musician honored later this season with a bobblehead. For collectors, these particular bobbleheads hold modest value. On eBay, buyers have recently scooped up the Outkast bobblehead for $44.99 to $59.99. The Ludacris version has sold for between $15 to $34.99 in recent weeks. Usher’s bobblehead has sold for as low as $13 and as much as $24.99. Usher comes by the Braves-Mets game to celebrate his bobblehead and throw out a first pitch as well as ceremonially "open the gates" to fans on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (Atlanta Braves, Rodney Ho/AJC) This season, the Braves are planning a major freebie promotion 26 times out of 81 home games.