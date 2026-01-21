Atlanta Braves Braves legend Andruw Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame This was his ninth year on the ballot. Andruw Jones set the franchise’s then-single-season home run record with 51 in 2005. (File)

Legendary Braves center fielder Andruw Jones finally is a Hall of Famer. The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that Jones will join baseball immortality as part of the 2026 induction class this summer. It’s the ultimate credit to one of the great Braves of all time, and one who was crucial in defining an era and influencing future generations.

Braves history cannot be properly told without Jones, who will now take his place alongside many of his Braves associates in Cooperstown, New York. Jones received 78.4% of the vote on the writers’ ballots (319 of 425 ballots cast). A player must appear on at least 75% of ballots to earn induction via the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s process. He will enter the Hall of Fame alongside fellow center fielder Carlos Beltran and infielder Jeff Kent, who was elected to the Hall in December through the Contemporary Era Baseball Committee. This marked Jones’ ninth year on the ballot, which was his second to last opportunity to earn induction through the writers’ ballot.

It was a long time coming, but nine years might seem a small wait to be called a Hall of Famer for the rest of time.

Writers’ support had steadily increased in recent years, aided by the rise of advanced metrics that better illustrated Jones’ defensive brilliance. His case was clear-cut: Jones provided all-time exceptional defense for a decade while being one of 59 individuals to hit 400 home runs. He’d gained significant traction since polling just over 7% when first appearing on the ballot in 2018. Jones jumped from 61.6% in 2024 to 66.2% last cycle, leading many to believe his long-awaited day would arrive in 2026. Jones is the eighth Hall of Famer from the greatest era in Braves history. The franchise won 14 consecutive division titles from 1991-2005, capturing five National League pennants and winning the 1995 World Series championship. The Braves would not be the decorated and culturally significant franchise they are today without the individuals who comprised that run. Jones joins former teammates third baseman Chipper Jones (inducted in 2018), starting pitchers John Smoltz (2015), Tom Glavine (2014) and Greg Maddux (2014), and first baseman Fred McGriff (2023) in the Hall. He also follows his manager Bobby Cox (2014), who managed him during his entire Braves career and with whom he’s always had a cherished relationship, and general manager John Schuerholz (2017). Braves fans who watched Jones’ sensational catches and towering homers from 1996 through 2007 have passionately endorsed his candidacy. In an era defined by first-ballot Hall of Famers, the story of those Braves teams still cannot be portrayed without Jones.

Jones won 10 consecutive Gold Gloves, one reason he’s often considered the best defensive center fielder in baseball history. He’s No. 1 all-time in defensive WAR by an outfielder. And he achieved that success with what always appeared to be physical ease. Indeed, Jones carried himself with a natural nonchalance in the outfield. His phenomenal plays often appeared like lay-ups, as if Jones didn’t need to exert all his energy to pull off what would be seemingly impossible for most other humans. He displayed extraordinary fundamentals and instincts that could only be chalked up to natural ability. His “coolness” while flying around the field made him among the most popular players in Braves history. For older Braves enthusiasts, Jones was the remarkable talent who homered in the World Series at age 19 en route to becoming a legendary Brave. For youngsters, Jones was someone many aspired to emulate. His stardom wasn’t limited to the South, either. TBS, which aired Braves games nationally throughout his career, played a significant role in spreading Jones’ popularity across the country and beyond. His influence was perhaps most important in his native Curaçao, where future major leaguers such as Ozzie Albies, Jurickson Profar and Kenley Jansen idolized him and followed the Braves because of his presence. He was an adored ambassador for the country. Jones is the first player born in Curaçao to make the Hall of Fame.

All that is said before delving into his offensive acumen. Jones hit 434 home runs – fifth all-time among center fielders — with 368 coming with the Braves. He slashed .263/.342/.497 over his Braves years, earning five All-Star nods. He set the franchise’s then-single-season home run record with 51 in 2005. Jones’ production dropped substantially after leaving the Braves in free agency, leading to five forgettable seasons that were oft-cited in arguments against his Hall of Fame candidacy. It began with a disappointing 2008 campaign after he signed a hefty contract with the Dodgers. He then finished his career with the Rangers (2009), White Sox (2010) and Yankees (2011-12). Overall, Jones’ home run total was complemented by 1,289 RBIs. Jones left the Braves with a career .839 OPS but finished with a .823 mark. Still, he was among baseball’s most illustrious talents across his full Braves tenure and that was the bottom-line of the pro-Jones case. Jones’ 61 bWAR is fourth highest in Braves history behind only Hank Aaron (142.5), Eddie Mathews (94) and Chipper Jones (85.3). The Braves retired his No. 25 in September 2023. During that ceremony, Smoltz referred to Jones as the greatest center fielder he’d seen. Chipper Jones, meanwhile, reiterated that his long time teammate was “one of the greatest players who’s ever played in this organization.”