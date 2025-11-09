Arts & Entertainment Outkast celebrates Rock Hall induction with Donald Glover, Killer Mike The Atlantans were honored with a star-studded tribute at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. 1 / 12 Credit: Getty Images for RRHOF Inductees Big Boi and André 3000 of Outkast speak onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for RRHOF)

Outkast has officially entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The prolific Atlanta rap duo, including André “André 3000″ Benjamin and Antwan “Big Boi” Patton, were among the seven inductees in the performer category during Saturday’s ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, the White Stripes, Bad Company, Chubby Checker and Joe Crocker were the night’s other honorees in the category. Outkast, a first-time nominee, was the only Georgia act to be inducted this year. The prestigious honor feels like a fairytale ending for André 3000 (the lyrical enigma) and Big Boi (the show-stopping energy), whose distinctive personalities and tastes forged one of the most formidable paths in hip-hop history. “Thank you for going toe-to-toe on records,” Big Boi said in his acceptance speech while honoring André 3000.

Thirty years ago, Outkast won best new artist at the Source Awards, amid booing from the audience. Twenty five years ago, the duo released “Stankonia,” the album that made them Grammy-winning hip-hop revolutionaries with a flair for the intergalactic and political. Roughly 20 years ago, Outkast won the album of the year Grammy for “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below,” becoming the last rap act to do so.

And this year, Outkast—with Atlanta as its backdrop and fueled by the pioneering hip-hop/soul cadre that is the Dungeon Family—became the first Southern rap group to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Here’s what happened during Outkast’s induction: André 3000 actually showed up LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) André 3000 and Big Boi of OutKast attend the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage) To fans’ delight, the elusive Outkast member appeared on the red carpet wearing a red beanie, a jersey and jeans. But he didn’t perform, which shouldn’t be a shocker. The artist has publicly shared his disinterest with rap, eschewing it of late in favor of playing the flute. André also didn’t perform during the Dungeon Family Reunion at One MusicFest last month. Outkast hasn’t reunited onstage since their surprise appearance at One MusicFest in 2016, two years after their reunion tour.

Donald Glover inducts Outkast Atlanta natives actor, singer Donald Glover and hip-hop artist J.I.D attend the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RRHOF) The Grammy and Emmy-winning artist was the first voice to honor Outkast on Saturday. Glover thanked Outkast for shaping his childhood and creativity, adding that the duo “didn’t just represent the South, they redefined it.” Glover noted that Outkast’s penchant for experimentation cemented their legacy, and their brotherhood helped inspire generations. “I also heard the kid I rode the bus with and the uncle that gives you $10 when he’s drunk,” Glover said about listening to Outkast. “I heard the people around me.” Janelle Monáe, Tyler, the Creator performed Janelle Monáe performs during Cinespia: The Craft on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Oukast’s Rock Hall induction was a star-studded celebration, bringing East Point to Los Angeles. Big Boi and Grammy-nominated rapper JID performed“ATLiens.” Doja Cat wooed the crowd with her melodies on “Ms. Jackson,” but her performance ended abruptly after she either messed up the lyrics or had sound issues. Tyler, the Creator revived the energy with “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad).” In a highlight of the night, Janelle Monáe, a Dungeon Family alumnus, completely electrified the crowd with her buoyant moves and vocals for “Hey Ya!,” performing in the crowd, on a table and on the floor. Big Boi returned to the stage with Sleepy Brown, wearing their signature furs, for “The Way You Move.” Killer Mike closed the performance with his verse from the Grammy-winning song “The Whole World” Outkast thanks Dungeon Family LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) Inductees Big Boi and André 3000 of OutKast speak onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage) When Big Boi and André 300 took the stage to accept their award, they played rock-paper scissors to see who’d speak first. Big Boi won.

The rapper thanked a lengthy list of friends, family and collaborators, also nodding to his hometown of Savannah. He ended with honoring André 3000. “Thank you for making me the best I can be...iron sharpens iron.” André 3000 honored the Dungeon Family, thanking the “people we don’t see.” He invited them on stage while giving a special shoutout to the late Rico Wade, who died in 2024. “I wish he could be here to see this...they had to sacrifice their home to make music,” he said. “This was a place called the Dungeon, where we were all in a basement making music, and, you know, doing some nefarious things as well.” André 3000 tearfully spoke about the Dungeon, the group’s legendary recording space.