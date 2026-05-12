Georgia Entertainment Scene Former Atlantan Ellison Barber hosts Netflix true crime podcast ‘Allegedly’ The NBC News correspondent grew up in Decatur and Cumming NBC correspondent Ellison Barber, who grew up in Decatur and Cumming, talks about her new Netflix true crime podcast "Allegedly" with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. NETFLIX SCREENSHOT

By Rodney Ho 42 minutes ago Share

Does the world need another true crime podcast? Netflix thinks so. It recently debuted a weekly video podcast “Allegedly” hosted by Emmy-winning NBC News correspondent Ellison Barber, who grew up in metro Atlanta.

In each episode, Barber spends an hour on a set decked out to look like a cozy den with an expert on a particular crime case. The first episode with NBC News legal expert Misty Marris focuses on the 2021 murder of travel vlogger Gabby Petito by her boyfriend. Ellison Barber interviews legal analyst Misty Marris in the first episode of Netflix's true crime video podcast "Allegedly" focused on the Gabby Petito disappearance. NETFLIX The next week, she discussed the Alexander brothers, who were convicted in March of sex trafficking and could face life in prison, with attorney Phillip Hamilton. “We try to find people who are smart and fun and can help me learn more about each case,” said Barber in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

As a journalist, Barber said she was able to adjust to the dynamics of a podcast relatively quickly.

“It feels like a continuation of who I am as a person,” she said. “These are a lot like the conversations I’d have off camera.” “Allegedly” is one of dozens of video podcasts Netflix has added to its streaming service this year as it seeks new ways to engage subscribers. Many are already popular podcasts like “The Breakfast Club,” “The Bill Simmons Podcast” and “My Favorite Murder.” Ellison Barber covering the Israel-Hamas war for NBC News. NBC NEWS Barber grew up in Decatur and Cumming. She still owns videos of herself as a young child doing fake news reports with her sisters. “The camera was so old, it would only work when it was plugged in,” she said. “So I’d go out on the patio and do weather reports. I’d say, ‘It’s 50 degrees out here. It’s freezing!’ That tells you I grew up in the South!” She remembered watching Clark Howard and Monica Kauffman (now Pearson) on WSB-TV. “I was a news junkie,” she said.

At Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, she originally pursued law until she saw 2001 documentary “War Photographer” about famed war photographer James Natchtwey and featured CNN’s chief international correspondent Christiane Amanpour in Kosovo. Barber was captivated and still keeps a DVD copy of the doc on her bookshelf. In D.C. after college, she landed a low-level research assistant job at NBC Night News and in her off time bought a journalism school syllabus and learned about broadcasting on her own. Despite almost ne experience, she landed a job as a reporter at a local affiliate in D.C. “It’s definitely not the way most people do it,” she said. From there, Barber worked as a D.C. correspondent for Fox TV station affiliates, landing occasionally hits on Atlanta’s Fox 5, before moving to NBC News in 2020. She covered the COVID pandemic out of Atlanta for several months living temporarily in her parents’ basement. Ellison Barber of NBC News while she was in the Ukraine. NBC NEWS NBC in 2022 sent Barber to Ukraine at the start of the war with Russia. She spent about 150 days there in total. “I wasn’t watching people who were refugees or victims of war,” she said. “These were survivors who were trying to help each other. I tried to find the brightest bits of humanity in those situations.”

She later spent a month covering the start of the Israel-Gaza war in 2023 and returned multiple times. In between, Barber covered her fair share of crime trials like Bill Cosby and Alex Murdaugh. “I have always been an avid watcher and listener of true crime,” she said. When Netflix came calling, NBC News chose Barber to host “Allegedly” with an eye on it being more casual than a “Dateline” episode. “We sort through different aspects of a case that don’t match up,” she said. “We try to verify things with court documents or interviews with witnesses. We are conversational but adhere to journalism standards especially when cases are ongoing.” Barber said she isn’t sure how long the first season will go: “I’m down to doing as many as Netflix wants. I’m just so deep in cases. We’re definitely going at least through the fall.”