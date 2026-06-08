Georgia Entertainment Scene Here’s where Apple TV’s ‘Cape Fear’ was shot around metro Atlanta The Wrecking Bar and the High Museum are recognizable in the reboot of the 1962, 1991 films. Javier Bardem plays the scary Max Cady in a latest version of "Cape Fear," a series on Apple TV shot in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Apple TV)

By Rodney Ho 2 hours ago Share

Last year, Georgia landed a big-budget prestige Apple TV series, “Cape Fear,” starring Javier Bardem, Patrick Wilson and Amy Adams that debuted June 5 with two episodes. Martin Scorsese returned as executive producer 35 years after the release of his 1991 film version that starred Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange and Juliette Lewis.

The fictional setting of the new series was moved to Savannah from North Carolina, although most of the production was in metro Atlanta over a span of five-plus months last year. The original 1962 film, starring Gregory Peck, was shot in Savannah and Tybee Island. Bardem plays Max Cady, a charismatic, enigmatic man who was released from prison after being cleared of murder. But he isn’t a man of gratitude. Rather, he seeks vengeance on the two married attorneys (Adams and Wilson) he feels are responsible for his 17 years of incarceration. “This is a man who has lost it all and, so far, he has nothing else to lose,” Bardem told The Associated Press. “He has all the time in the world to enjoy the revenge. He doesn’t seem to care about any external approval of anything or any kind. So he’s unleashed.”

Here are some locations used by the show, which will air 10 episodes this season:

In 2023, Gray Media opened Assembly Studios, which has been home to several Peacock and NBC shows, as well as the CBS soap opera "Beyond the Gates." (Rodney Ho/AJC 2025) Amy Adams plays lawyer Amy Bowden in Apple TV's 'Cape Fear." In the second episode, she visits her son in the hospital, which was a set at Assembly Studios in Doraville. (Courtesy of Apple TV) Home base: Assembly Studios in Doraville, which is also home to CBS’ soap “Beyond the Gates” and the Intennse tennis league. Since it opened its doors in late 2023, it has been home to Peacock’s “Fight Night” and “Teacup,” NBC’s “Grosse Point Garden Society” and Hulu’s “Murdaugh: Death in the Family.” Many “Cape Fear” interior scenes were shot at Assembly, including the hospital scene in the second episode and an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in a later episode. Javier Bardem plays ex-con Max Cady in the television version of "Cape Fear" on Apple TV. In the first episode, Cady appears at a fundraiser shot in the main lobby of the High Museum. That screen on the left is usually behind the employees who check in High Museum entrants. The space behind Bardem is usually the cafe. (Courtesy of Apple TV) The High Museum: The museum was used frequently by Fox’s medical drama “The Resident,” which ran 2018 to 2023. In “Cape Fear,” it’s the location of a fundraising gala for donors of a nonprofit run by Adams’ character, Anna Bowden, an attorney who seeks to free the wrongfully incarcerated. The entry area for the museum was redressed to resemble a ballroom. The scene, which aired in the first episode, was shot over three late nights in May 2025.

Actor Patrick Wilson stands in the backyard of an Inman Park home used as his family's home base in the Apple TV series "Cape Fear." Fake Spanish moss was added to trees to make it look like it's Savannah. (Courtesy of Apple TV) The homes of the Bowdens and Cady: The two homes were actually across the street from each other in Inman Park. With its tree canopies and Victorian architecture, the neighborhood could pass for Savannah once film crews added Spanish moss to the trees. Amy Adams (left) plays the leader of a Savannah nonprofit that tries to get innocent people out of prison in Apple TV's "Cape Fear." The show uses The Wrecking Bar in Little Five Points as the nonprofit's headquarters. (Apple TV screenshot) The Wrecking Bar: Its event space is used as headquarters for Anna Bowden’s fictional nonprofit group Savannah Justice League Project, which helps free innocent people from prison. The Wrecking Bar, a popular gastropub in Little Five Points, has been housed in an old mansion since 2011. The building was erected in the late 1800s by business owner Victor Hugo Kriegshaber and over the years has served as a residence, a church, a dance studio and an architectural salvage store. Lake Allatoona was the stand in for Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks when the TV show "Ozark" was filmed here. (Courtesy of Great Lake Allatoona Clean Up)