Georgia Entertainment Scene FBI releases new details about Offset shooting, requests public’s help The Atlanta rapper was shot after being assaulted outside a Florida casino April 6, agency says. Offset, Georgia native and former member of Migos, performed for a packed crowd at the Coca-Cola Roxy on April 10, 2024. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)

By DeAsia Paige 47 minutes ago Share

FBI Miami is seeking information regarding the shooting of Atlanta rapper Offset, the agency said in an email sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday. Offset was shot April 6 near Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. His injury was not life threatening and he was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital. The incident occurred at the valet area at 7:24 p.m. A large group of people assaulted Offset, and one of them shot him, the FBI said. After the shooting, the group unsuccessfully tried to steal the rapper’s watch.

“The subjects fled the scene in two Chevrolet SUVs … — a matte gray Tahoe and … a black Suburban,” the agency wrote in the email. “The black Suburban fled the area towards Hollywood, Florida, while the Tahoe fled southbound towards Miami.” The case remains under investigation by the Seminole Police Department, the FBI’s South Florida Violent Crime and Fugitive Task Force, and the FBI. The agency also released several photos related to the case. The FBI is investigating the shooting of Atlanta rapper Offset. FBI Miami released several photos related to case and seeks the public's help in locating some of the people involved, as seen in this photo. Police say a large group attacked the rapper, then fled the scene. (Courtesy of the FBI)

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 (CALL-FBI) or tips.fbi.gov.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, a federally recognized Native American tribe. Crimes committed on Native American land are subject to federal investigation, the FBI said. Police say people involved in Offset's shooting fled the scene in these Chevrolet SUVs: a gray Tahoe and a black Suburban. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FBI. (Courtesy of the FBI) Last week, rapper Lil Tjay was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the shooting. He was promptly released from Broward County Jail, telling reporters Offset is “a rat.” On Friday, Offset was released from the hospital, thanking fans for their support. Offset’s team declined to share more details regarding his injury.

“I’m focused on my family, my recovery and getting back to the music … realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses,” Offset said. “Life’s a gamble, and I’m still playing to win.” The next day, he appeared at University of Arkansas’ Rowfest, marking his first performance since the shooting. Born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, Offset was raised in Gwinnett County and rose to fame in the 2010s as one-third of rap supergroup Migos. The 34-year-old released his debut solo album, “Father of 4,″ in 2019. In 2022, his Migos group mate Takeoff died after being shot at a Houston bowling alley. Patrick Xavier Clark, the man accused of killing Takeoff, will face trial later this year. Offset arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17, 2025. He grew up in Gwinnett County and rose to fame as one-third of the group Migos. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Offset was in an on-again, off-again relationship with fellow rapper Cardi B, whom he wed in 2017; she filed for divorce in 2024. The pair have three children: Kulture, 7; Wave, 4; and Blossom, 1. He has three other children from previous relationships. Cardi B is slated to stop in Atlanta on Friday for her Little Miss Drama Tour.