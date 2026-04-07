Georgia Entertainment Scene

Atlanta rapper Offset shot near Florida casino, in stable condition

Florida police said the incident occurred at 7 p.m. Monday.
Offset, Georgia native and former member of Migos, rapped and danced for a packed crowd at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Wednesday April 10, 2024. (RYAN FLEISHER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)
Offset, Georgia native and former member of Migos, rapped and danced for a packed crowd at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Wednesday April 10, 2024. (RYAN FLEISHER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)
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26 minutes ago

Atlanta hip-hop artist Offset has been shot, a spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Monday night.

TMZ was first to report the news, stating that the Migos rapper was shot near Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The site is on Seminole tribal land.

“We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care,” a rep for Offset said in an email to the AJC. “He is stable and being closely monitored.”

The rep did not share any further details of the shooting when asked.

Seminole Police Department also confirmed news of the shooting, telling the AJC that the incident occurred at 7 p.m. on Monday, near the casino’s valet area. The department said Offset was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

“Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly,” police said in an email to the AJC. “Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal.”

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was raised in Gwinnett County and rose to fame in the 2010s as one-third of rap supergroup Migos. The 34-year-old released a solo album, “Father of 4,″ in 2019. In 2022, his Migos groupmate Takeoff died after being shot at a Houston bowling alley.

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Offset has shared an on-again, off-again relationship with fellow rapper Cardi B, whom he wed in 2017. Cardi B filed for divorce in 2024. The pair have three children: Kulture, 7; Wave, 4; and Blossom, 1. He has three other children from previous relationships. Cardi B is slated to stop in Atlanta next week for her Little Miss Drama Tour.

Last year, Offset released two albums: “Kiari” and “Haunted by Fame.” He later toured with NBA Youngboy.

This is a developing story and the AJC will provide updates.

About the Author

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

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