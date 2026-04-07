Atlanta rapper Offset shot near Florida casino, in stable condition

Offset, Georgia native and former member of Migos, rapped and danced for a packed crowd at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Wednesday April 10, 2024. (RYAN FLEISHER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

TMZ was first to report the news, stating that the Migos rapper was shot near Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The site is on Seminole tribal land.

“We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care,” a rep for Offset said in an email to the AJC. “He is stable and being closely monitored.”

The rep did not share any further details of the shooting when asked.

Seminole Police Department also confirmed news of the shooting, telling the AJC that the incident occurred at 7 p.m. on Monday, near the casino’s valet area. The department said Offset was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

“Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly,” police said in an email to the AJC. “Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal.”