Arts & Entertainment Bronx rapper Lil Tjay arrested in connection with Offset shooting Atlanta’s Offset, of Migos fame, was shot near a Florida casino and remains hospitalized. Offset, Georgia native and former member of Migos, was shot Monday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC 2024)

By DeAsia Paige 23 minutes ago Share

Lil Tjay, a popular New York City rapper, has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Atlanta rapper Offset, the Seminole Police Department confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday morning. On Monday night, Offset was shot near the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital. On Monday, a representative for Offset said the musician “is stable and being closely monitored.”

The Atlanta rapper remains hospitalized as of Tuesday morning, police said. No further information on his injuries was provided. Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Merritt, was arrested Monday and charged with disorderly conduct-affray, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charge is generally defined as fighting in a public place to the disturbance of the public peace. No shooting charges have been filed. The artist was being held in Broward County Jail on $500 bond for that charge, per arrest records. He was charged with a traffic violation for operating a vehicle without a valid license. That bond is $2,500. Police said they don’t know if the rapper has posted bond. Lil Tjay is one of two people arrested in connection with the shooting, which began with a fight, according to police. Seminole Police have not identified or charged the other person detained at the scene.

“The investigation to identify one or more additional persons involved in the incident is ongoing,” Seminole Police said in an emailed statement to the AJC.

Dawn M. Florio, a lawyer for Lil Tjay, could not be reached for comment as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. However, very early Tuesday, Florio released a statement that described Lil Tjay’s involvement in the shooting as “false rumors.” “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram. “We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.” Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Merritt, was arrested Monday and charged with disorderly conduct-affray, a first-degree misdemeanor. (Mario Skraban/Getty Images 2024) Hailing from the Bronx, Lil Tjay is a 24-year-old artist known for his melodic drill sound. He’s collaborated with Ice Spice, Pop Smoke, 6lack and other artists. He’s slated to release a new album, titled “They Just Ain’t You,” on May 1. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was raised in Gwinnett County and rose to fame in the 2010s as one-third of rap supergroup Migos. The 34-year-old released his debut solo album, “Father of 4,″ in 2019. In 2022, his Migos group mate Takeoff died after being shot at a Houston bowling alley. Patrick Xavier Clark, the man accused of killing Takeoff, will face trial later this year.