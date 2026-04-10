Arts & Entertainment Offset out of hospital after Florida shooting, says ‘life’s a gamble’ The Atlanta rapper was shot near a casino in Hollywood, Florida, earlier this week. Rapper Offset makes a guest appearance during Metro Boomin's set at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live, a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, at The Novo, in Los Angeles, Aug. 8, 2023. (Chris Pizzello/AP File)

By DeAsia Paige 19 minutes ago Share

Offset has been released from the hospital after being shot earlier this week in Florida, a spokesperson for the Atlanta rapper told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via email Friday afternoon. “Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love! I’m good.…but I’m planning to be better," Offset wrote in a statement to the AJC that was also posted on social media.

He added: “I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music…realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses. Life’s a gamble, and I’m still playing to win.” Online, his statement was accompanied by an audio snippet of what appears to be new music. Offset was shot Monday night near the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital. “We’re incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses, and the entire hospital staff who took such great care of him,” a spokesperson for the artist told the AJC.

Offset’s team declined to share further details regarding his injury.

Earlier this week, Seminole Police arrested Bronx rapper Lil Tjay in connection with the shooting. He was charged with disorderly conduct and later released on bond. He was one of two people arrested in connection with the shooting, which began with a fight, according to police. Seminole Police have not identified or charged the other person detained at the scene. No new information about the case was available as of Friday afternoon. No shooting charges have been filed. RELATED Rapper Lil Tjay arrested in connection with Offset shooting; calls him a ‘rat’ Lil Tjay, born Tione Merritt, has vaguely addressed the incident. While leaving Broward County Jail earlier this week, he told reporters that Offset is a “rat.” “The last thing I seen was Offset looking at me like this, ‘Yo, that n---- shot me,’” the 24-year-old said. “I don’t do no damn fighting.”