Offset out of hospital after Florida shooting, says ‘life’s a gamble’
The Atlanta rapper was shot near a casino in Hollywood, Florida, earlier this week.
Rapper Offset makes a guest appearance during Metro Boomin's set at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live, a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, at The Novo, in Los Angeles, Aug. 8, 2023. (Chris Pizzello/AP File)
“Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love! I’m good.…but I’m planning to be better," Offset wrote in a statement to the AJC that was also posted on social media.
He added: “I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music…realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses. Life’s a gamble, and I’m still playing to win.”
Online, his statement was accompanied by an audio snippet of what appears to be new music.
Offset was shot Monday night near the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.
“We’re incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses, and the entire hospital staff who took such great care of him,” a spokesperson for the artist told the AJC.
Offset’s team declined to share further details regarding his injury.
He was one of two people arrested in connection with the shooting, which began with a fight, according to police. Seminole Police have not identified or charged the other person detained at the scene. No new information about the case was available as of Friday afternoon. No shooting charges have been filed.
Lil Tjay, born Tione Merritt, has vaguely addressed the incident. While leaving Broward County Jail earlier this week, he told reporters that Offset is a “rat.”
“The last thing I seen was Offset looking at me like this, ‘Yo, that n---- shot me,’” the 24-year-old said. “I don’t do no damn fighting.”
Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was raised in Gwinnett County and rose to fame in the 2010s as one-third of rap supergroup Migos. The 34-year-old released his debut solo album, “Father of 4,″ in 2019. In 2022, his Migos group mate Takeoff died after being shot at a Houston bowling alley. Patrick Xavier Clark, the man accused of killing Takeoff, will face trial later this year.
Offset has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with fellow rapper Cardi B, whom he wed in 2017; she filed for divorce in 2024. The pair have three children: Kulture, 7; Wave, 4; and Blossom, 1. He has three other children from previous relationships. Cardi B is slated to stop in Atlanta next week for her Little Miss Drama Tour.
Last year, Offset released two albums: “Kiari” and “Haunted by Fame.” He later toured with NBA Youngboy.
DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.
DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.