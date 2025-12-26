Ariana Grande, Cardi B and 8 more metro Atlanta concerts to see in 2026

Atlanta is always stacked with concerts. Next year is no different, as several major pop stars will perform in the city for multiple nights.
Artists Cardi B and Megan Moroney will be in Atlanta for their first arena tours. Veteran R&B group New Edition is joining forces with other legendary acts for a North American tour. Atlanta’s Mariah the Scientist has hometown shows that are already selling well.
Morrissey is still on the road. In September, the U.K. rock singer and Smiths frontman began his North American tour, which will continue next month in Atlanta. He’ll later hit Florida and the Caribbean before starting the tour’s European leg.
8 p.m. Jan. 17. $90-200. Fox Theatre. 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100, foxtheatre.org
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga — pictured performing at the Grammy Awards in February — will bring her "Mayhem Ball Tour" to Atlanta in March. (Chris Pizzello/AP 2025)
Lady Gaga, who last performed in Atlanta in 2022, will soon bring the mayhem to State Farm Arena. The pop diva, who released her sixth studio album “Mayhem” earlier this year, is expanding her “Mayhem Ball Tour” with new dates, including two stops in Atlanta. The new album features singles “Abracadabra,” “Disease” and the Grammy-winning Bruno Mars duet “Die With a Smile.” Now, she’s up for song of the year, record of the year and album of the year at the 2026 Grammys.
8 p.m. March 4-5. $500-800 (for nonresale tickets). State Farm Arena. 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com
New Edition
New Edition is hitting the road on the “New Edition Way Tour,” billed as a celebration of the group’s four-decade legacy. The tour, which will also feature Toni Braxton and Boyz II Men, will stop in Atlanta this spring.
7 p.m. March 29. $210-800. State Farm Arena. 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com
Mariah the Scientist
The R&B songstress is another Atlantan who had a major 2025. She scored her first solo Billboard hit and released her fourth album, “Hearts Sold Separately,” which became her first top 20 LP. Next year, she’ll tour behind the album, ending with two shows in her hometown.
8 p.m. April 10-11. $140-700 (only resale tickets are available). Coca-Cola Roxy. 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-351-3866, cocacolaroxy.com
Cardi B
Cardi B — pictured attending the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards in 2024 — will embark on her first headlining tour in February, including stopping in Atlanta's State Farm Arena in April. (Michael Tran/TNS 2024)
Though it’s been seven years since the release of her debut album, Cardi B has never toured. Now, months after dropping her sophomore album and giving birth to her second boy, the Grammy-winning rapper will embark on her first tour. The former Atlanta resident’s “Little Miss Drama Tour” will end with two nights at State Farm Arena.
7:30 p.m. April 17-18. $100-800. State Farm Arena. 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000. statefarmarena.com
Barry Manilow recently announced his lung cancer diagnosis, which led to postponed dates along his farewell tour. He’llperform a rescheduled date in April in Duluth, following his recovery from surgery to remove the cancer.
7 p.m. April 29. $37-604. Gas South Arena. 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500, gassouthdistrict.com.
Megan Moroney
Georgia’s country queen is headed out on her first arena tour. Savannah native Megan Moroney will release her new album “Cloud 9″ in February and will tour behind the LP starting in May, performing in Atlanta for two nights in June. Earlier this year, she performed shows in Athens and Savannah.
7 p.m. June 8-9. $217-665. State Farm Arena. 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com
Ariana Grande
“Wicked” star Ariana Grande will begin her 10-city “Eternal Sunshine Tour” in June, including three shows in Atlanta at State Farm Arena. The tour is named after her 2024 album of the same name. Grande last performed in Atlanta during her 2019 “Sweetener World Tour.”
7 p.m. June 6, 8-9. $870-2380 (only resale tickets are available). State Farm Arena. 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran — pictured performing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in May 2023 — will return to the venue for his 2026 "Loop Tour." (Robb Cohen for the AJC 2023)
In September, Ed Sheeran dropped his eighth studio album “Play,” with lead single “Azizam.” His Loop Tour will stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in October. Macklemore, Lukas Graham and Aaron Rowe are slated to open. Sheeran previously performed at the venue in 2023.
DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.
