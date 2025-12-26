Arts & Entertainment

Ariana Grande, Cardi B and 8 more metro Atlanta concerts to see in 2026

Some of music’s biggest stars will perform in Atlanta next year.
Singer Ariana Grande — pictured starring in the film "Wicked for Good" — returns to Atlanta next spring for her "Eternal Sunshine Tour." (Universal Pictures via AP)
By
57 minutes ago

Atlanta is always stacked with concerts. Next year is no different, as several major pop stars will perform in the city for multiple nights.

Artists Cardi B and Megan Moroney will be in Atlanta for their first arena tours. Veteran R&B group New Edition is joining forces with other legendary acts for a North American tour. Atlanta’s Mariah the Scientist has hometown shows that are already selling well.

Below is a list of metro Atlanta concerts you should have on your radar in 2026.

YK Niece

Following a stellar run in 2025, YK Niece will start the new year by headlining her first hometown show. The Atlanta rapper has been featured on hits like Pluto’s “Whim Whamiee,” Metro Boomin’s “Take Me Thru Dere” and Belly Gang Kushington’s “Friend Do Remix”. Put plainly, everyone wants a piece of YK Niece. She’ll bring all that energy to her show next month.

8 p.m. Jan. 15. $40-150. Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 404-843 2825, thebuckheadtheatre.com.

Morrissey

Morrissey is still on the road. In September, the U.K. rock singer and Smiths frontman began his North American tour, which will continue next month in Atlanta. He’ll later hit Florida and the Caribbean before starting the tour’s European leg.

8 p.m. Jan. 17. $90-200. Fox Theatre. 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100, foxtheatre.org

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga — pictured performing at the Grammy Awards in February — will bring her "Mayhem Ball Tour" to Atlanta in March. (Chris Pizzello/AP 2025)

Lady Gaga, who last performed in Atlanta in 2022, will soon bring the mayhem to State Farm Arena. The pop diva, who released her sixth studio album “Mayhem” earlier this year, is expanding her “Mayhem Ball Tour” with new dates, including two stops in Atlanta. The new album features singles “Abracadabra,” “Disease” and the Grammy-winning Bruno Mars duet “Die With a Smile.” Now, she’s up for song of the year, record of the year and album of the year at the 2026 Grammys.

8 p.m. March 4-5. $500-800 (for nonresale tickets). State Farm Arena. 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com

New Edition

New Edition is hitting the road on the “New Edition Way Tour,” billed as a celebration of the group’s four-decade legacy. The tour, which will also feature Toni Braxton and Boyz II Men, will stop in Atlanta this spring.

7 p.m. March 29. $210-800. State Farm Arena. 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com

Mariah the Scientist

The R&B songstress is another Atlantan who had a major 2025. She scored her first solo Billboard hit and released her fourth album, “Hearts Sold Separately,” which became her first top 20 LP. Next year, she’ll tour behind the album, ending with two shows in her hometown.

8 p.m. April 10-11. $140-700 (only resale tickets are available). Coca-Cola Roxy. 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-351-3866, cocacolaroxy.com

Cardi B

Cardi B — pictured attending the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards in 2024 — will embark on her first headlining tour in February, including stopping in Atlanta's State Farm Arena in April. (Michael Tran/TNS 2024)

Though it’s been seven years since the release of her debut album, Cardi B has never toured. Now, months after dropping her sophomore album and giving birth to her second boy, the Grammy-winning rapper will embark on her first tour. The former Atlanta resident’s “Little Miss Drama Tour” will end with two nights at State Farm Arena.

7:30 p.m. April 17-18. $100-800. State Farm Arena. 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000. statefarmarena.com

Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow recently announced his lung cancer diagnosis, which led to postponed dates along his farewell tour. He’ll perform a rescheduled date in April in Duluth, following his recovery from surgery to remove the cancer.

7 p.m. April 29. $37-604. Gas South Arena. 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500, gassouthdistrict.com.

Megan Moroney

Georgia’s country queen is headed out on her first arena tour. Savannah native Megan Moroney will release her new album “Cloud 9″ in February and will tour behind the LP starting in May, performing in Atlanta for two nights in June. Earlier this year, she performed shows in Athens and Savannah.

7 p.m. June 8-9. $217-665. State Farm Arena. 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com

Ariana Grande

“Wicked” star Ariana Grande will begin her 10-city “Eternal Sunshine Tour” in June, including three shows in Atlanta at State Farm Arena. The tour is named after her 2024 album of the same name. Grande last performed in Atlanta during her 2019 “Sweetener World Tour.”

7 p.m. June 6, 8-9. $870-2380 (only resale tickets are available). State Farm Arena. 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran — pictured performing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in May 2023 — will return to the venue for his 2026 "Loop Tour." (Robb Cohen for the AJC 2023)

In September, Ed Sheeran dropped his eighth studio album “Play,” with lead single “Azizam.” His Loop Tour will stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in October. Macklemore, Lukas Graham and Aaron Rowe are slated to open. Sheeran previously performed at the venue in 2023.

5:30 p.m. Oct. 3. $91-444. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. 470-341-5000, mercedesbenzstadium.com

