Artists to Watch Here are 4 Atlanta musicians you should have on your radar in 2026 Who is the next big artist from Georgia? Meet four likely candidates. (Photo Illustration: Jessi Esparza/AJC | Source: Hyosub Shin/AJC, Miguel Martinez/AJC, Jason Getz/AJC, Unsplash)

While Atlanta is known for its mainstream stars, the area has no shortage of budding musicians looking to make it big in one of the top musical cities. Below is an in-depth portrait of four such acts that we’re excited about in 2026, including a playlist of their work.

Swavay Since the release of his mostly self-produced mixtape last spring, Swavay has been featured on Jermaine Dupri’s “Magic City” compilation album, toured with JID and headlined his first show. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Hometown: Atlanta Age: 28 Suggested track: “Bishop”

A few minutes of listening to Swavay’s 2025 “Billy2″ mixtape will transport you into a boxing ring fighting against your enemies.

The standout project, also named on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s best in music list last year, is pure villainy, centering the Cobb County-bred rapper’s war against the music industry and naysayers. “I have nothing to lose,” said the artist, born Andre Jones (Swavay is a childhood nickname), about his mood when creating “Billy2.” “Like, if I lose with this, it is what it is. But I also wanted to make something that I wanted to listen to every single day.” Since the release of the mostly self-produced mixtape last spring — featuring infectious samples from Destiny’s Child and Beenie Man — he’s been featured on Jermaine Dupri’s “Magic City” compilation album, toured with JID and headlined his first show. RELATED Popular rock band among headliners for Atlanta’s 2026 SweetWater 420 Fest In November, Swavay dropped an extended version of the project, hosted by legendary Atlanta producer DJ Holiday. This year, he plans to release the third and final installment of his “Billy” mixtape series, which began in 2024. Its title stems from yet another childhood nickname: “Billy Badass.” His mom gave him the moniker as a result of his bad behavior.

In middle school at Imagine International Academy, Swavay was quiet and dreamed of playing basketball. However, after winning a lunch rap battle, he started taking rap seriously. He wanted to “record in every way I can, on Rock Band mics, Guitar Hero mics” and at the studio of his uncle (and former Atlanta Falcons player) Bryan Scott. Simultaneously, Swavay fervently studied rappers Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. “When you catch that music bug, nothing else matters,” he said. In the late 2010s, he became the first artist signed to Metro Boomin’s Boominati Worldwide label. He later left the deal on amicable terms (“being the first artist comes with its own trauma … but you can never put nobody at fault for that”) and signed with New York-based Def Jam Recordings. “Almetha’s Son,” his major-label debut, dropped in 2022. The album, featuring James Blake, G Herbo and Destin Conrad, is autobiographical. Throughout it, he employs a stream-of-consciousness flow to address new artist woes and being adopted. “I wanted to have a project that people listened to and was like, ‘I know who Swavay is’ versus being like, ‘I mean, I listen to such and such, but I don’t really know nothing about him.’”

This year, Atlanta rapper Swavay plans to release the third and final installment of his “Billy” mixtape series, which began in 2024. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Shortly after, Swavay found himself taking the independent route yet again, leaving Def Jam because of budget cuts. Now, while working on “Billy3,” he’s searching for a new label, wanting to make his “next move my best move.” Although “Billy3″ (tentatively scheduled for the spring) is a mixtape, Swavay is approaching it with the same intentionality as an album. For him, that means more honesty: ruminating on jealousy, past label troubles and meeting his biological mom. An untitled, neo-soul flavored track on the project offers a hearty taste: “Pray to God that my trauma don’t rub off on all my kids,” Swavay raps over a jazzy guitar beat. “This is (the) first time in my life I felt pressure,” he said. “I know a lot of people feel like this next one gotta be the one for me … I need that one that kind of pushes me a little further.”

RELATED Everyone’s nostalgic for 2016. Here are 6 very Atlanta moments from that year. Csndra Singer Csndra visits Music Go Round, a music shop she frequents for inspiration, on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, in Duluth. Her breakout single, “Cuida,” established her as a rising voice in the Latin indie pop scene. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Hometown: Orlando, Florida Age: 30 Suggested track: “Cuida” Csndra’s love songs are rooted in the big feelings and emotional depth reflective of her life. She’s married to fellow Atlanta artist, Christian rapper WhatUpRG, with whom she shares a 6-month-old son.

“I’ve grown as an adult in my relationship, and there are things that have changed about me,” the singer, who has Puerto Rican roots, said. “I’m a mother now, and my viewpoint on time now is literally so precious.” The artist journey of Csndra, whose real name is Cassandra Jolie Garcia, officially began in 2017 while undertaking vocal training. As a former choir and theater kid who grew up in a musical family, pursuing the arts was always her priority. She later moved to Miami, then metro Atlanta in 2020, eventually settling in Suwanee. Csndra dropped her first single, “Very Well,” in 2022. In 2024, she released her first EP, “Lovers Club, Vol. 1,” introducing listeners to her amatory croons laced with subtle, alternative pop sounds. This year, Csndra will release part two of the project, which she says is “rooted in more mature love.” Its soon-to-be-released lead single “Lovesick” is based on her growing relationship with her husband, as the pair navigate their respective music careers and a young marriage. “I think something that we always try to do is just make time to be human because we’re so busy,” she said. “The essence of the song is like having someone to ground you. (Part 2) is not so much like I have a crush on you and I kind of think I like you. This one is more like I want to care for you. I want to be with you. This is very much so learning to love as an adult.”

Next month, she’ll hit the road on her first tour, as a supporting act for Houston-based Latino rock band Vortxz. Csndra’s soon-to-be-released single “Lovesick” is based on her growing relationship with her husband, fellow Atlanta artist and Christian rapper WhatUpRG, as the pair navigate their respective music careers and a young marriage. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) For Csndra, who performs in Spanish and English, supporting her culture and the artists within it is always important, “especially (with) everything that’s going on with ICE right now,” she said, alluding to controversial federal immigration enforcement tactics. “I realized that the best parts of me are my culture, like my food, my memories with my family. The music that we make is so beautiful and so rich. However I can express this and keep this alive, I’ll do my best to do that.” At the same time, as she interacts with new fans while on tour, she’s hoping people understand the totality of her artistry.

“People are like, ‘She’s a Puerto Rican indie pop artist from Orlando,’” she said. “I’m like, ‘I’m mostly a human girl with real feelings and a struggle.’ Music helped pull me out of a dark place. When I make music, I make it for people who have hard homes that they’re growing up in, for kids coming out of really tragic breakups or people just navigating their own identity and insecurity.” RELATED After ruling 2025 with guest verses, YK Niece is ready for her close-up Improvement Movement Improvement Movement — compiled of Zach Pyles (from left), Tony Aparo, Marshall Ruffin and Clark Hamilton — gather inside their studio in Pyles’ home on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Atlanta. Most of the group met in the city’s indie scene a decade ago. (Jason Getz/AJC) Hometown: Atlanta Age: 30-41 Suggested track: “Too Far”

There are several possible ways to describe Atlanta band Improvement Movement’s music: folk, rock, experimental, psychedelic, soul. But, if you ask the band, its sound is less complicated. “The one thread through all of it is that there’s a lot of singing, a lot of harmonies, there’s a lot of all four people in the band bringing in a song or writing completely and collaboratively,” said keyboardist Zach Pyles. Along with Pyles, the four-piece act includes drummer Tony Aparo, guitarist Clark Hamilton and bassist Marshall Ruffin. All four members contribute to vocals. Most of the group met in the city’s indie scene a decade ago, forming a casual, larger collective of musicians and friends who’d record at a studio in the now-defunct Mammal Gallery, previously located in south downtown before moving to the West End.

“It was like this secret little room tucked away in a place where there were maybe 20 artists during the day at any given time doing something,” Aparo said. “It was a very inspiring place to be.” Things didn’t really kick off for the band until the late 2010s, when it solidified as a quartet. In 2019, Improvement Movement recorded its debut album, “Don’t Delay, Join Today,” an offering abundant with 1970s-era trippy rock. But the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent Black Lives Matter protests halted the release plans. “I’m not trying to raise my hand and be like, ‘Look at my little album,’” Pyles said. “It was not the time for that.” Musicians Clark Hamilton (left) and Zach Pyles of Improvement Movement practice in their basement studio. This year, the band is working on new music and gearing up to release its third album. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The album eventually dropped in 2022, followed by the indie band’s 2024 follow-up “Slump.” Last year, Improvement Movement released a deluxe edition of the latter and made its Shaky Knees Festival debut. The show, one of roughly 120 concerts the band performed last year, felt like the band’s homecoming, Aparo said. “We drove through the night from Virginia. We were still on tour. We had to leave two days after, so being right over there, and sitting on the stage and seeing the skyline from an angle of a performer — which, I’ve sat in the park there a lot — was really surreal.” This year, the band is working on new music and gearing up to release its third album. Improvement Movement is tight-lipped on specifics, but they know the new LP will be darker and more upbeat than the previous album. And, of course, influenced by the group’s long time on the road last year. Improvement Movement wants the music to mimic the energy of its live performances.

“How do you want to feel?,” Pyles said about the new album. “Where do you want to go with an audience? You want to experience a lot of things at a show. What are they, you know?” RELATED Meet the band defining Atlanta’s punk scene with ‘freedom of defiance’ Storm Ford R&B singer Storm Ford is gearing up to release her proper debut album. Ford started writing songs at the age of 10, with her creative juices galvanized by the music in the 2006 Oscar-winning film “Dreamgirls.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Hometown: Providence, Rhode Island Age: 25 Suggested song: “Step Back”