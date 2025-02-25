Breaking: New Hartsfield-Jackson GM selected after nearly eight-month search
Blink-182, My Chemical Romance to headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival

The 2025 festival has a new home and dates
The 2025 Shaky Knees Festival lineup includes Lenny Kravtiz, Blink-182 and the Deftones. AP/AJC file photos

Credit: AP and AJC

By
34 minutes ago

My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Deftones will headline the 2025 Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.

The 12th version of the festival will take place Sept. 19-21 in Piedmont Park, a move from its typical spring dates at the smaller Central Park.

Other performers include Lenny Kravitz, Lucy Dacus, Vampire Weekend and the Marías. Deftones will headline Friday, My Chemical Romance will headline Saturday and Blink-182 will hit the stage for the final night. A full lineup is available here.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up via ShakyKneesFestival.com. One-day and 3-day, general admission, general admission plus, VIP and platinum tickets will also be available. Tickets range from $160-7715, depending on the tier.

In November, the indie and rock festival announced its plans for a new location and dates. Although representatives for the festival didn’t respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for information on the changes, the news came as other Georgia music festivals, including Music Midtown, canceled their 2024 dates.

Shaky Knees Festival features roughly 60 acts and attracts at least 50,000 fans from around the world. Last year, Foo Fighters, Weezer and Noah Kahan headlined the event.

About the Author

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

