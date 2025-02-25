Other performers include Lenny Kravitz, Lucy Dacus, Vampire Weekend and the Marías. Deftones will headline Friday, My Chemical Romance will headline Saturday and Blink-182 will hit the stage for the final night. A full lineup is available here.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up via ShakyKneesFestival.com. One-day and 3-day, general admission, general admission plus, VIP and platinum tickets will also be available. Tickets range from $160-7715, depending on the tier.

In November, the indie and rock festival announced its plans for a new location and dates. Although representatives for the festival didn’t respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for information on the changes, the news came as other Georgia music festivals, including Music Midtown, canceled their 2024 dates.

Shaky Knees Festival features roughly 60 acts and attracts at least 50,000 fans from around the world. Last year, Foo Fighters, Weezer and Noah Kahan headlined the event.