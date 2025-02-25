My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Deftones will headline the 2025 Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.
The 12th version of the festival will take place Sept. 19-21 in Piedmont Park, a move from its typical spring dates at the smaller Central Park.
Other performers include Lenny Kravitz, Lucy Dacus, Vampire Weekend and the Marías. Deftones will headline Friday, My Chemical Romance will headline Saturday and Blink-182 will hit the stage for the final night. A full lineup is available here.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up via ShakyKneesFestival.com. One-day and 3-day, general admission, general admission plus, VIP and platinum tickets will also be available. Tickets range from $160-7715, depending on the tier.
In November, the indie and rock festival announced its plans for a new location and dates. Although representatives for the festival didn’t respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for information on the changes, the news came as other Georgia music festivals, including Music Midtown, canceled their 2024 dates.
Shaky Knees Festival features roughly 60 acts and attracts at least 50,000 fans from around the world. Last year, Foo Fighters, Weezer and Noah Kahan headlined the event.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Beyoncé adds fourth Atlanta date to upcoming ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour
The eight-city tour kicks off in Los Angeles in April and includesd stops in Paris and London before ending in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Spring Travel: Food and music festivals are a reason to celebrate the season
From Coachella to Savannah Music Festival to FoodieLand: Las Vegas, here are some big and off-the-beaten-path fests to travel to this spring.
Featured
Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications
Whistleblower accuses Georgia Tech of misappropriating funds
Another whistleblower has filed a lawsuit accusing Georgia Tech of wrongdoing, this time claiming the Atlanta school misappropriated more than $250,000.
Discrimination claims within Alpharetta police raise questions of fairness
The number of EEOC complaints against Alpharetta PD is the most among a dozen small- to medium-sized police departments reviewed by the AJC.
Braves announce new food hall at Truist Park in 2025
The market will be on the right-field concourse and features a dining area, team store, grab-n-go concession options and a 470-square-foot LED board.