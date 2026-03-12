Georgia Entertainment Scene Atlanta chief meteorologist David Chandley to retire after 42 years Weather expert has worked at five Georgia stations over the years, including Fox 5 and WSB-TV. David Chandley, seen here doing the Fox 5 6 p.m. newscast on March 12, 2026, said he's retiring after 42 years in the business in April, 2026. FOX 5 SCREENSHOT

Fox 5 chief meteorologist David Chandley has announced he plans to retire in April, soon after he turns 64. His career has spanned 42 years since he graduated from the University of Georgia in 1984. After stints at stations in Albany, Macon and Columbus, he joined Atlanta’s No. 1 news station, WSB-TV, in 1988. He became chief meteorologist at Fox 5 (WAGA-TV) in 2015.

“The Lord has blessed me with a career that has exceeded my dreams and expectations,” Chandley wrote on social media Monday afternoon. “A simple thank you to the viewers will never be enough, but it’s my start.” David Chandley worked at WSB for nearly 26. He announced Thursday he will retire from Fox 5 in April. (Courtesy of Fox 5) He said he plans to have dinner with his wife every night, spend more time with his three granddaughters, take more family trips and take care of his parents. Chandley left WSB-TV in 2015 because he wanted to be chief meteorologist, but at the time, Glenn Burns was not in any position to retire. So Chandley jumped to rival Fox 5.

“He was a good guy,” Burns, who worked with Chandley for 25 years, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We had a great rapport. He wanted to go his own way and became a great competitor. He has good skills as a meteorologist. I taught him well!”