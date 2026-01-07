Meet the band defining Atlanta’s punk scene with ‘freedom of defiance’

Mikey Durham (left) and KT Thompson of the punk band Upchuck perform on stage during a sound check at the EARL in Atlanta on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. It was the band's 70th show of the year. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Or, as drummer Chris Salado puts it: “We don’t want to lose that momentum.”

For nearly a decade, Upchuck has evolved into one of Atlanta’s most electric punk bands , with an angst rooted in power and protest. After releasing their first album on a U.K. label last year, the band is charting fresh terrain, including touring in new countries and, of course, preparing new music.

“It’s crazy to think about how fast time goes, from playing house shows to going to Australia in a couple months. … It’s insane that we even still like each other,” guitarist Mikey Durham said.

Rather, the band reflects on a busy year, with a sharp focus on the future.

At 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at the EARL in East Atlanta, punk band Upchuck is finishing sound check for what will be its 70th (and final) show of 2025.

‘Island of misfits’

Upchuck — featuring Salado, Durham, frontwoman/lead vocalist Kaila “KT” Thompson, bassist Ausar Ward and guitarist Hoff (who prefers to go by one name) — formed in 2018. Ward, a longtime Upchuck fan and collaborator, is the latest to join the outfit, replacing former bassist Armando Arrieta after he left the group three years ago.

The collective of late-20-somethings met while frequenting and performing in Atlanta’s DIY scene. They shared common interests in skateboarding and talking about systemic oppression, which laid the foundation to make music together.

"Before we would ever envision that we were going to be in a band, we would hang out and have long conversations about what's going on in the world," Hoff said. "I think we were like if an island of misfits were a band."

Indeed, the band is fueled by amplifying social issues just as much as they’re driven by a penchant to rage.