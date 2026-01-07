Meet the band defining Atlanta’s punk scene with ‘freedom of defiance’

“I feel like being punk kind of coincides with the freedom of defiance,” KT said.
The 10-track EP features an eponymous opening song referencing police brutality against Black people: “See my kind/We’re not safe/Someone save us,” KT sings on the track.
The song eventually inspired the band’s name.
“Upchuck is ultimately just purging whatever … we need to get out: negativity, poison,” KT said. “We are constantly purging the evils that exist and reside.”
Those evils, according to the band? “ICE, Trump,” KT added.
In 2023, Upchuck released another album, “Bite the Hand that Feeds” and toured with fellow Atlantan Faye Webster. The following year, the band performed at Coachella, toured with Webster again and signed with U.K. label Domino. They immediately worked on what would be their third album, “I’m Nice Now.”
The music for the LP, released last October, was recorded nearly a year ago. Upchuck traveled to El Paso County, Texas, to make the album at Sonic Ranch Studios, a favorite of their producer, Ty Segall. They spent 10 days there, recording all the music live to tape to duplicate the raw fervor of their live shows.
“(‘I’m Nice Now’) is really a preservation,” KT said. “I chose to be nice to preserve my own happiness. As (Black people), we have to preserve our energy especially dealing with 2025 and the year we’ve had in America. We have to know our worth.”
The 13-track album includes “Forgotten Token,” on which KT addresses being undervalued as a Black woman. There’s also “Homenaje,” the Spanish word for “homage.” Salado, who’s Mexican American, sings it entirely in Spanish. The song is about the Israel-Hamas war that’s yielded a death toll of over 70,000 Palestinians.
“The bombings, families being separated, kids being blown to pieces — I got a son, so seeing all the videos and hearing all the stuff on the news struck home for me,” Salado said.
“Slow Down,” the penultimate track on the album, best encapsulates the album’s central thesis of understanding your worth — underscoring the need to relax in an often chaotic world: “I need a new plan of action/Been productive to exhaustion,” KT sings.
