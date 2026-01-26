Popular rock band among headliners for Atlanta’s 2026 SweetWater 420 Fest

Umphrey’s McGee, Thievery Corporation and Chromeo are among the performers at this year’s SweetWater 420 Fest in Atlanta. The initial lineup was announced on Monday.
Other performers for the April 17-18 festival include folk duo Watchhouse, indie rap act Little Stranger and retro rock band the Heavy Heavy. Cimafunk, Lespecial, the Moss, Bombargo and Sneezy are also on the lineup. Umphrey’s McGee will perform two sets during the event. More acts are expected to be announced soon.
Tickets are available for purchase here, with single-day options starting at $47 and two-day tickets starting at $80. VIP tickets are available both days and start at roughly $120.
“This is an opportunity for SweetWater 420 to be unique once again and serve their unique audience,” Josh Antenucci, managing partner of the festival’s production partner Rival Entertainment, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the move.
Fans gather around the stage at this year's SweetWater 420 Fest. (Courtesy of SweetWater Brewing Co.)
Throughout its 20-year run, SweetWater 420 Fest has been held in Oakhurst, Candler Park and Centennial Olympic Park. The latter location yielded the festival’s biggest crowds, attracting over 30,000 people per year. But that came to a halt when Centennial Olympic Park decided to stop hosting major music festivals.
In 2024, the festival had to drop acts from its lineup and make the event free due to poor ticket sales. Last year’s event at Pullman Yards was ticketed — drawing 15,000 attendees. Cypress Hill and Drive-By Truckers were headliners.
DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.
