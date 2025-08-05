“A Futuristic Summa” is a personalized love letter to a city with an array of influential sounds primed for reinvention, even amid years of mourning. Nothing can break Atlanta rap for long. Metro Boomin’s new project underscores that reality.

The 24-track mixtape is an expansive, colorful nod to Atlanta’s futuristic era. The subgenre of rap — teeming with pop beats that sound like an intergalactic playlist — emerged in the late aughts and early 2010s, when mohawks, polos and Aeropostale were required style for the club. Hometown acts like Rich Kidz, Travis Porter and Young Dro dominated Atlanta streets with contagious hooks that invited you to party. Their songs made you feel like you could be a rock star on any planet.

“A Futuristic Summa” contains all that nostalgia. For an hour, Metro Boomin (along with host DJ Spinz) takes listeners on a thrilling ride that you want to get on again. J Money’s futuristic flair is buoyant on the opening track “I Want It All.”

“Birthday,” featuring Young Thug, Yung Booke and Skooly (a founding member of Rich Kidz), has soothing, sweet melodies fit for any celebration. The tone-inflected hook on “Take Me Thru Dere,” performed by Breskii, is so catchy and exuberant that they can stand alone. But YKNiece’s contributing verses add to the song’s potency. The track, backed by high-energy percussion, has a simplistic mastery that makes the song great without even saying much.

The project yearns for more tracks like “Take Me Thru Dere,” considering women led the way in ushering this year’s resurgence of the futuristic wave. Although darkness and loss partly defined early 2020s Atlanta hip-hop, the period also marked a historic rise for female rappers. Several, Clayton County’s Latto being the most popular, have garnered mainstream attention for the first time in the city’s overwhelmingly male-dominated hip-hop history.

And this spring, a new class of Atlanta female rappers emerged, primarily on TikTok, all of whom are making songs rooted in the futuristic era. Pluto and YKNiece’s “Whim Whamiee” samples OJ Da Juiceman and Zaytoven, ruling the internet with catchy melodies and “It Girl” energy. BunnaB’s bubbly bars made the world rap along to “Bunna Summa.” Bankroll Ni’s “I’m So ATL” has everyone from Beyoncé to Ciara showing love to the city.

Too bad “A Futuristic Summa” doesn’t fully capture that current trend (BunnaB is the only other credited female feature on the project). Metro Boomin’s “A Futuristic Summa” likely wouldn’t exist without that context (and the fact that young TikTokers are having fun with Yung L.A’s 2008 classic “Ain’t I” for the first time).

The new project follows a big 2024 for the multiplatinum hitmaker. He dropped two joint albums with Future, one of which earned him a Grammy nomination for best rap album. In October, the 31-year-old was sued for allegedly assaulting a woman in 2016. The artist, through an attorney, denied the claims. In March, the case was dismissed without prejudice.

“A Futuristic Summa” is his first major project since the lawsuit.

Young Dro emerges as the mixtape’s undisputed MVP. Across six tracks, the 46-year-old veteran raps with a relentless, refreshing zeal. Standout song “WTF Goin” features a Young Dro who sounds as sharp and polished as his debut two decades ago.

“A Futuristic Summa” is a true Atlanta family affair that never feels too crowded. Lil Baby, T.I., Waka Flocka Flame, Quavo, Roscoe Dash, Yung L.A. and Travis Porter are among other features on the mixtape. “A Futuristic Summa” is the summer cookout. It’s the Friday night block party. The Saturday afternoon skate session. The Magic City Monday you don’t wanna miss.

But, most of all, the project is a well-needed reminder that the state of Atlanta rap is just fine. At a time when its future felt uncertain, stars old and new returned to the past — putting a remix to a classic sound that all generations can enjoy.

Heat Check is a monthly music column where AJC culture reporter DeAsia Paige explores the temperature of Georgia’s buzzing, expansive music scene — via the people and places within it. The column includes music news, trends and any Georgia-related music DeAsia is listening to. If you’re a Georgia artist and have music you want to be considered for this column — or if you just want to talk music — feel free to send an email to deasia.paige@ajc.com. Below is a futuristic-inspired playlist for August.