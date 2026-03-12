Georgia Entertainment Scene Margaret Cho has not mellowed with age onstage: ‘It gets pretty raunchy’ The former Atlanta resident will be at Buckhead Theatre on Saturday. Margaret Cho and Lucia attend the "Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution" premiere during the Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre in New York in 2024. (CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)

Four decades into her stand-up career, Margaret Cho remains unbowed and unwavering on stage. An avowed liberal, she plans to go after the current administration and its policies at the Buckhead Theatre on Saturday. (Some tickets are still available starting at $59.50 via Ticketmaster.)

“It’s about being very candid how disgusting this is and trying to laugh through it,” she said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It gets pretty raunchy, very rude.” Margaret Cho performs during the ninth annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert at The Novo in Los Angeles in 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) At the same time, the past year has made her explore what it means to be a United States citizen. “I’m pretty patriotic,” she said. “I never realized until now how American I felt. It’s my identity. I always felt too American to be Korean. All this crazy stuff with ICE. When they raided that Hyundai plant (in Georgia), that really freaked me out. It’s like this awful feeling of not feeling like you’re able to exist in this country and not considered American anymore. I really feel American expressing a rejection of this administration and what it’s done to us.”

She said she felt betrayed during the 2024 election campaign by some male comics who supported Donald Trump: “Joe Rogan is a friend. Theo Von is really my friend. It’s very upsetting. Theo and I used to go to the Clermont Lounge (in Atlanta) together. It’s a difficult adjustment when people you really love have such different opinions.”

(Both Rogan and Von on their podcasts have criticized Trump for some of his policy actions since he’s been in office.) On "Will Trent," Margaret Cho plays a therapist who treats the title character (Ramon Rodriguez) in unusual settings, like a pickleball court during the Season 4 opener. (Disney/Lynsey Weatherspoon) On a professional level, Cho has continued to land roles in various TV shows and movies, and even won an episode of ABC’s “Celebrity Jeopardy” last year. On ABC’s Atlanta-shot “Will Trent,” she has a recurring role as unconventional therapist Dr. Roach, helping the title character (Ramon Rodriguez) work through his many issues outside the confines of a traditional office, be it at a restaurant or a pickleball court. “I’m really enjoying doing the show,” Cho said. “Ramon is so great. It’s an amazing ensemble, such a banging show. It’s exciting to be on a show I’m already a fan of.”

The “Will Trent” gig gives the longtime Los Angelino an excuse to revisit Atlanta every few weeks after spending extensive time in the metro area from 2009 to 2014 as a regular cast member of Lifetime’s “Drop Dead Diva” and residing in Midtown. “Atlanta is so different, especially the Old Fourth Ward,” Cho said, noting a neighborhood that has undergone gentrification since the arrival of the Beltline. “How did it get so bougie? It’s so weird what happened there, but it looks super nice.” Margaret Cho (from left), Sandra Bernhard and Kristen Schaal as the Gray sisters on Season 2 of Disney+'s "Percy Jackson & the Olympians." (Courtesy of Disney+) She also pops in on Disney+ fantasy adventure “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” as one of three shape-shifting sisters, along with friends Kristen Schaal and Sandra Bernhard. “We are in chairs for four hours to put on prosthetics and makeup,” she said. “It was really intense. It’s so cool to do a big fantasy show. I’ve never really done that before. And I love doing it with great friends, Sandra especially.”

And she stars in the recent Amazon movie “All That We Love” with Jesse Tyler Ferguson of “Modern Family” fame. “It’s about the death of a dog,” she said. “It’s really beautiful. The film is really powerful.” (Cho owns a Chihuahua named Lucia she often brings to red carpet events.) The only unpleasant experience she’s had in recent years was trying to teach the bachelors how to roast each other on “The Bachelor.” “It was very unpleasant,” she said. “They were just so awful to each other. It wasn’t funny at all. And I’m not even someone who likes to roast people. That’s not my skill set.” But she isn’t anti-reality show. She’d love to land a spot on Peacock’s “The Traitors.”