Arts & Entertainment The 10 best albums by Georgia artists in 2025, ranked Offerings from Playboi Carti, Teddy Swims and Mariah the Scientist helped define the year.

This year in music wasn’t always dominated by its biggest stars. Sure, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga dropped epic Grammy-nominated albums that honored their roots. And yes, Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” became another commercial success for the pop icon. But most of the works that truly punctuated the landscape of popular music this year were created by upstarts (Olivia Dean, Dijon, Addison Rae) or veterans experiencing a rebirth (Kehlani, Clipse).

That trend also defined Georgia's music scene in 2025. From indie singer Girlpuppy to R&B favorite Mariah the Scientist, below are the best albums (and a few EPs and mixtapes) by Georgia artists this year. Continue reading for a playlist. 10. Penelope Road - "Chance Encounter" Atlanta's Penelope Road released an EP titled "Chance Encounter" on Oct. 31, 2025. (Courtesy of Warner Records/Big Wine Guys) Although Penelope Road hasn't officially dropped an album, the band's EPs are strong enough to stand on their own. "Chance Encounter," the five-piece act's latest project, does just that. Across four tracks, including the popular title track, Penelope Road's deft blend of classic rock, soul and funk belies the group's relative youth. 9. Spook - "The Spook Who Kicked the Door" Budding Atlanta rapper Spook dropped her sophomore album "The Spook Who Kicked the Door" on April 4, 2025. The 12-track LP features fellow Atlanta rapper Vayda. (Courtesy of New 11 Records)

Before even uttering a verse, Atlanta rapper Spook pulls from Black history on her latest album. The title is a riff off the 1969 Sam Greenlee novel “The Spook Who Sat by the Door,” later turned into a film satirizing the U.S. government’s history of spying on Black activists. In Spook’s version, she’s the protagonist ready for world domination, one bar at a time. “The Spook Who Kicked the Door,” glistens with tracks like “Eat!” and “2Night,” proof that the rising rapper is here to stay.

8. Swavay- "Billy 2″ In 2025, rapper Swavay was featured on a Jermaine Dupri album and dropped his own "Billy2" EP, signaling his return to being an independent artist. (Courtesy of Crazyman) On "Billy2," rapper Swavay is out for blood. On the opening track, aptly titled "Intro," he cites the EP's thesis: "I am me/Just that/Just this/I am free." He sets the tone early on "Billy 2,″ his first official release since his 2022 major-label debut album (and a subsequent deluxe version). Now an independent artist, Swavay is at the peak of his powers, flaunting production skills that are just as alluring as his lyricism (on "Destiny" for example, he samples a Destiny's Child deep cut to double down on his own hubris). 7. Metro Boomin- "A Futuristic Summa" In the summer of 2025, Atlanta producer Metro Boomin dropped his star-studded mixtape, "A Futuristic Summa," featuring Quavo, Young Thug, T.I., BunnaB and Young Dro. (Courtesy of Republic Records) Last year, Metro Boomin dropped two joint projects with Future, one of them inciting the most thrilling rap beef in recent memory (Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake). This year, the Atlanta producer turned to the past. His recent mixtape, "A Futuristic Summa," honors Atlanta's futuristic era, featuring polos, mohawks and anthems led by artists like Young Dro, J. Money and Roscoe Dash. Hosted by DJ Spinz, the mixtape also includes newer rappers like Bunna B and YK Niece — proving that Metro Boomin can throw an epic party for any generation in Atlanta hip-hop. 6. Teddy Swims - "I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)″ In early 2025, Conyers artist Teddy Swims released "I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)." The album, which is nominated at the 2026 Grammys, features Coco Jones, GloRilla and Giveon. (Courtesy of Warner Records)

In 2024, Teddy Swims' "Lose Control" became a defining track while topping the Billboard charts. This year, he continued that wave with "I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)," a follow-up to his 2023 debut album. The Conyers singer's latest offering leans on healthier connections instead of the chaotic romance that encapsulated its predecessor. The Giveon-assisted "Are You Even Real" is a dreamy groove. Standout track "Northern Lights" gently centers an amicable breakup. Next year, "I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)" will compete for best pop vocal album at the Grammys. 5. Playboi Carti - "Music" Playboi Carti made a bold return with his album "Music," released in March 2025. Following its debut, he scored another No. 1 album, made his BET Awards performance debut and embarked on a long-awaited tour. (Courtesy of AWGE/Interscope Records) After a five-year wait, Playboi Carti dropped his highly anticipated album "Music," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Though not as strong as his 2020 LP "Whole Lotta Red," "Music" still teems with the rap-punk sensibilities that transformed Carti from an underground rapper to an international superstar. Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Future and Travis Scott (and hosted by Atlanta DJ Swamp Izzo), the album highlights Playboi Carti's endless proclivity to rage. 4. Mariah the Scientist - "Hearts Sold Separately" Following the success of "Burning Blue," Mariah the Scientist dropped her fourth studio album "Hearts Sold Separately," where the singer compares love and war. (Courtesy of Epic Records) "Hearts Sold Separately" arrived at the peak of a breakthrough year for Mariah the Scientist. In May, she dropped "Burning Blue," her first solo hit fueled by kinetic, descriptive lyricism comparing love to a blue flame (when fire burns the brightest). "Hearts Sold Separately," her fourth LP, seized on that success. In 10 tracks wrapped in warm 80s synths, the southwest Atlanta-raised R&B singer unabashedly airs out all the edges and grooves of falling in and out of love: The unyielding devotion ("Is It a Crime"), the thrill of being desired ("All I Want + In Pursuit"), the hope after hurt ("Rainy Days"). R&B mastery doesn't always require stellar vocals. It's often about using vocals to evoke universal feelings on love and heartbreak — a skill that Mariah the Scientist aced this year.

3. Girlpuppy - “Sweetness” In March, Atlanta rock singer Girlpuppy released her sophomore album "Sweetness." She was featured in Rolling Stone's Future of Music issue for 2025. (Courtesy of Captured Tracks) “Sweetness” embraces all the emotions felt after a breakup. Across 10 tracks, the Atlanta indie rock singer shines with a self-awareness that feels empowering. On “I Just Do!,” Girlpuppy ruminates on the bold revelation, “Think I’m a masochist/I know you can hurt me/And I’m letting you.” “I Was Her Too” finds camaraderie with the woman her partner left her for. The superpower of “Sweetness” is Girpuppy’s fearless introspection. 2. JID - “God Does Like Ugly” JID's "God Does Like Ugly" earned two nominations at the 2026 Grammys: best rap album and best melodic rap performance. (Courtesy of Dreamville/Interscope Records) JID’s 2025 felt rooted in revenge. The East Atlanta rapper’s fourth album, “God Does Like Ugly” sounds like the sonic version of “locking in,” especially considering the chip-on-the-shoulder mentality that inspired it. Earlier this year, he told the AJC, “I just never had that moment of ‘Oh we see you,‘” citing his subtle frustration with the lack of accolades for his 2022 album “The Forever Story.” Now, with “God Does Like Ugly,” JID has earned his first solo Grammy nominations, a result of staying true to his competitive spirit. The album lies firm in one truth: JID is at his best when competing with himself. 1. Amaarae - “Black Star” Amaarae's third album "Black Star" feautures an impressive guestlist, including Naomi Campbell, Pink Pantheress and Charlie Wilson. (Courtesy of Interscope Records)