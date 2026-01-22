Arts & Entertainment Everyone’s nostalgic for 2016. Here are 6 very Atlanta moments from that year. 2016 was a big year for pop culture, especially in Atlanta. The FX series "Atlanta" was a surrealist ode to the city. It premiered in 2016 and starred Brian Tyree Henry (left) as Alfred Miles and Donald Glover as Earnest Marks. (Guy D'Alema/Courtesy of FX)

2016 is back. One glance at your social media feeds this month will likely transport you to a decade ago, with images of skinny jeans and Snapchat dog filters. The new trend (with everyone from Kylie Jenner to Serena Williams participating) appears to be the latest example of Gen Z and millennials yearning for nostalgia and a carefree internet age in a memorable era for pop culture amid political unrest.

It was the year Beyoncé surprise-released “Lemonade” and “Suicide Squad” was a box office hit. Drake had everyone on the dance floor with “Hotline Bling” and “One Dance,” Instagram launched its stories feature, Harambe became a meme and Pokémon Go ruled the summer. RELATED From 2016: Beyonce's 'Lemonade' an official college course at university in South Texas It was also the year the U.K. voted to leave the EU, and Donald Trump became president. David Bowie died. Black men Philando Castile and Alton Sterling were killed by police officers and a mass shooting occurred at a gay nightclub in Orlando. Here are six key moments that defined Atlanta’s 2016. 1. Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ premieres on FX (Left to right): Brian Tyree Henry, Keith Standfield and Donald Glover star in "Atlanta." (Matthias Clamer/Courtesy of FX)

Before 2016, Donald Glover was mainly known for rapping under his Childish Gambino moniker and for his comedic work on shows including “30 Rock” and “Community.” But “Atlanta” expanded the breadth of his talents. Glover, who was raised in Stone Mountain, wrote, produced and starred in the hit FX series, a surrealist ode to Atlanta culture. The show, following a rapper pursuing his dreams in the city, won multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards throughout its four-season run.

RELATED Donald Glover sees Atlanta, the industry differently as Childish Gambino era ends 2. Atlanta is chosen to host the 2019 Super Bowl Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was named NFL MVP for the 2016 season. He led the franchise to its second NFC championship, defeating the Packers in the title game, the final game at the Georgia Dome. Ryan is now president of the Falcons. (Curtis Compton/AJC) For the third time in history, Atlanta was selected as the site of the NFL Super Bowl, the city’s first time hosting since 2000. The news coincided with the arrival of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which opened in 2017. The 2016-2017 season was a notable one for the Atlanta Falcons. Quarterback Matt Ryan was named the NFL’s MVP, leading the team to win the NFC South for the first time since 2012. In 2017, the Falcons played in the Super Bowl, ultimately losing in overtime to the New England Patriots. About a decade later, Ryan is playing another pivotal role for the Falcons: president of football. 3. Migos drops hit single ‘Bad and Boujee’ Rap group Migos attends the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) You couldn’t escape 2016 without hearing Migos’ “Bad and Boujee.” The single, produced by Metro Boomin, was the simple, catchy track that helped transform the Lawrenceville-bred trio into rap superstars. “Bad and Boujee” (anchored by a nursery rhyme-esque chorus) is a quintessential trap anthem — so good that Donald Glover named it the “best song ever” during his Golden Globes acceptance speech the following year. Shortly after, “Bad and Boujee” reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the trio’s first and only No. 1 hit. 4. Atlanta Braves say goodbye to Turner Field Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox (far left) looks on as Hall of Fame pitchers (from left) Greg Maddux, John Smoltz, and Tom Glavine throw out the first pitch for the Braves final game at Turner Field, in Atlanta. The team moved to a new stadium in Cobb County for the 2017 season. (Curtis Compton/AJC 2016)