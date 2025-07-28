One MusicFest will return to Atlanta this fall with a star-studded lineup. The annual event, one of the premier celebrations of Black music and culture in the South since 2010, announced this year’s slate of artists Monday morning. Future, Doechii, The Roots with Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, and the Dungeon Family will headline.
The two-day event will take place Oct. 25-26 at Piedmont Park. Last year, the festival was set to be held at Piedmont Park but later moved to Central Park, citing “challenging logistics and economics facing the festival industry.” The 2024 festival also witnessed a major performer shake-up after Cardi B pulled out because of a medical emergency. Atlanta’s Latto replaced her, joining Gunna and Earth, Wind & Fire as headliners.
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Credit: Miguel Martinez
This year’s festival will feature a special Dungeon Family reunion honoring the late Rico Wade, who died in 2024. The esteemed musical collective helped launch the careers of Future, Outkast and Goodie Mob.
No further details were given about what the reunion will entail, but this isn’t the first time that the Dungeon Family will headline One MusicFest. In 2016, the group took over the festival — then at Lakewood Amphitheatre — and surprised fans with an Outkast reunion.
Additional performers at the 16th annual festival include Jazmine Sullivan, Flo, Kehlani, Marvin Sapp and Clipse. A full lineup can be viewed at onemusicfest.com.
“One MusicFest has always been about uniting legends, elevating new voices, and creating unforgettable cultural moments,” said founder Jason “J” Carter in a press release. “While we’re paying tribute to Atlanta’s legacy, this year’s lineup reflects the richness and diversity of Black music and culture from across the globe.”
Presale tickets can be purchased at onemusicfest.com/tickets starting Monday at noon. General on-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday at noon. Presented by Procter & Gamble, the festival will also feature food vendors and pop-ups.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Credit: Six Flags Over Georgia
