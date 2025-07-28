This year’s festival will feature a special Dungeon Family reunion honoring the late Rico Wade, who died in 2024. The esteemed musical collective helped launch the careers of Future, Outkast and Goodie Mob.

No further details were given about what the reunion will entail, but this isn’t the first time that the Dungeon Family will headline One MusicFest. In 2016, the group took over the festival — then at Lakewood Amphitheatre — and surprised fans with an Outkast reunion.

Additional performers at the 16th annual festival include Jazmine Sullivan, Flo, Kehlani, Marvin Sapp and Clipse. A full lineup can be viewed at onemusicfest.com.

“One MusicFest has always been about uniting legends, elevating new voices, and creating unforgettable cultural moments,” said founder Jason “J” Carter in a press release. “While we’re paying tribute to Atlanta’s legacy, this year’s lineup reflects the richness and diversity of Black music and culture from across the globe.”

Presale tickets can be purchased at onemusicfest.com/tickets starting Monday at noon. General on-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday at noon. Presented by Procter & Gamble, the festival will also feature food vendors and pop-ups.