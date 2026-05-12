The ultimate weekend checklist: 10 metro Atlanta events you absolutely need to check out
We’ve picked 10 must-do experiences that’ll get you out the house.
Peter Tiller checks on his smoked lamb during the 29th annual Marietta Greek Festival in Marietta on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Steve Schaefer for the AJC)
By Kayla Rivera – Access Atlanta
59 minutes ago
Metro Atlanta has so many epic things to do happening this weekend. There are food festivals, outdoor adventures and family-friendly spots everyone will enjoy. We’ve picked 10 must-do experiences that’ll get you out the house.
Taste of Alpharetta
This annual event turns downtown Alpharetta into a giant block party filled with incredible eats, live music and fun activities for the kids.
Experience the sights, sounds and flavors of Greece at the Marietta Greek Festival, hosted at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church. This cultural event features a weekend full of authentic Greek cuisine, live music and cultural exhibits.
If you’re looking for a fun and educational way to spend the day with the kids, then this is for you. Marietta History Center is hosting its recurring Pop-in for Family Fun event, and this month’s theme is Rockets and Robots. Enjoy arts and crafts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and free museum admission as well.