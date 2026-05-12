AA Weekend Picks

The ultimate weekend checklist: 10 metro Atlanta events you absolutely need to check out

We’ve picked 10 must-do experiences that’ll get you out the house.
Peter Tiller checks on his smoked lamb during the 29th annual Marietta Greek Festival in Marietta on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Steve Schaefer for the AJC)
Peter Tiller checks on his smoked lamb during the 29th annual Marietta Greek Festival in Marietta on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Steve Schaefer for the AJC)
By Kayla Rivera – Access Atlanta
59 minutes ago

Metro Atlanta has so many epic things to do happening this weekend. There are food festivals, outdoor adventures and family-friendly spots everyone will enjoy. We’ve picked 10 must-do experiences that’ll get you out the house.

Taste of Alpharetta

This annual event turns downtown Alpharetta into a giant block party filled with incredible eats, live music and fun activities for the kids.

Location: Alpharetta - 1 S. Main St.; Date: May 14; Admission: Prices vary, see website; Time: 5-10 p.m.; Website: awesomealpharetta.com

DreamHack Atlanta

This three-day event is bringing gaming expos, esports competitions, cosplay, creator meet-ups and interactive experiences to the Georgia World Congress Center.

Location: Downtown Atlanta - 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW; Date: May 15-17; Admission: $49 and up; Time: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Fri & Sat), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Sun); Website: dreamhack.com

Marietta Greek Festival

Experience the sights, sounds and flavors of Greece at the Marietta Greek Festival, hosted at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church. This cultural event features a weekend full of authentic Greek cuisine, live music and cultural exhibits.

Location: Marietta - 3431 Trickum Road; Date: May 15-17; Admission: Free; Time: 4-10:30 p.m (Fri), 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Sat), 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Sun); Website: mariettagreekfestival.com

Porchfest

Enjoy neighbors turning their porches into stages, a variety of food trucks and vendors selling all kinds of cool finds in the Virginia Highland District.

Location: Virginia Highland - 869 Virginia Ave. NE; Date: May 16; Admission: $15; Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Website: virginiahighlanddistrict.com

Kirkwood Spring Fling

This neighborhood favorite at Bessie Branham Park is the perfect way to spend a day with live music, a super chill artists market, local food trucks — and even a 5K if you’re feeling active.

Location: Kirkwood - 2051 Delano Drive NE; Date: May 16; Admission: Free; Time: Noon to 8 p.m.; Website: historickirkwood.org

Pop-In for Family Fun: Rockets & Robots

If you’re looking for a fun and educational way to spend the day with the kids, then this is for you. Marietta History Center is hosting its recurring Pop-in for Family Fun event, and this month’s theme is Rockets and Robots. Enjoy arts and crafts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and free museum admission as well.

Location: Marietta - 1 Depot St.; Date: May 16; Admission: Free; Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Website: mariettahistory.org

ImportExpo

Held at the Cobb Galleria Centre, this event showcases a diverse lineup of luxury cars and specialty vehicles, alongside vendors, live entertainment and more.

Location: Cobb - 2 Galleria Parkway SE; Date: May 16; Admission: Free; Time: 5-10 p.m.; Website: importexpo.net

Lil’Palooza

Bring the kiddos to the Children’s Museum of Atlanta for an evening of music and fun activities. Tickets start at $10 and include a magic show, arts and crafts, dance parties and more.

Location: Downtown Atlanta - 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW; Date: May 16; Admission: $10 (members), $25 (non-members); Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Website: childrensmuseumatlanta.org

Atlanta Braves Block Party

Join the pregame celebration at The Battery Atlanta for an evening of themed activities, photo opportunities, fan experiences and so much more.

Location: Cobb - 800 Battery Ave. SE; Date: May 16; Admission: Free; Time: 4-8 p.m.; Website: mlb.com

Market in the Park

Shop handmade goods, discover art and crafts, and enjoy food, music and family-friendly activities while supporting small businesses at Grant Park Conservancy.

Location: Grant Park - 840 Cherokee Ave. SE; Date: May 17; Admission: Free; Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Website: atlncs.org

About the Author

Kayla Rivera

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